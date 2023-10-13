- Advertisement -

Heavy Rains Cancel Georgia Doubleheader at Senoia, Rome

SENOIA, GA – OCTOBER 13, 2023 – With more than three inches of rain in the Atlanta area this week, and more expected today, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model, Senoia Raceway, and Rome Speedway officials decided in the best interest of fans and competitors to cancel this weekend’s Billy Clanton Classic and World of Outlaws ARP Southeast Showdown.

The decision comes after working closely with Meteorologist Wayne Mahar from Precision Weather Service and monitoring the local weather for the past 24 hours.

The events will not be made up, as there is not a viable date remaining in 2023.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will continue its high-octane show on Nov. 1-4 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the World of Outlaws World Finals.

Bobby Pierce enters the final three Features of the 2023 season with a 156-point lead over Chris Madden, as he aims for this first Series championship. The battle between fourth-ninth in the standings will also be one to watch, as six drivers are separated by 42 points.

Don’t miss the excited conclusion to the 2023 season along with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds. FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE.

For the latest on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and at www.WorldofOutlaws.com