World of Outlaws Invade Atomic Speedway For Ohio Doubleheader

Dirt Late Model News World of Outlaws Late Model Series News Ohio Atomic Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Chris Madden - Bobby Pierce -- Jacy Norgaard photo
Chris Madden - Bobby Pierce -- Jacy Norgaard photo
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Invade Atomic Speedway for Ohio Doubleheader

One driver could walk away with $25,000 if they sweep the Outlaw Invasion

CHILLICOTHE, OH – September 26, 2023 – An Ohio doubleheader awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as they head to Atomic Speedway for the Outlaw Invasion.

The two-night weekend starts on Friday, Sept. 29, with a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Feature. Then, the Series returns on Saturday, battling for $15,000 in a 50-lap finale.

Modifieds and Legend Cars will join the Series on Friday, while Sport Mods and RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars are on Saturday’s racing card.

FOR TICKETS: CLICK HERE

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on at Atomic:

All Dirt Roads: The Road to the World of Outlaws World Finals (Nov. 1-4) continues for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, with Bobby Pierce leading the field into Atomic.

Pierce enters the weekend with a 136-point lead over Brandon Sheppard and Chris Madden, who are tied for second.

The Oakwood, IL driver has won 30 times in 2023, including 11 with the Series. With nine races remaining, Pierce can break the single-season wins record currently held by Sheppard and four-time champion Josh Richards (18).

He’s succeeded at Atomic before, scoring a victory at the track last season. He’s also success

The “Smooth Operator” hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in his last 12 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models races and has won seven of them.

The Battle for 2nd: Sheppard and Madden have battled for years with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models. And in 2023, the two are doing it again as they enter the weekend tied for second in the standings.

Sheppard has won two out of the last three races on tour, scoring wins at Mississippi Thunder Speedway and Davenport Speedway. Those wins are backed up by a summer of consistency, as he’s only finished outside the top 10 once in the last 16 Features.

The New Berlin, IL driver is also on a streak of podium finishes, earning a top-three in his last five World of Outlaws starts. He hopes to keep that momentum rolling at Atomic, where he won last season with the Series.

Madden, meanwhile, has found a ton of success at tracks like Atomic in 2023. All the Gray Court, SC driver’s wins this season have come at 3/8-mile tracks (Sharon Speedway, Cedar Lake Speedway).

“Smokey” is also on a streak, earning seven straight top 10s. A win at Atomic would be his fourth Series win of 2023 and the 37th of his career.

A Friendly War: Usually, when you see Brian Shirley at a World of Outlaws CASE Late Models race, Kyle Bronson isn’t far behind. That’s also the case in the Series standings, as Shirley holds a 12-point advantage over Bronson for fifth.

Shirley has consistently earned four top-fives over the last five races. However, Bronson has been better in that stretch, with five straight top 10s and three top fives.

Both are searching for their second World of Outlaws win of the season—each winning on a 3/8-mile track like Atomic.

On tracks that size in 2023, their numbers have been similar, with Bronson having a slight advantage. The Brandon, FL driver has a win, seven top fives and 10 top 10s, while Shirley has a win, five top fives and 10 top 10s.

Striding Forward: When the Series raced at Atomic in 2022, only one driver earned a top-five finish on both nights—defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. The Carpentersville, IL driver earned a fourth and second in those two races and has momentum after three top fives in the last five races.

Other drivers looking to take a stride forward after success at the track in 2022 are Gordy Gundaker and reigning Series Rookie of the Year Tanner English. Both scored a top-five finish at the track last year and are looking for their first World of Outlaws win of 2023.

WHEN AND WHERE

Atomic Speedway (3/8-mile) in Chillicothe, OH Sept. 29-30

ONLINE

Atomic Speedway: www.atomicspeedway.net

TRACK RECORD

Atomic Speedway: 12.748 by Jimmy Owens in 2015

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

FEATURE WINNERS: (14 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-11
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3
  3. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2
  4. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (36 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-17
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-14
  3. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-9
  4. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7
  5. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-6Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-6
  6. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5
  7. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4
  8. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3Tanner English, Benton, KY-3
  9. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2
  10. Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (38 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  2. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3
  3. Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2
  4. Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1James Rice, Verona, KY-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1Cody Laney, Torrance, CA-1Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

PODIUM FINISHES (20 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-18
  2. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12
  3. Tanner English, Benton, KY-9Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7
  4. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-6Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4
  5. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3
  6. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2
  7. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

  1. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-6
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  3. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3
  4. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

  1. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4
  2. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3
  3. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2
  4. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (24 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-473
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-139
  3. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134
  4. Tanner English, Benton, KY-82
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-79
  6. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77
  7. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72
  8. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60
  9. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-55
  10. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40
  11. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-34
  12. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-33
  13. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29
  14. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28
  15. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25
  16. Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15
  17. Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14
  18. Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10
  19. Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6
  20. Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4
  21. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

  1. Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)
  2. Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2)
  3. Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1)
  4. Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1)
  5. Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1)
  6. Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton*
  7. Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1)
  8. Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard*
  9. Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1)
  10. Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1)
  11. Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1)
  12. Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2)
  13. Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2)
  14. Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)
  15. Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1)
  16. Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1)
  17. Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce*
  18. Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1)
  19. Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3)
  20. Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4)
  21. Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1)
  22. Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3)
  23. Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5)
  24. Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2)
  25. Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1)
  26. Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6)
  27. Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7)
  28. Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3)
  29. Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8)
  30. Thursday, Aug. 24, Davenport Speedway/ Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (9)
  31. Friday, Aug. 25, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (10)
  32. Saturday, Aug. 26, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (1)
  33. Friday, Sept. 1, Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard (2)
  34. Saturday, Sept. 2, Deer Creek Speedway/ Spring Valley, MN/Bobby Pierce (11)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature

©