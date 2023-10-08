Timm, Cain, Franklin, Hovden, Martin prevail in Summit USRA Nationals

- Advertisement -

Patience and persistence paid off Saturday night for Jake Timm at the 10th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by Chevrolet Performance.



Timm of Winona, Minn., took command with 10 laps remaining and went on to claim the USRA Modified feature at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.



Other winners on the final of five nights of racing were Josh Cain (Medieval USRA Stock Cars), Mitchell Franklin (USRA B-Mods), Chris Hovden (USRA Hobby Stocks) and Randy Martin (USRA Tuners).



Timm, who started eighth, stalked two-time USRA Modified national champion Brandon Davis from the second position for 12 laps before making the winning pass on lap 40 of the 50-lap main event.



He pulled away from there, sticking tight to the low groove, to capture the $4,000 victory.



The 26-year-old said staying calm and deliberate was a key from the drop of the green.



“I really had to be patient there at the beginning of the race. I didn’t really feel like we were all that great, to be honest,” Timm said. “I kind of started slowing down more and more to stay on the bottom. I went slower to go faster, I guess.



“Fortunately we had a few yellows there and that helped us out.”



Timm was the fourth and final leader of the race, which concluded the marathon week of racing that saw in excess of 240 cars in five divisions.



Kevin Stoa took the lead on lap two after last year’s race winner Tyler Davis paced the opening lap. Tyler Davis reclaimed the top spot on lap seven as Stoa slipped to third behind Brandon Davis.



Brandon Davis captured the lead on the lap nine restart, and he soon had a 1.6-second lead by lap 15 over Tyler Davis with Brandon Givens third and Terry Phillips moving into fourth with Timm following in fifth.



As the race reached lap 30, Brandon Davis continued to hold the lead over Timm with Tyler Davis and Phillips following. Caution came out on lap 31 with Davis’ margin at 1.3 seconds over Timm, who started eighth.



On the restart, Phillips was caught up in a multi-car incident in turn two and damage to his car ended his chances.



Timm dropped to the low groove on the next restart, pulling alongside Brandon Davis on the back stretch but was unable to make the pass. Those two opened a four-second gap over third-place Tyler Davis by lap 40 and that’s when Timm’s persistence finally paid off.



Timm edged into the lead coming out of turn four and he gradually pulled away from there. He kept hugging the extreme low line and went on to win by 2.8 seconds over Brandon Davis.



Gabe Hodges finished third with Tyler Davis fourth and four-time USMTS national champ Rodney Sanders fifth.



Cain masters Medieval USRA Stock Cars: Josh Cain of Rio Rancho, N.M., led the final 37 laps and was able to overcome a late-race restart to captured the Medieval USRA Stock Car main event and a $2,500 first-place prize.



Cain appeared on his way to a comfortable win, with a one-second lead over last year’s winner Dylan Thornton with two laps remaining in the 40-lap event. But a caution took away his margin and forced him to prevail in a two-lap shootout to the finish.



It proved not problem for Cain, who held off ten-time USRA national champ Mitch Hovden by 0.822 second at the finish with Bryan White third.



“We had a good time tonight,” Cain said. “I kept messing up in (turns) three and four and I thought I was gonna give it away. But on the longer runs, I felt like I could make one and two make up for what I was messing up in three and four.”



Front-row starters Derek Green—who leads the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points in the division—and Cain traded the lead in the early going with Cain in front when a caution slowed the action on lap four.



Cain opened up a lead and continued to set the pace as Thornton moved into second on lap nine.



Cain’s leading margin was 1.7 seconds over Thornton when caution slowed the action again on lap 17. Cain extended his lead to 2.3 seconds by lap 30 with Thornton and Green following.



Continuing to utilize the low groove throughout, Cain had a 2.6-second command wiped out after a lap-32 caution. Then came the caution with two laps to go and Thornton made a big run, pulling alongside coming to the white flag.



