Wil Herrington Prepares for Next Phase of Racing Career

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (10/11/23) – Wil Herrington and JCM Motorsports have parted ways. After a successful three-year run together, Herrington and the team mutually agreed go their separate ways following the completion of their pursuit of the 2023 Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Championship, where Herrington finished third in the final standings.



“I made the tough decision to step away from JCM Motorsports to pursue a new opportunity for 2024 and beyond. There are some rumors out there that there’s hard feelings between team owner, Colten Miller and crew chief, Brian Green and myself, but it’s not true. We all agreed it was best for us to go our separate ways,” Herrington said. “I greatly appreciate everything Colten did for me, and there’s no chance I would’ve gotten to where I am without his amazing support. I’ll always be grateful to him and will always consider him a good friend.”



Herrington began driving for JCM Motorsports in early 2021. In 2023 he piloted the team’s car to three wins, nine Top-5 finishers, and 14 Top-10 performances in 43 starts.



“We had a lot of success together, but I’m just to the point, where I need to do something a little different,” Herrington continued. “I’m ironing out some details with a new opportunity, and hope to be announcing everything in the next month.”



A new website for Wil Herrington will be launched soon, and once live, details will be released.