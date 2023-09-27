Dennis Erb Racing Prepares for Tyler County and Atomic Following Jackson 100

HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaDennis Erb Racing Prepares for Tyler County and Atomic Following Jackson 100

Dennis Erb, Jr.
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Carpentersville, Illinois star Dennis Erb, Jr. competed in a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series doubleheader on September 22-23 at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana.  Up first was the ‘C.J. Rayburn Memorial’ race on Friday night at the 1/4-mile, semi-banked venue, which shelled out a $10,000 first place prize.  Dennis placed fifth in his stacked heat race prior to grabbing the second transfer spot through his B-Main.  After starting the 40-lap main event from the outside of the tenth row, Dennis wound up finishing nineteenth in the final rundown of the caution-free affair.

A standing-room-only crowd then greeted the #28 team on Saturday at the fairgrounds oval, as a $30,000 winner’s check was up for grabs in the 44th Annual ‘Jackson 100.’  Dennis laid down the eighth quickest lap in Group B during Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series qualifying before nabbing the third transfer position in heat race action.  The driver from the Land of Lincoln then rolled off from the outside of the sixth row in the 100-lap headliner, but ultimately slipped to a fifteenth place performance at the finish of the ‘Jackson 100.’  Complete results from the Brownstown double-dip can be accessed by pointing your web browser to www.lucasdirt.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team is currently in the state of West Virginia for a Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series tussle later tonight, September 27 at Tyler County Speedway.  A $23,023 payday will await the winner of the single-day show later this evening at the Middlebourne, West Virginia facility.  Dennis currently finds himself seventh in the point tally for the popular midweek tour.  Watch all of the action from Tyler County Speedway LIVE on FloRacing.

Following a day off on Thursday, Dennis will enter a pair of World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series throwdowns on September 29-30 at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio.  A $10,000 to win opener is planned for Friday night, while Saturday’s weekend finale boasts a $15,000 top prize.  He comes into Atomic Speedway ninth in the latest version of the national series point standings.  Watch each lap of competition from the Buckeye State this weekend LIVE on DIRTVision.  Additional information on all three races this week can be found by clicking on www.floseries.com and www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including:  J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.  Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact:  Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