But Thornton experienced mechanical issues to take him out of contention on the last lap.



USRA B-Mod feature falls to Franklin: Mitchell Franklin of Camdenton, Mo., was elevated to the USRA B-Mod feature victory when J.C. Morton, who crossed the finish line in front, was disqualified in post-race technical inspection.



Franklin worked his way from the 20th starting position into contention by the halfway point before moving to the runner-up spot and making a late charge that came up just short of Morton at the checkers.



But when Morton’s car did not pass inspection, Franklin earned the $2,000 top prize for the 35-lap main event.



“I don’t prefer to win them like this,” Franklin said. “We had a chance to win it straight up, but I missed (turn) three and he got away from me. But we keep our stuff straight, by the book, so we’ll take it. We can use all the dollars and all the wins we can get on these Franklin Motorsports cars.



“My dad works day and night, late hours to get these things as fast as they are and I think this weekend proved just how fast they are.”



Mike Striegel started on the pole and set the early pace, with Cody King pressuring him before Striegel opened a four-car-length lead by lap six.



By lap eight, Morton advanced into second with King third and Kris Jackson and Ryan Gillmore both had worked their way into the top five after starting 10th and 12th.



Morton looked for a way around Striegel for several laps before finally doing so on lap 14 . Three laps later, Gillmore moved into the runner-up position, 2.1 seconds behind Morton.



A caution flew on lap 23 as Morton led Gillmore by 1.4 seconds. Franklin went to third and Striegel was in fourth for the restart with a dozen laps remaining.



Franklin gave chase after the restart and was within two car lengths of Morton with four laps left. Morton was able to ride the high groove to take it home and finish 1.1 seconds ahead of Franklin.



As Franklin was declared the winner, Gillmore was credited with second with Shadren Turner third, Striegel fourth and Brandon Hare fifth.



Hovden inherits USRA Hobby Stock win: Chris Hovden of Cresco, Iowa, crossed the finish line second, but was elevated to the USRA Hobby Stock victory when apparent race-winner Dylan Clinton of West Union, Iowa, was disqualified in post-race tech inspection.



Clinton grabbed the lead away from Carter Koop on lap five with Tracy Halouska taking over second from Koop a lap later. Clinton opened a 1.8-second lead over Halouska at the halfway mark on lap 15.



As the race remained caution-free, Clinton poured it on and finished 4.1 seconds in front of Hovden for what appeared to be his third straight Summit USRA Nationals triumph—all at Lucas Oil Speedway.



Instead, Hovden took the win and the $1,200 winner’s share of the prize money.



“It feels awesome. I’ve been trying for a lot of years and this is the my first year at Lucas Oil Speedway,” Hovden said of winning the Summit USRA Nationals. “It’s a little bittersweet, you getting it in the tech tent, but it’s also one of them things. You really have to know your car.



“I had it bite me one time last year. It happened to Dylan. It happens to everybody at least once in their career. You just have to follow the rules the best you can. I’m just so excited. It was an awesome weekend.”



Halouska wound up second with Justin Hanson third and Jeremy Crimmins fourth.



Texan Martin captures USRA Tuner feature: Randy Martin of Springtown, Texas, took over on lap six and went on to beat David Kirkpatrick for the USRA Tuner feature win worth $500.



“It was a great run. I got out front and the track was super, super fast. That was fun for me,” said Martin, who was making his first visit to the Lucas Oil Speedway.



National title contender Justin Converse slid around Dylan Whitley for the lead on lap six. One circuit later, eighth-starting Martin advanced to the front as Converse almost spun his car in turn two and Martin opened a 1.2-second lead by the midpoint on lap 10.



Martin had a 3.2-second lead over Converse when a lap-17 caution slowed the action and took away Martin’s sizable cushion.



On the restart, a huge melee ensued behind Martin with Converse taking a big hit as seven cars were involved.



