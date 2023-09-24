Ashton Winger Gets First-Career CCSDS Win in Cotton Pickin’ Finale

- Advertisement -

2023 Season Concludes with Super Bee Speedway Doubleheader on Oct. 21-22



COLUMBUS, Miss. (09/23/23) – Taking control on lap 23, Georgia’s Ashton Winger never looked back en route to his first-career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series victory on Saturday night.



His maiden trip to Victory Lane with the series came in the $12,000-to-win Cotton Pickin’ presented by Whelen Engineering finale at Magnolia Motor Speedway.



Winger overtook Cade Dillard for the lead shortly before the halfway mark.



“I actually think it was good that I didn’t break out in the lead,” Winger said in FloRacing Victory Lane. “I was able to kinda sit behind (Jeremy) Shaw there and I was able to kinda find a line that worked for me. I knew whenever I found what I did, especially down here leaving (turn) three, I moved my entry out (by) two car-lengths and just stayed where Cade (Dillard) was at. It’s always fun racing with him man, he’s hard to beat and he’s really really good. It’s really awesome to race with good guys like him and it’s cool to see David (Breazeale) have a good run.”



With 47 entries in attendance, Jeremy Shaw and Cade Dillard led the field to the green flag at Johnny Stokes’ 3/8-mile oval for the 60-lap finale. Dillard bolted to the lead as the race went green with Shaw and Winger in tow.



Winger briefly jumped ahead for the lead on the 15th circuit before Dillard retook control one lap later. Winger continued to bide his time ultimately working past Dillard for the top spot on the 23rd circuit to claim a lead that he would never relinquish.



Over the remainder of the event, Winger cruised away from the field to win by 3.641 seconds with Dillard, 13th-starting David Breazeale, 11th-starting Neil Baggett, and Wil Herrington completing the Top-5 finishers.



Billy Moyer Jr. ended the weekend with atop the standings as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man with Kyle Beard 52 points back in second and B.J. Robinson 59 markers back from the lead in third.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series now looks ahead to a huge season finale weekend on Oct. 21-22 at Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.). The Spooky 50 festivities include a $5,000-to-win program on Friday and a $10,000-to-win slate on Saturday.





For more information on the facility, please visit www.SuperBeeSpeedway.com .



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.



COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 23, 2023

Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.)



Edelbrock A Feature 1 (60 Laps): 1. 12W-Ashton Winger[3]; 2. 97-Cade Dillard[2]; 3. 54-David Breazeale[13]; 4. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[11]; 5. 19H-Wil Herrington[4]; 6. 16S-Sam Seawright[7]; 7. 73-Evan Ellis[18]; 8. 187-David McCoy[14]; 9. 212-Josh Putnam[8]; 10. 86B-Kyle Beard[21]; 11. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[12]; 12. 14C-Haiden Cowan[9]; 13. C6-Oakley Johns[15]; 14. 14M-Morgan Bagley[20]; 15. 1-Jason Hiett[17]; 16. 15-Clayton Stuckey[22]; 17. 1R-BJ Robinson[23]; 18. 5-Jon Mitchell[26]; 19. 12-Jamie Elam[6]; 20. R5-Hunter Rasdon[24]; 21. 64-Braden Mitchell[10]; 22. (DNF) 11-Jon Kirby[19]; 23. (DNF) 21SR-Billy Moyer Sr[5]; 24. (DNF) 90R-Brian Rickman[25]; 25. (DNF) 1S-Jeremy Shaw[1]; 26. (DNF) 00M-Monte Skinner[16]



DNS: Mason Oberkramer, Clay Fisher, Brad Couch, Jamie Burford, Donald Johns, Chance Mann, Lynn Irwin, Mark Clifton, Scott Crigler, Caden Mullinax, Noah Daspit, Trey Mills, Parker Martin, Grayson Brewer, Jarret Stuckey Chase Williams Matthew Brocato, Matt Cooper, Ronnie Cooper, Mike Myers, Rick Rickman,



Entries: 47

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier (and overall): Billy Moyer (13.501 sec.)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Cade Dillard (13.596 sec.)

Mississippi Police Supply Heat Race #1 Winner: Jeremy Shaw

Delta Thunder Motorsports Heat Race #2 Winner: Ashton Winger

SUBLMTD Heat Race #3 Winner: Cade Dillard

Weiland Heat Race #4 Winner: Wil Herrington

B-Main Winners: Jeremy Shaw, Evan Ellis

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Evan Ellis (18th to 7th)

Lap Leaders: Cade Dillard (1-14, 16-22), Ashton Winger (15, 23-60)

Hyperco Hot Lap Fastest Lap: Evan Ellis (14.037 sec.)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Oakley Johns

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Jeremy Shaw

COMP Cams Top Performer: Ashton Winger

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Billy Moyer Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Jamie Burford