Peoria Speedway Results – 10/7/23

Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Allen Weisser (61)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|37
|4
|
11
|Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|William Bahnfleth (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Todd Oneil (10)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
3
|Lucas Boulton (X)
Metamora, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Blaise Lewis (44X)
|32
|9
|
18
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|31
|10
|
13
|Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|30
|11
|
7
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
1
|Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.
|28
|13
|
12
|Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|27
|14
|
16
|Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.
|26
|15
|
17
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|25
|16
|
15
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
|24
|17
|
14
|Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.
|23
|18
|
19
|Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.
|22
|19
|
8
|Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.
|21
|20
|
20
|Daniel Vazquez (18X)
|20
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Zach Zuberbier (4Z)
Kingston, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Michael Schomas (F5)
Ottawa, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Jesse Owen (95)
Colona, Il.
|35
|6
|
4
|Kyle Wade (22)
|34
|7
|
7
|Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Caleb Andreatta (28M)
|31
|10
|
10
|Justin Hamm (83)
|30
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
8
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|36
|5
|
10
|Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Cameron Billingsly (17)
|34
|7
|
5
|Cole Williams(r) (31)
Princeton, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|31
|10
|
2
|Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.
|30
|DNS
|
7
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Keaton Lyons (3)
|40
|2
|
1
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|38
|3
|
4
|Zeke Williamson (3W)
|37
|4
|
6
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|36
|5
|
3
|Kaden Breymeir (25K)
|35
|6
|
5
|Paislie McKenrick (50)
|34
|7
|
8
|Isaac Flora (84)
|33
|DNS
|
7
|Liam Gray (99G)
|0
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Greg Cantrell (01JR)
Dekalb, Il.
|37
|4
|
8
|Nick Kurtz (79)
Greenville, Mi.
|36
|5
|
11
|Brayton Wallace (H6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|35
|6
|
16
|Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Joshua Breese (01`)
Sycamore, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Tony Thoennes (32T)
Bloomington, Il.
|32
|9
|
13
|Robert Sidener (B15)
Springfield, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.
|30
|11
|
15
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
2
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|28
|13
|
9
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|27
|14
|
14
|Robert Cowell (25C)
East Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
12
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|25
|16
|
4
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|24
|DNS
|
17
|Rusty Griffaw (16)
Festus, Mo.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|38
|3
|
14
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
12
|Cody Thornhill (88)
|36
|5
|
8
|Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Jason Wagner (99)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
4
|Stephen Meyer (1A)
Caseyville, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Bryson Nickel (12)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
13
|Nicholas Porter (5P)
|31
|10
|
9
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
|29
|12
|
5
|Chasten Boen (21)
Park Hills, Mo.
|28
|13
|
3
|Mason Duncan (32)
|27
|14
|
6
|Brandon Roberts (35)
Ashland, Il.
|26