After a lengthy clean-up in turn one, Martin held off Kirkpatrick by 1.2 seconds for the win. Kirkpatrick came through the “B” Feature to get into the field, starting 14th.



Jason Weber finished third with Dustin Reeves fourth and Racer Costello fifth.



More champs to crown: Officials at the Lucas Oil Speedway have scheduled their annual awards banquet for Saturday, December 1, where Ryan Middaugh (USRA Modifieds), Mason Beck (Medieval USRA Stock Cars) and Bobby Williams (USRA B-Mods) will be honored as the track’s Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series track champions.



For tickets and other information, check out LucasOilSpeedway.



The final night to earn USRA national points is October 29, with titles in all eight USRA-sanctioned divisions still up for grabs, plus regional points and national rookie awards.



USRA moving fast forward: For more than two decades, the USRA has attracted more and more racetracks and dirt track racers each year through fair, logical and cost-effective rules accompanied by an organization that puts the racers, racetracks and their fans first. During the 2023 Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, more than 60 of America’s finest dirt ovals will host more than 1,000 nights of racing.



USRA competitors can register online here or call (515) 832-6000 to register by phone. You can also download the application here and then submit your completed form by email at office@usraracing.com or fax at (515) 832-7958.



To learn more, check out usraracing.com. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to join our email list and get USRA news and exclusive promotions delivered to your inbox.



= = = = = = = = = = = =



OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

10th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by Chevrolet Performance – Night 5 of 5

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023



Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown



USRA MODIFIEDS



“C” Feature (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (1) 97J Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

2. (3) 19 Tanner Kade, Hermitage, Mo.

3. (5) 88 Sam Osman, Spiro, Okla.

4. (4) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla.

5. (6) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

6. (2) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

7. (14) 5* John Briggs, Harrison, Ark.

8. (9) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

9. (12) 21X Greg Scheffler, Pittsburg, Mo.

10. (8) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

11. (10) 12 Andrew Thomas, Chillicothe, Mo.

12. (13) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark.

13. (11) 12JR Jory Stotts, Gilman City, Mo.

14. (7) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

DNS – 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

DNS – 24C Brandon Conkwright, Wamego, Kan.

DNS – 37J Ronnie Burkhardt, Topeka, Kan.

DNS – 21 Troy Gudmonson, Savage, Minn.

DNS – 117 Matt Menzie, Springfield, Mo.

DNS – 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa



“B” Feature (15 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

2. (4) 21M Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

3. (5) 98 Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

4. (1) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

5. (9) 66 Tyler Worley, St. Genevieve, Mo.

6. (3) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

7. (11) 21N Ben Nading, Ankeny, Iowa

8. (6) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

9. (17) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

10. (8) 8L Lyle Sathoff, Sherburn, Minn.

11. (18) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

12. (13) 97J Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

13. (24) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark.

14. (7) 9 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

15. (22) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

16. (21) 21X Greg Scheffler, Pittsburg, Mo.

17. (23) 12 Andrew Thomas, Chillicothe, Mo.

18. (10) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

19. (14) 19 Tanner Kade, Hermitage, Mo.

20. (16) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla.

21. (19) 5* John Briggs, Harrison, Ark.

22. (15) 88 Sam Osman, Spiro, Okla.

23. (12) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

24. (20) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.



“A” Feature (50 laps):

1. (8) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (4) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

3. (12) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

4. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (10) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

7. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (3) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

10. (19) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

11. (17) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

12. (14) 21C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

13. (21) 98 Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

14. (5) 98S Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

15. (11) 1X Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

16. (18) 97 Cole Anderson, Le Center, Minn.

17. (23) 66 Tyler Worley, St. Genevieve, Mo.

18. (32) 9 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

19. (31) 88 Sam Osman, Spiro, Okla.

20. (29) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

21. (28) 8L Lyle Sathoff, Sherburn, Minn.

22. (26) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

23. (15) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

24. (22) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

25. (9) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

26. (13) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

27. (27) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

28. (24) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

29. (30) 97J Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

30. (20) 21M Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

31. (16) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

32. (25) 21N Ben Nading, Ankeny, Iowa



MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS



“E” Feature (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

2. (1) 74C James Collins, Roswell, N.M.

3. (4) 31J Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

4. (8) 26JR Hayden Linn, Little Rock, Ark.

5. (3) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

6. (7) 22H Tim Hoselton, Galt, Mo.

7. (6) 77 Josh Monthei, Jefferson, Iowa

8. (9) 116 Zack Smith, Centertown, Mo.

9. (5) 47D Devin Saler, Kansas City, Mo.

DNS – 4 Justin Loera, Lubbock, Texas

DNS – 40 Brian Carver, Lockesbury, Ark.

DNS – 93S Chad Shaw, Trimble, Mo.

DNS – X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

DNS – 18 Tracy Cottrell, Buffalo, Mo.

DNS – 411 Cory Williams, Slaton, Texas

DNS – 41K Vernon Kever, Kansas City, Mo.



“D” Feature (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (1) 12 Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.

2. (3) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

3. (9) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

4. (2) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

5. (5) 78 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

6. (4) 77W Zack Willis, Macks Creek, Mo.

7. (10) 74C James Collins, Roswell, N.M.

8. (11) 31J Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (14) 22H Tim Hoselton, Galt, Mo.

10. (12) 26JR Hayden Linn, Little Rock, Ark.

11. (13) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

12. (7) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

13. (15) 77 Josh Monthei, Jefferson, Iowa

14. (8) 9F Kevin Flock, Muskogee, Okla.

15. (6) 25BA Gerry Vaughn, Greenwood, Ark.

DNS – 7K Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

DNS – 3X Tony Manley, Osborn, Mo.

DNS – 79 Gary Clark, Walker, Mo.

DNS – 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

DNS – 116 Zack Smith, Centertown, Mo.

DNS – 47D Devin Saler, Kansas City, Mo.



“C” Feature (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 14T Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

2. (4) 74S Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (1) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

4. (6) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

5. (3) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

6. (11) 12 Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.

7. (19) 26JR Hayden Linn, Little Rock, Ark.

8. (7) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa

9. (10) 34 Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.

10. (8) 21X Xander Treichel, Greene, Iowa

11. (12) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

12. (13) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

13. (14) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

14. (15) 78 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

15. (16) 74C James Collins, Roswell, N.M.

16. (17) 31J Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

17. (21) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

18. (20) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

19. (9) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

20. (18) 22H Tim Hoselton, Galt, Mo.

21. (5) 95C Chance Larson, Dunnell, Minn.

DNS – 91 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

DNS – 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

DNS – 77W Zack Willis, Macks Creek, Mo.



“B” Feature (15 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (4) 47 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

2. (1) M17 Rob Moseley, Los Lunas, N.M.

3. (2) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

4. (6) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

5. (5) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

6. (14) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

7. (16) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

8. (15) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

9. (7) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester , Kan.

10. (11) 6D David Whittle, Muskogee, Okla.

11. (17) 12 Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.

12. (13) 74S Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

13. (22) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

14. (19) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa

15. (9) 35 Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo.

16. (21) 21X Xander Treichel, Greene, Iowa

17. (23) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

18. (20) 34 Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.

19. (18) 26JR Hayden Linn, Little Rock, Ark.

20. (3) 21 Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa

21. (8) 23S Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo.

22. (12) 14T Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

DQ – (6) 3C Colin Deming, Hobbs, N.M.

DNS – 00 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.



“A” Feature (40 laps):

1. (1) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

2. (13) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (6) 5 Bryan White, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (2) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

5. (3) 21M Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (9) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

7. (19) 47 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

8. (8) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

9. (17) 0 Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

10. (10) 7 William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

11. (5) 10B Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

12. (7) 19 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

13. (14) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

14. (31) 3C Colin Deming, Hobbs, N.M.

