- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Invade Atomic Speedway for Ohio Doubleheader

One driver could walk away with $25,000 if they sweep the Outlaw Invasion

CHILLICOTHE, OH – September 26, 2023 – An Ohio doubleheader awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as they head to Atomic Speedway for the Outlaw Invasion.

The two-night weekend starts on Friday, Sept. 29, with a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Feature. Then, the Series returns on Saturday, battling for $15,000 in a 50-lap finale.

Modifieds and Legend Cars will join the Series on Friday, while Sport Mods and RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars are on Saturday’s racing card.

FOR TICKETS: CLICK HERE

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on at Atomic:

All Dirt Roads: The Road to the World of Outlaws World Finals (Nov. 1-4) continues for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, with Bobby Pierce leading the field into Atomic.

Pierce enters the weekend with a 136-point lead over Brandon Sheppard and Chris Madden, who are tied for second.

The Oakwood, IL driver has won 30 times in 2023, including 11 with the Series. With nine races remaining, Pierce can break the single-season wins record currently held by Sheppard and four-time champion Josh Richards (18).

He’s succeeded at Atomic before, scoring a victory at the track last season. He’s also success

The “Smooth Operator” hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in his last 12 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models races and has won seven of them.

The Battle for 2nd: Sheppard and Madden have battled for years with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models. And in 2023, the two are doing it again as they enter the weekend tied for second in the standings.

Sheppard has won two out of the last three races on tour, scoring wins at Mississippi Thunder Speedway and Davenport Speedway. Those wins are backed up by a summer of consistency, as he’s only finished outside the top 10 once in the last 16 Features.

The New Berlin, IL driver is also on a streak of podium finishes, earning a top-three in his last five World of Outlaws starts. He hopes to keep that momentum rolling at Atomic, where he won last season with the Series.

Madden, meanwhile, has found a ton of success at tracks like Atomic in 2023. All the Gray Court, SC driver’s wins this season have come at 3/8-mile tracks (Sharon Speedway, Cedar Lake Speedway).

“Smokey” is also on a streak, earning seven straight top 10s. A win at Atomic would be his fourth Series win of 2023 and the 37th of his career.

A Friendly War: Usually, when you see Brian Shirley at a World of Outlaws CASE Late Models race, Kyle Bronson isn’t far behind. That’s also the case in the Series standings, as Shirley holds a 12-point advantage over Bronson for fifth.

Shirley has consistently earned four top-fives over the last five races. However, Bronson has been better in that stretch, with five straight top 10s and three top fives.

Both are searching for their second World of Outlaws win of the season—each winning on a 3/8-mile track like Atomic.

On tracks that size in 2023, their numbers have been similar, with Bronson having a slight advantage. The Brandon, FL driver has a win, seven top fives and 10 top 10s, while Shirley has a win, five top fives and 10 top 10s.

Striding Forward: When the Series raced at Atomic in 2022, only one driver earned a top-five finish on both nights—defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. The Carpentersville, IL driver earned a fourth and second in those two races and has momentum after three top fives in the last five races.

Other drivers looking to take a stride forward after success at the track in 2022 are Gordy Gundaker and reigning Series Rookie of the Year Tanner English. Both scored a top-five finish at the track last year and are looking for their first World of Outlaws win of 2023.

WHEN AND WHERE

Atomic Speedway (3/8-mile) in Chillicothe, OH Sept. 29-30

ONLINE

Atomic Speedway: www.atomicspeedway.net

TRACK RECORD

Atomic Speedway: 12.748 by Jimmy Owens in 2015

On the Internet

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

FEATURE WINNERS: (14 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-11 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (36 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-17 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-14 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-9 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-6

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-6 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4

Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (38 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3 Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1

Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1

Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1

Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

James Rice, Verona, KY-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1

Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1

Cody Laney, Torrance, CA-1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

PODIUM FINISHES (20 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-18 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12 Tanner English, Benton, KY-9

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-6

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (14 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-6 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (24 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-473 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-139 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134 Tanner English, Benton, KY-82 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-79 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-55 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-34 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-33 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15 Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10 Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1) Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard* Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1) Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1) Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1) Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2) Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2) Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2) Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1) Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1) Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce* Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1) Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3) Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4) Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1) Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3) Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5) Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2) Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1) Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6) Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7) Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3) Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8) Thursday, Aug. 24, Davenport Speedway/ Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (9) Friday, Aug. 25, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (10) Saturday, Aug. 26, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (1) Friday, Sept. 1, Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard (2) Saturday, Sept. 2, Deer Creek Speedway/ Spring Valley, MN/Bobby Pierce (11)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature