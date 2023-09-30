HomeDirt Late Model NewsThornton Best in Great Lakes 50 at Raceway 7

Thornton Best in Great Lakes 50 at Raceway 7

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsOhioRaceway 7

Published on

By jdearing
Ricky Thornton, Jr.
- Advertisement -
CONNEAUT, OH (September 29, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. led wire-to-wire in Friday night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series “Great Lakes 50” at Raceway 7. Thornton earned $12,000 for his 22nd series win of the season.

Devin Moran finished in second followed by Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, and Daulton Wilson.

Thornton rolled from his outside front starting spot to take the lead at the drop of the green. After a multi-car accident before a lap was complete resulted in a complete restart, Thornton again would take the lead. Garrett Alberson gave chase in the second spot for the first 17 laps of the race until Hudson O’Neal was able to get by him the on the 18th circuit.

As O’Neal ran in the runner-up position, he was several car lengths back of Thornton, when Logan Roberson, who was running eighth slowed on lap 38 drawing a caution flag. O’Neal would bring out the last caution of the race with a left rear flat tire while running in third. Moran had just passed O’Neal for second when misfortune struck as he pitted for a new tire. O’Neal would then come back through the field to finish in seventh in the final rundown.

Moran could not stay with Thornton in the last 12 laps as Thornton dominated the rest of the way pulling out to a 4.196 seconds advantage at the checkers.

It was Thornton’s second ever appearance at the Northeast Ohio venue, scoring his 27th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win.

“It’s pretty cool to come up here in the stands and see everybody. On that one restart I was more worried about Hud [O’Neal]. I saw him back there on the board. My crew guys were letting me know he was closing in before that yellow came out. It stinks that he got that flat, it ruined his night. Overall, it was a good night for us. I felt like we qualified as good as we were going to. For us to be able to win the heat and start on the front row of the feature, it shows how good my guys work, we had a good car all night,” said the Martinsville, Indiana resident who just celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday.

“The car was real good through traffic; I think we got stuck once behind somebody. I felt like I was really good. These long straightaways here are so different, by the time you get to the corner you really have to slow down more down the straightaway than the corner, so I had to figure that out a little bit. The racetrack was really good. I have only been here once before and that was a few years ago. I finished like sixth or seventh so to come out and win it tonight is pretty awesome. We look forward to tomorrow at Pittsburgh.”

Moran, with his second-place finish closes to within 15 points of Brandon Overton for the fourth position in the championship standings heading into the Pittsburgher Saturday night. “The pressure is on I love it. I didn’t know how I was going to run tonight. I have been here a couple of times and not done so good. I have never really been that good here. Obviously, I wasn’t that good compared to Ricky tonight, but we just squeezed out that second, so we have given ourselves a shot to get in the final four.”

Davenport rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third as he maintains third place in the championship standings. “It wasn’t too bad tonight. It was a lot better than we have been running here lately. You know we have just been off a little bit this year. We have been working and getting a little better. We still aren’t as good as the 20RT car yet. We just kind of picked our way up through there tonight. We didn’t get a good start there in the heat race and it put us behind. We just capitalized on people’s mistakes when they would make one tonight to come out of here with a top three is good.”

The winner’s Todd and Vickie Burns-owned, SSI Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Big River Steel, Hoker Trucking, Coltman Farms, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Dyno One Inc., West Side Tractor Sales Company, D&E Outside Services, Certified Inspection Services, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bilstein Shocks, Midwest Sheet Metal, Excel Floor Covering and Murty Farms.

