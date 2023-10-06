HomeIndianaBrownstown SpeedwayDennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Outlaw Invasion Finale; Back in Action Tonight...

Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Outlaw Invasion Finale; Back in Action Tonight at Brownstown

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsIndianaBrownstown Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Dennis Erb, Jr.
- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  A busy week took the #28 team to the states of West Virginia and Ohio from September 27-30 for a trio of high-profile special events.  Things kicked off last week in the Mountaineer State on Wednesday night with a Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series showdown at Tyler County Speedway.  With a $23,023 paycheck up for grabs at the Middlebourne, West Virginia bullring, Dennis Erb, Jr. grabbed the third transfer spot through his stacked heat race before winding up ninth in the final rundown of the 50-lap feature event.

The dirt-slinging action then quickly turned to the Buckeye State for a pair of World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series tilts at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio.  Last Friday with a $10,000 winner’s check on the line, Dennis finished fifth in his heat race and second in his B-Main prior to picking off eleven competitors during the 40-lap main event en route to a solid eighth place performance.  In the ‘Outlaw Invasion’ finale on Saturday evening, which carried a $15,000 top prize, Dennis ran second in his heat race before vaulting up to fourth in the 50-lapper to trail only victor Bobby Pierce, Chris Madden, and Brian Shirley!  Complete results from all three races can be found online at www.floseries.com and www.woolms.com.

Sitting eighth in the latest World of Outlaws Late Model Series point standings, the Dennis Erb Racing team will follow the national tour to Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois this coming weekend.  The 40th edition of the ‘Hoosier Dirt Classic’ will take center stage at Brownstown later tonight, October 6 paying $10,000 to win.  At Fairbury on Saturday evening, October 7, the annual running of ‘FALS Frenzy’ will shell out a $15,000 payday.  If you can’t make it to the Hoosier State or the Land of Lincoln this weekend, watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.  Additional information can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including:  J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.  Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact:  Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Best in Great Lakes 50 at Raceway 7

CONNEAUT, OH (September 29, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. led wire-to-wire in...
Indiana

Justin Time: Grant Gets first USAC Midget Win of ’23 at BC39 Night Two Prelim

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 29, 2023)………One night...
Illinois

Sunday NHRA Preview at WWT Raceway, Enders Aims To Break Record

Erica Enders could become the winningest female driver in NHRA history...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals Will Decide 2023 ASCS National Title Chase

Bryan Hulbert – MESQUITE, Texas (October 5, 2023) With the recent...
Big Block Modifieds

Williamson Wins Fourth-Straight Hurricane Harvey 75 at Brewerton

BREWERTON, NY (Oct. 4, 2023) – With his fourth consecutive win...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Night 3 of Summit USRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway locks more drivers into Saturday’s final -night features

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 5, 2023) - Another full night of action at...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Summit USRA Nationals sees 9 winners, 15 others locked in for finale at Lucas Oil Speedway

Another full night of action Thursday at the Summit USRA Nationals...
Indiana

Schroeder Rolls Top Shelf For A-Class Win During Deuces Wild Shootout Prelim

Bryan Hulbert – LOGANSPORT, Ind. (September 29, 2023) Putting his right...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

VP Racing Extends Partnership With World of Outlaws, DIRTcar in Multi-Year Deal

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 6, 2023) – VP Racing Fuels, Inc. has extended its partnership...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb Jr. Aims For Successful Return At Brownstown, Fairbury

A TRIUMPHANT RETURN: Dennis Erb Jr. Aims For Successful Return At Brownstown, Fairbury The Carpentersville,...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Tight Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Battle Heads to Tri-County Racetrack

$23,023-To-Win Event Set for October 12 at North Carolina OvalAUSTIN, Texas (Oct. 5, 2023)...
Indiana

The Autumn Wind is a Racer: $20,000 on the Line at Saturday’s Lawrenceburg Fall Nationals

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 5, 2023)………When the people say it’s...
Brownstown Speedway

Road to World Finals Continues As World of Outlaws Late Models Make Final Midwest Stop

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Road To World Finals Continues As World of Outlaws Late...
©