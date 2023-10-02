Cory Hedgecock Sweeps Talladega Crate Racin’ USA Weekend

- Advertisement -

World of Outlaws Doubleheader Up Next



LOUDON, Tenn. (10/02/23) – Cory Hedgecock collected $9,700 in winnings over the weekend for sweeping the Crate Racin’ USA Late Model action at Talladega Short Track with his W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry / Noble Knights Construction Services / No. 23 Currin Construction / BMF Race Car / Eagle Racing Engine Late Model.



Cory added an eighth-place finish on Friday night and a runner-up finish on Saturday night in Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Super Late Model action.



“We’ve been good at Talladega (Short Track) the past few times we’ve been there, and this past weekend was another great time for our team. We got two wins in the Crate and were in contention in the Super (Late Model). Thanks to Gary Winger and everyone at Integra Shocks and Keyser Manufacturing for their help.” Hedgecock said. “This weekend we’re looking forward to entering a couple of events with the World of Outlaws. We’ve been strong at Brownstown (Speedway), and I’m excited to head to Fairbury (Speedway) for the first time.



“A big thank you goes out to everyone who keeps us going in circles every week.”



Friday night found Cory Hedgecock in action at Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.), where he was pulling double duty in both the Super Late Model and Crate Late Model ranks for the doubleheader event.



With 42 Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series competitors entered for the Jerry Goodwin Challenge, Hedgecock backed up a fourth-place showing in his heat race with a 13th-to-eighth run in the 38-lap feature.



Lined up on the front row of the Crate Racin’ USA sanctioned A-Main via his qualifying effort on Friday, Cory darted ahead of Austin Horton on the opening lap and led wire-to-wire to secure the $3,700 payday.



On Saturday evening, Cory raced into the $9,700-to-win Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Super Late Model feature with an eight-lap heat race victory. Starting third, Hedgecock nearly nosed ahead of race-long leader Ethan Dotson on the final lap but came up 0.231 seconds at the line.



In the Crate Racin’ USA finale on Saturday, Hedgecock followed up the fast time honors with a dominate victory in his heat race and the 40-lap feature. He earned a $6,000 prize and his 14th win of the 2023 season ahead of Jason Welshan, Tyler Millwood, Mario Gresham, and Austin Horton.



Full results from the events are available at www.HTFSeries.com and www.CrateRacinUSA.com.



The team now heads north this weekend for a pair of World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series events. Action opens on Friday evening at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway with a $10,000-to-win program before invading Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on Saturday for a $15,000-to-win program.



More details on the weekend can be found at www.WoOLMS.com.



Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include E-Z-GO, Eagle Racing Engines, STI Trucking, K&P Used Cars, W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry, Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Currin Construction, Circle H Services, NobleKnights Construction Services, BMF Racecars, CH Enterprises, Powers Machine, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Pro-Fabrication, Accu-Force, Vineyard Construction, Winters Performance, Quickcar Racing Products, Brucebilt Performance, Martel Signs, MyRacePass PR & Website Services, Hoosier Tire, VP Fuels, My Wife, My Daughter, Dad, Mom, Shelby, Sam, and Randy Moon.