15. (29) 12 Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.

16. (16) 16S Chris Dishong, Atchison, Kan.

17. (20) M17 Rob Moseley, Los Lunas, N.M.

18. (24) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

19. (28) 6D David Whittle, Muskogee, Okla.

20. (22) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

21. (11) 106 Andy Morris, Fort Gibson, Okla.

22. (4) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

23. (27) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester , Kan.

24. (21) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

25. (26) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

26. (32) 23S Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo.

27. (18) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

28. (15) 35C Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

29. (30) 74S Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

30. (23) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

31. (12) 222 Jake Newman, Smithville, Mo.

32. (25) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa



USRA B-MODS



“F” Feature (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 54JR Eddie Ingram Jr., Kansas City, Kan.

2. (1) 76 K.C. Mullin, Manhattan, Kan.

3. (15) 18P Shaine Paxston, Springfield, Mo.

4. (10) 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

5. (7) 97 Tyler Lacy, Glenpool, Okla.

6. (14) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

7. (11) 28 Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.

8. (8) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

9. (12) 2R Jory Montis, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (5) 11J Jacob Lynch, Winona, Minn.

11. (9) 88T Jacob Toepper, Hugo, Minn.

12. (3) 42J Donnie Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

13. (13) 17CT Cullen Thompson, Hermann, Mo.

14. (4) 24 Jerry Ellis, Richland, Mo.

15. (6) 55 Josh Marshall, Topeka, Kan.

DNS – 55J Jeremy Short, Peculiar, Mo.

DNS – 155 Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

DNS – 54I Eddie Ingram, Kansas City, Kan.

DNS – 58H Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

DNS – 6W Matt Wacht, Shawnee, Kan.

DNS – 17J Jace Boney, Cleveland, Mo.

DNS – 30J Dakota Jennings, Leavenworth, Kan.

DNS – 18PX Sturgis Streeter, Topeka, Kan.



“E” Feature (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (1) 53H Tye Hollingsworth, Springdale, Ark.

2. (3) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

3. (2) 29 Bronson Wicker, Sedalia, Mo.

4. (4) 58 Chad Reid, Yukon, Okla.

5. (12) 21A Andrew Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

6. (5) 44T Ty O’Neal, Muskogee, Okla.

7. (19) 76 K.C. Mullin, Manhattan, Kan.

8. (20) 18PX Sturgis Streeter, Topeka, Kan.

9. (6) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

10. (16) J5 Troy Hovey, Cresco, Iowa

11. (10) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

12. (7) 42 Kaeden Bronner, Austin, Minn.

13. (15) 32N Lane New, Rogersville, Mo.

14. (21) 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

15. (18) 54JR Eddie Ingram Jr., Kansas City, Kan.

16. (23) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

17. (17) 21K Dave Kennedy, Tea, S.D.

18. (9) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

19. (11) 91 Hoyt Miller, Cross Timbers, Mo.

20. (22) 97 Tyler Lacy, Glenpool, Okla.

21. (8) 17K Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

22. (14) 12 Jeff Stotts, Trenton, Mo.

23. (13) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

DNS – 1S Jacob Stoll, Mounds, Okla.

DNS – 18P Shaine Paxston, Springfield, Mo.



“D” Feature (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

2. (3) 7L Trevor Drake, Billings, Mo.

3. (1) 66X Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.

4. (4) 00 Cason Harris, Bella Vista, Ark.

5. (5) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

6. (7) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (9) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

8. (6) 2 Quentin Taylor, Wheatland, Mo.

9. (14) 58 Chad Reid, Yukon, Okla.

10. (17) 76 K.C. Mullin, Manhattan, Kan.

11. (8) 64 John Ross, Mankato, Minn.

12. (19) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

13. (12) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

14. (20) J5 Troy Hovey, Cresco, Iowa

15. (23) 18P Shaine Paxston, Springfield, Mo.

16. (11) 53H Tye Hollingsworth, Springdale, Ark.

