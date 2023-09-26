Billy Moyer Jr. Collects $4,000 CCSDS Cotton Pickin’ Opener Win

HomeDirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car SeriesBilly Moyer Jr. Collects $4,000 CCSDS Cotton Pickin’ Opener Win

Billy Moyer Jr. (21) edged Evan Ellis for the win on Sept 22 at Magnolia
Extends Advantage Atop COMP Cams Super Dirt Series

Batesville, Arkansas (09/25/23) – Billy Moyer Jr. survived late-race challenges to pick up the $4,000 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Cotton Pickin’ opener win on Friday night at Magnolia Motor Speedway.

His fourth win of the year came in his Henderson Motorsports No. 21 Mesilla Valley Transportation / Phillips CPA / Pontiac RV / Bilstein / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model.

“It was another solid weekend for this Henderson Motorsports team. On Friday night we were pacing through lapped traffic there because some of those guys were having a hard time, and Evan (Ellis) got by me, and thankfully I was able to get back around him one lap later. I was trying to hit my marks there late, and it all worked out and we got the win. On Saturday we got buried early and weren’t able to rebound much in the feature, but still came away with an 11th-place finish,” Moyer Jr. noted. “Thanks to Henderson Motorsports, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Phillips CPA, all my sponsors, and everybody who makes this possible.

“With what the Henderson family has done this year, providing me with this ride and this crew, it allows me to focus on driving the car, and I can’t thank them enough for that. We’re focused on getting the championship, and this was a great weekend for us.”

Billy Moyer Jr. and the Henderson Motorsports team invaded Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) on Friday to compete in the two-day Cotton Pickin’ 100.

Drawing 46 COMP Cam Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) entries, Moyer Jr. raced into the opener with a third-to-first showing in his heat race.

Leading 39 laps of the 40-lap feature, Billy regained the lead from Evan Ellis on lap 22 and went on to pick up his fourth win of the season and 22nd-career CCSDS triumph.

He earned $4,000 ahead of Ellis and Ashton Winger.

On Saturday, Billy’s third-place finish in his heat race positioned him on the sixth row for the $12,000-to-win Cotton Pickin’ 100 finale.

Clawing forward one spot in the 60-lap affair, Moyer Jr. recorded an 11th-place outing.

Billy holds a 52-point advantage atop the latest CCSDS point standings with just two events remaining in the 2023 season.

Full results from the event are available at www.COMPDirt.com.

The team is currently evaluating when-and-where their next will be. Once finalized, the details will be posted on the team’s online home at www.BillyMoyerJr.com .

Billy Moyer Jr. would like to thank all of his sponsors including Phillips CPA Firm, Henderson Motorsports, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Pontiac RV, FK Rod Ends, Tye Twarog Racing, High Tech Special Effects, Clements Racing Engines, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Keith Hammett Trucking, Dirtlatemodel.com Fragola Systems, Eibach Springs, Imperial Motors, Outerwears, XS Power Batteries, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bert Transmission, New Vision Graphics, FSR Racing Products, Midwest Sheet Metal, Bilstein, Longhorn Chassis, Gears Unlimited, Wiles Driveshafts, Performance Bodies, Hoosier Tire South by Pup, Pulse Innovations, Oakley Deatherage Opticians, Frankland Racing Products, Hooker Harness, Kluhsman Racing Components, Beyea Custom Headers, Strange Engineering, Bell Helmets, Accu-Force Shock Service, and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

For more information on the team please visit www.BillyMoyerJr.com .

