HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) NewsDevil’s Bowl Winter Nationals Will Decide 2023 ASCS National Title Chase

Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals Will Decide 2023 ASCS National Title Chase

Sprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – MESQUITE, Texas (October 5, 2023) With the recent cancellation of events by Lake Ozark Speedway on October 27 and 28, the 2023 chase to the championship with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com will be settled at the 50th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14.

The rescheduled COMP Cams Short Track Nationals the following week is a show-up points event, with all participants receiving 100 points once checked in.

Going into the final two-point paying nights, the fight comes down to Jason Martin and Matt Covington, with a 67-point gap separating the two from their first National Tour title and a $50,000 payday.

Looking through the top ten, several positions are still in the air, starting with third place. Held by Jordon Mallett, the Greenbrier, Ark. shoe holds a slim 38-point advantage over leading Brodix Rookie of the Year, Howard Moore. Only 63 back from Mallett and 25 from Moore sits Brandon Anderson in fifth.

Kyler Johnson sits sixth, followed by Landon Britt, who has made a comeback from being as far back as tenth after being forced to miss a weekend, but the margin is only 16 over Christopher Townsend. Michael Day and Chris Morgan make up the top ten.

The most visited track in the history of the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, the upcoming Winter Nationals will be rounds 106 and 107 at the famed half-mile. The 2022 event saw a sweep by Blake Hahn.

Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, the Pits will open at 2:00 P.M. Grandstands at 5:00 P.M. will be followed by racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Along with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, Limited Modifieds and Factory Stocks will be on the card Friday, with A-Modifieds and RaceSaver Sprint Cars on Saturday.

Tickets are $25 per night for adults, $15 for seniors, youth (13-15), and military. Kids 12 and under get in the stands for free. Pits are $35 each night. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located at 1711 Lawson Rd. in Mesquite, Texas. For tickets and directions, log onto http://www.devilsbowl.com or call (972) 222-2421.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Lake Ozark Speedway

POWRi Nationals Results from Lake Ozark Speedway – 9/28/23

33 entries POWRI SUPER STOCKS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 27D-Derek Henson;...
Illinois

World Wide Technology Raceway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 set for Sunday, June 2, 2024

 Fans may renew their tickets with just a 10% down payment ST....
Indiana

Steven Snyder, Jr. Tops Non-Wing Opener At The Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout

Bryan Hulbert – LOGANSPORT, Ind. (September 28, 2023) Going up against...
Illinois

Sunday NHRA Preview at WWT Raceway, Enders Aims To Break Record

Erica Enders could become the winningest female driver in NHRA history...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Marks Wins Second National Open, Sweet Nets 10th Series Victory of 2023

MARKSMAN: Brent Marks Hunts Down Pittman for Second Williams Grove National...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Short Track Nationals Time has Arrived!

Entry Count Climbs to 61 Lonnie Wheatley, TEXARKANA, Ark. (October 3, 2023)...
Bubba Raceway Park

2024 USAC Sprint Season Launches with 7 Florida Races in February

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (October 5, 2023)………For the...
Atomic Speedway

Bobby Pierce Outduels Chris Madden At Atomic For 12th Series Win of 2023

BOBBY'S TWELVE: Bobby Pierce Outduels Chris Madden At Atomic For 12th...

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

Sammy Swindell to compete in 15th Annual USCS Flip Flop 50 at Riverside on October 13th and 14th

Atlanta, GA - October 5, 2023 -  Three-time World of Outlaws Champion, Five-time Chili...
Bubba Raceway Park

2024 USAC Sprint Season Launches with 7 Florida Races in February

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (October 5, 2023)………For the 15th consecutive season,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Safety Bars Required in USAC National Sprint Car Series for 2024

Speedway, Indiana (October 5, 2023)………Beginning with the 2024 season, all chassis in USAC’s AMSOIL...
Indiana

The Autumn Wind is a Racer: $20,000 on the Line at Saturday’s Lawrenceburg Fall Nationals

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 5, 2023)………When the people say it’s...
High Limit Series

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Score $50,000 High Limit Win Before Taking Two Top 10s at National Open

Inside Line Promotions - MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (Oct. 4, 2023) - David Gravel captured one...
©