17. (15) 21A Andrew Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

18. (22) 42 Kaeden Bronner, Austin, Minn.

19. (10) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

20. (21) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

21. (16) 44T Ty O’Neal, Muskogee, Okla.

22. (13) 29 Bronson Wicker, Sedalia, Mo.

23. (18) 18PX Sturgis Streeter, Topeka, Kan.

DNS – 55S Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

DNS – 46 Brice Gotschall, Nevada, Mo.



“C” Feature (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (1) 06 Christopher Theodore, Coweta, Okla.

2. (7) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (2) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.

4. (5) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

5. (3) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

6. (9) 15E Ryan Edde, Cross Timbers, Mo.

7. (4) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

8. (6) 23B Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (8) 30H Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

10. (13) 7L Trevor Drake, Billings, Mo.

11. (11) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

12. (17) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13. (18) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

14. (23) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

15. (19) 2 Quentin Taylor, Wheatland, Mo.

16. (12) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

17. (15) 00 Cason Harris, Bella Vista, Ark.

18. (22) 64 John Ross, Mankato, Minn.

19. (16) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

20. (14) 66X Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.

21. (20) 58H Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

22. (21) 76 K.C. Mullin, Manhattan, Kan.

23. (10) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

DNS – 42T Casey Thomas, Camdenton, Mo.



“B” Feature (15 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (3) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

2. (1) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

3. (2) 96 Cody Brill, Bates City, Mo.

4. (5) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (4) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

6. (8) 18B Trevor Fitz, Camarillo, Calif.

7. (6) 17C Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

8. (10) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

9. (12) 28A Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

10. (15) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.

11. (7) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

12. (16) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

13. (9) 55K Colson Kirk, Urbana, Mo.

14. (14) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

15. (20) 23B Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

16. (21) 30H Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

17. (11) 22M Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

18. (19) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

19. (18) 15E Ryan Edde, Cross Timbers, Mo.

20. (22) 7L Trevor Drake, Billings, Mo.

21. (24) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

22. (23) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

23. (17) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

24. (13) 06 Christopher Theodore, Coweta, Okla.



“A” Feature (35 laps):

1. (19) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

2. (10) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

3. (6) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (1) 17S Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

5. (13) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

6. (29) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

7. (15) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

8. (30) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

9. (2) 22R Dalton Ragsdale, Muskogee, Okla.

10. (8) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

11. (31) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12. (16) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

13. (20) 96 Cody Brill, Bates City, Mo.

14. (28) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

15. (27) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.

16. (14) 15 Cayden Stacye, Springfield, Mo.

17. (21) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

18. (17) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

19. (18) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

20. (4) 1B Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo.

21. (22) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

22. (11) 10P Dayton Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

23. (26) 28A Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

24. (25) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

25. (12) J2 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

26. (5) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

27. (3) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

28. (23) 18B Trevor Fitz, Camarillo, Calif.

29. (24) 17C Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

30. (9) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

DQ – (7) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

DNS – ZEE28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.



USRA HOBBY STOCKS



“B” Feature (8 laps, all advance):

1. (2) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa

2. (3) 86 Ryan Happel, Holmen, Wis.

3. (1) 14 Kevin Lacy, Broken Arrow, Okla.

4. (10) 00 Josh Downs, Hartford, S.D.

5. (4) 19 Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

6. (8) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

7. (5) 11X Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

8. (12) 15R Ryan Crooks, Ionia, Iowa

9. (7) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

10. (9) 110 J.D. Jackson, Chouteau, Okla.

11. (13) 19C Cameron Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

12. (11) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa

13. (6) 122 Cory Stone, Lovington, N.M.

DNS – F86 Blaine Nolker, Hardin, Mo.



“A” Feature (30 laps):

1. (4) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

2. (3) Z86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

3. (5) 23 Justin Hanson, Hawkeye, Iowa

4. (6) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (1) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa

6. (12) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (11) 26 Matthew Machen, Roswell, N.M.

