Peoria Speedway Results – 10/7/23

Illinois

Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Allen Weisser (61)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
2
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 38
3
6
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 37
4
11
 Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
5
 William Bahnfleth (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
9
 Todd Oneil (10)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
3
 Lucas Boulton (X)
Metamora, Il.		 33
8
10
 Blaise Lewis (44X) 32
9
18
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 31
10
13
 Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 30
11
7
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
1
 Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.		 28
13
12
 Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 27
14
16
 Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.		 26
15
17
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 25
16
15
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91) 24
17
14
 Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.		 23
18
19
 Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.		 22
19
8
 Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.		 21
20
20
 Daniel Vazquez (18X) 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Zach Zuberbier (4Z)
Kingston, Il.		 40
2
2
 Michael Schomas (F5)
Ottawa, Il.		 38
3
5
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 37
4
3
 Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.		 36
5
8
 Jesse Owen (95)
Colona, Il.		 35
6
4
 Kyle Wade (22) 34
7
7
 Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.		 33
8
6
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 32
9
9
 Caleb Andreatta (28M) 31
10
10
 Justin Hamm (83) 30

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
8
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 38
3
1
 Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.		 37
4
4
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 36
5
10
 Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
9
 Cameron Billingsly (17) 34
7
5
 Cole Williams(r) (31)
Princeton, Il.		 33
8
6
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
11
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 31
10
2
 Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.		 30
DNS
7
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Keaton Lyons (3) 40
2
1
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 38
3
4
 Zeke Williamson (3W) 37
4
6
 Kendyl Faw (89) 36
5
3
 Kaden Breymeir (25K) 35
6
5
 Paislie McKenrick (50) 34
7
8
 Isaac Flora (84) 33
DNS
7
 Liam Gray (99G) 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 40
2
5
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 38
3
3
 Greg Cantrell (01JR)
Dekalb, Il.		 37
4
8
 Nick Kurtz (79)
Greenville, Mi.		 36
5
11
 Brayton Wallace (H6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 35
6
16
 Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
6
 Joshua Breese (01`)
Sycamore, Il.		 33
8
7
 Tony Thoennes (32T)
Bloomington, Il.		 32
9
13
 Robert Sidener (B15)
Springfield, Il.		 31
10
10
 Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.		 30
11
15
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
2
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 28
13
9
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 27
14
14
 Robert Cowell (25C)
East Peoria, Il.		 26
15
12
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 25
16
4
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 24
DNS
17
 Rusty Griffaw (16)
Festus, Mo.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 38
3
14
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
12
 Cody Thornhill (88) 36
5
8
 Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
7
 Jason Wagner (99)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
4
 Stephen Meyer (1A)
Caseyville, Il.		 33
8
10
 Bryson Nickel (12)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
13
 Nicholas Porter (5P) 31
10
9
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 30
11
11
 Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.		 29
12
5
 Chasten Boen (21)
Park Hills, Mo.		 28
13
3
 Mason Duncan (32) 27
14
6
 Brandon Roberts (35)
Ashland, Il.		 26