Completing the top ten were Garrett Alberson, Hudson O’Neal, Max Blair, Spencer Hughes, and Boom Briggs.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Great Lakes 50

Friday, September 29, 2023

Raceway 7 – Monroe Center, OH

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time: Hudson O’Neal | 16.955 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[3]; 2. 1H-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 4. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[6]; 5. 99B-Boom Briggs[2]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 7. 99*-Logan Jaquay[7]; 8. 9S-Kevin Santee[8]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 3. 89-Logan Roberson[4]; 4. 111L-Matthew Lux[3]; 5. B22-Bump Hedman[6]; 6. 7T-Drake Troutman[5]; 7. 76-Brandon Overton[8]; 8. 19-Bob Dorman[7]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson[2]; 3. 11-Spencer Hughes[4]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 5. 111B-Max Blair[5]; 6. 22B-Darrell Bossard[6]; 7. 9-Breyton Santee[7]; 8. (DNS) 24-Dylan Yoder

Great Lakes 50 Feature Finish (50 Laps):
Race Statistics

Entrants: 24

Terminal Maintenance & Construction Pole Sitter: Garrett Alberson

Lap Leaders: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Laps 1-50)

Wieland Feature Winner: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a

Margin of Victory: 4.196 seconds

Gorsuch Performance Solutions Cautions: Hudson O’Neal, Logan Roberson, Daulton Wilson (Initial Lap); Drake Troutman (Lap 3); Logan Roberson (Lap 38); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 39)

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Track Provisional: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport

Penske Shocks Top 5: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Daulton Wilson

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Max Blair (Advanced 7 Positions)

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Hudson O’Neal

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Brandon Overton

Earnhardt Technologies Most Laps Led: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (50 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: Max Blair

Etchberger Trucking Fastest Lap of the Race: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Lap 1 – 17.760 seconds)

MD3 Tough Break of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Anthony Burroughs (Ricky Thornton, Jr.)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (16.820 seconds)

Time of Race: 30 minutes 35 seconds

The Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Brownstown Speedway

Mike Marlar Captures C.J. Rayburn Memorial Friday Night at Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 22, 2023) – Mike Marlar and the late C.J....
Dirt Late Model News

Lincoln Speedway Hosts 28th DIRTcar Fall Nationals This Weekend

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 28th DIRTcar Fall Nationals Features Five Divisions...
Dirt Late Model News

McKay Wenger Tops Fall Nationals Chart, Beiler, Parga Talk Titles at Lincoln

McKay Wenger Tops Chart, Beiler, Parga Talk Championships in Fall Nationals...
Illinois

Treb Jacoby takes B-Mod win at Tri-City Speedway!

38 entries LKQ PICK YOUR PART ST. LOUIS B MODIFIEDS A Feature 1...
Indiana

Wednesday’s BC39 Opener Rained Out, USAC Midgets Resume Thursday at IMS

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 27, 2023)………Wednesday night’s...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Wells rallies for Late Model feature win in Night One of Lucas Oil Speedway’s Fall Brawl

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 22, 2023) - Justin Wells patiently waited before making...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Hartford Speedway’s Great Lakes Sprints – 9/23/23

Eldora Speedway

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s 4 Crown – 9/22/23

RELATED ARTICLES

Atomic Speedway

Mike Marlar Wins Wild World of Outlaws Feature At Atomic

BUCKEYE STATE WARRIOR: Mike Marlar Wins Wild World of Outlaws Feature At Atomic Bobby Pierce...
Dirt Late Model News

DIRTcar Fall Nationals Opener Goes to Feger, McKinney, Schwartz, Leka

FALL NATIONALS FRIDAY: Feger, McKinney, Schwartz, Leka Win Opening Night at Lincoln LINCOLN, IL (Sept....
Dirt Late Model News

McKay Wenger Tops Fall Nationals Chart, Beiler, Parga Talk Titles at Lincoln

McKay Wenger Tops Chart, Beiler, Parga Talk Championships in Fall Nationals Practice Racing begins Friday;...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Bobby Pierce claims Castrol FloRacing Night in America win at Tyler County Speedway!

Bobby Pierce Goes Back-To-Back in Castrol® FloRacing Night in America ActionCollects $23,023 for Wednesday...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Dennis Erb Racing Prepares for Tyler County and Atomic Following Jackson 100

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Carpentersville, Illinois star Dennis Erb, Jr. competed in a Lucas Oil Late...
©