8. (7) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (15) 14 Kevin Lacy, Broken Arrow, Okla.

10. (13) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa

11. (8) 44KT Brian Lund, Northwood, Iowa

12. (14) 86 Ryan Happel, Holmen, Wis.

13. (19) 11X Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

14. (16) 00 Josh Downs, Hartford, S.D.

15. (18) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

16. (20) 15R Ryan Crooks, Ionia, Iowa

17. (23) 19C Cameron Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

18. (24) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa

19. (22) 110 J.D. Jackson, Chouteau, Okla.

20. (21) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

21. (10) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

22. (17) 19 Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

23. (25) 122 Cory Stone, Lovington, N.M.

24. (9) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

DQ – (2) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa



USRA TUNERS



“B” Feature (10 laps, all advance):

1. (5) 35 Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

2. (3) 6K David Kirkpatrick, Eugene, Mo.

3. (13) 5 Oliver Monson, Thornton, Iowa

4. (2) 1 Aaron Bliss, Enid, Okla.

5. (1) 3M Bobby Mooney, Osage Beach, Mo.

6. (4) 23 Nick Bradshaw, Lebanon, Mo.

7. (12) 24 Racer Costello, Waukomis, Okla.

8. (9) 15B Travis Bockover, Chanute, Kan.

9. (7) 32S Alex Scarlett, Willard, Mo.

10. (6) 80 Jim Cook, Linn Creek, Mo.

11. (10) 75 Steven Seay, Nevada, Mo.

12. (11) 21 Matt Harvey, Carrier, Okla.

13. (8) 56 Katie Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

DNS – 4 Jeff Strong, Fair Grove, Mo.

DNS – 11X Robert Sumrell, Ashdown, Ark.

DNS – 14T Anthony Taylor, Macks Creek, Mo.

DNS – 93S Stephanie Sharp, Nashville, Ark.

DNS – 93 Daniel Barton, Fair Grove, Mo.



“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (7) 8 Randy Martin, Springtown, Texas

2. (13) 6K David Kirkpatrick, Eugene, Mo.

3. (5) 21J Jason Weber, Enid, Okla.

4. (6) 6R Dustin Reeves, Camdenton, Mo.

5. (18) 24 Racer Costello, Waukomis, Okla.

6. (15) 1 Aaron Bliss, Enid, Okla.

7. (3) 38 Dalton Fels, Calmar, Iowa

8. (11) 18SC Aaron Ryan, Wichita Falls, Texas

9. (10) 9T Robert Tosh, Bolivar, Mo.

10. (25) 93 Daniel Barton, Fair Grove, Mo.

11. (20) 80 Jim Cook, Linn Creek, Mo.

12. (24) 93S Stephanie Sharp, Nashville, Ark.

13. (21) 75 Steven Seay, Nevada, Mo.

14. (19) 15B Travis Bockover, Chanute, Kan.

15. (22) 21 Matt Harvey, Carrier, Okla.

16. (8) 15 Tyler Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

17. (4) C49 Justin Converse, Texarkana, Ark.

18. (1) 16W Dylan Whitley, Enid, Okla.

19. (12) 35 Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

20. (2) 28 Braiden Schaufenbuel, New Hampton, Iowa

21. (16) 3M Bobby Mooney, Osage Beach, Mo.

22. (17) 23 Nick Bradshaw, Lebanon, Mo.

23. (23) 56 Katie Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

24. (9) 33 Dennis Cosens III, Mentmore, N.M.

25. (14) 5 Oliver Monson, Thornton, Iowa

DNS – 7 Allen Thompson, Fair Grove, Mo.

DNS – 32S Alex Scarlett, Willard, Mo.

DNS – 11X Robert Sumrell, Ashdown, Ark.

DNS – 4 Jeff Strong, Fair Grove, Mo.

DNS – 14T Anthony Taylor, Macks Creek, Mo.