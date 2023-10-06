Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Outlaw Invasion Finale; Back in Action Tonight at Brownstown

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) A busy week took the #28 team to the states of West Virginia and Ohio from September 27-30 for a trio of high-profile special events. Things kicked off last week in the Mountaineer State on Wednesday night with a Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series showdown at Tyler County Speedway. With a $23,023 paycheck up for grabs at the Middlebourne, West Virginia bullring, Dennis Erb, Jr. grabbed the third transfer spot through his stacked heat race before winding up ninth in the final rundown of the 50-lap feature event.

The dirt-slinging action then quickly turned to the Buckeye State for a pair of World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series tilts at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio. Last Friday with a $10,000 winner’s check on the line, Dennis finished fifth in his heat race and second in his B-Main prior to picking off eleven competitors during the 40-lap main event en route to a solid eighth place performance. In the ‘Outlaw Invasion’ finale on Saturday evening, which carried a $15,000 top prize, Dennis ran second in his heat race before vaulting up to fourth in the 50-lapper to trail only victor Bobby Pierce, Chris Madden, and Brian Shirley! Complete results from all three races can be found online at www.floseries.com and www.woolms.com.

Sitting eighth in the latest World of Outlaws Late Model Series point standings, the Dennis Erb Racing team will follow the national tour to Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois this coming weekend. The 40th edition of the ‘Hoosier Dirt Classic’ will take center stage at Brownstown later tonight, October 6 paying $10,000 to win. At Fairbury on Saturday evening, October 7, the annual running of ‘FALS Frenzy’ will shell out a $15,000 payday. If you can’t make it to the Hoosier State or the Land of Lincoln this weekend, watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision. Additional information can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com