HomeRace Track NewsIndianaWednesday’s BC39 Opener Rained Out, USAC Midgets Resume Thursday at IMS

Wednesday’s BC39 Opener Rained Out, USAC Midgets Resume Thursday at IMS

IndianaSprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News

Published on

By jdearing
Dylan Miller Photo
- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (September 27, 2023)………Wednesday night’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 opening night program at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been canceled due to rain.

Wednesday’s program was to feature two sessions of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship practice followed by the Stoops Pursuit 25-lap race. USAC and IMS are working to determine if there is a suitable option to run the Stoops Pursuit this weekend.

The BC39 will resume on Thursday night, September 28 at IMS with the first of two preliminary night events featuring a split field with one half of the field competing on Thursday and the other half competing on Friday.

Thursday’s event will have a bit of an earlier start than initially scheduled. The front gates will open at 4pm Eastern followed practice at 5pm. The regularly scheduled program will begin with hot laps at 6pm and finish off with the first full night of racing action, consisting of heat races, qualifiers and the main events, concluding with a $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

The racing program on Friday, September 29, will resemble much the same as Thursday’s event with hot laps followed by heat races, qualifiers and the main events, concluding with a $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

The BC39 finale, on Saturday, September 30, will have the public gates opening at 4pm with a driver meet and greet scheduled for 4pm in the midway and a public driver’s meeting at the USAC merchandise trailer at 4:45pm. Cars hit the track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.

For any questions regarding BC39 tickets, please contact the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ticket office at 317-492-6700 and they will assist you with ticketing options.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Indiana

BC39 Format Revealed for Sept. 27-30 Event at The Dirt Track at IMS

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 20, 2023)………A new...
Atomic Speedway

World of Outlaws Invade Atomic Speedway For Ohio Doubleheader

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Invade Atomic Speedway for...
Illinois

WWT Raceway Hosts Inaugural Gateway SpeedTour — featuring Trans Am presented by Pirelli

Inaugural Gateway SpeedTour -- featuring Trans Am presented by Pirelli, SVRA...
Illinois

Dyson Wins Trans Am Race At World Wide Technology Raceway

Chris Dyson won TA class Trans Am Series race at World...
Eldora Speedway

Grant Scores USAC Silver Crown Pole at Eldora

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Rossburg, Ohio (September 22, 2023)………Justin Grant...
Illinois

New Champions Crowned in Finale at Macon Speedway

By BZ (Macon, IL) The final race night of the 2023 racing...
POWRi Series News

Chelby Hinton Captures Checkers in Micro Mania KKM Challenge Championship Night Win with POWRi Outlaw Micros

Belleville, IL. (9/23/23) Chelby Hinton would lead twenty-two of the thirty-lap...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Bobby Pierce claims Castrol FloRacing Night in America win at Tyler County Speedway!

31 entries SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce;...

RELATED ARTICLES

High Limit Series

David Gravel grabs $50,000 High Limit Sprint win at Lernerville SPeedway

58 entries PEOPLES SPRINTS A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel; 2. 24-Rico Abreu; 3....
Sprint Car & Midget News

61st National Open Raises the Stakes in World of Outlaws vs. PA Posse Battle

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 61st National Open Raises the Stakes in World of Outlaws...
Indiana

72 USAC Midgets Set for BC39 at The Dirt Track at IMS

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 26, 2023)………The fifth running of the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Record Pair of Podiums in Ohio

Inside Line Promotions - HARTFORD, Ohio (Sept. 25, 2023) - David Gravel guided Big...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Cannon Resets, Joins CB Industries for Rest of 2023 USAC Midget Season

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 25, 2023)………Cannon McIntosh hopes a change...
©