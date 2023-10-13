HomeDirt Late Model NewsHeavy Rains Cancel Georgia Doubleheader at Senoia, Rome

Heavy Rains Cancel Georgia Doubleheader at Senoia, Rome

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Heavy Rains Cancel Georgia Doubleheader at Senoia, Rome

SENOIA, GA – OCTOBER 13, 2023 – With more than three inches of rain in the Atlanta area this week, and more expected today, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model, Senoia Raceway, and Rome Speedway officials decided in the best interest of fans and competitors to cancel this weekend’s Billy Clanton Classic and World of Outlaws ARP Southeast Showdown.

The decision comes after working closely with Meteorologist Wayne Mahar from Precision Weather Service and monitoring the local weather for the past 24 hours.

The events will not be made up, as there is not a viable date remaining in 2023.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will continue its high-octane show on Nov. 1-4 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the World of Outlaws World Finals.

Bobby Pierce enters the final three Features of the 2023 season with a 156-point lead over Chris Madden, as he aims for this first Series championship. The battle between fourth-ninth in the standings will also be one to watch, as six drivers are separated by 42 points.

Don’t miss the excited conclusion to the 2023 season along with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds. FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE.

For the latest on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and at www.WorldofOutlaws.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil Speedway to play host to MLRA “Season Finale” Oct. 28

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 13, 2023) - One more race has been added to the Lucas...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Hudson O’Neal takes Castrol FloRacing Night in America win at Tri-County Race Track

Brasstown, NC 10/12/2334 entries SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (53 Laps): 1. 1-Hudson O'Neal; 2. 32-Bobby...
Dirt Late Model News

Shane Clanton Aims For World of Outlaws Milestone In Return to Home State

GEORGIA ON THE MIND: Shane Clanton Aims For World of Outlaws Milestone In Return...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Dennis Erb, Jr. Sixth in FloRacing Night in America Series Points Heading into Tonight’s Tarheel 53

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series took the Dennis...
Dirt Late Model News

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Offering Big Prizes to Fans at the Dirt Track World Championship

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 11, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Heartbeat...
©