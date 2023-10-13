Hughes ends drought with homegrown victory at Arrowhead Speedway

- Advertisement -

Four-time USMTS national champion Jason Hughes snapped a gut-wrenching winless streak of more than six years on Thursday night during opening night of the inaugural ARMI Contractors All-America at the Arrowhead Speedway.



Located just five miles from his Hughes Racing Chassis shop in Colcord, Oklahoma, some home cooking at the all-new state-of-the-art 1/3-mile dirt oval was just what the doctor ordered.



It was six years, one month and six days ago when Hughes won his last main event with the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt—a victory at the Cresco (Iowa) Speedway that clinched his fourth title.



Thursday’s win was the 156th of his career and ended a dry spell of 167 events with the USMTS.



Another chassis builder, Kyle Brown of Madrid, Iowa, earned the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award and steered his No. 21K Harris Auto Racing machine to the lead and paced the first three laps before the race’s first caution slowed the action.



When racing resumed, Hughes wasted no time in picking off both Brown and Carlos Ahumada Jr. to snag the lead on lap four.



By the 20th lap, Hughes had more than a straight-away advantage over Jake Timm—who had just muscled his way into second place—when the yellow flag waved for the second time when the leader’s son and track champion Trevor Hughes got the short end of the stick in a wheel-banger in turn three.



It was the last yellow flag of the race and final green before Hughes rolled underneath the flagstand with the lead when the white and checkered flags waved to collect the $3,000 top prize—the same amount he won for his last USMTS victory six years ago.



“I was pretty good up front and just trying to take it easy,” Hughes said in Victory Lane. “I got up there and hit the wall, but I knew when we got that restart it was time to make the move and try to get out front.



“I think it rubbered quite a bit before I moved down, but I was still good enough up here, but I saw them start driving away from Zack (VanderBeek) so I said it’s time to move down. I didn’t mind seeing the yellow but I didn’t want to see (Trevor Hughes) sitting there. I know he had a pretty good car he had a good heat race and I wanted him racing up front with me.



The 49-year-old from nearby Watts, Okla., not only ended his long winless streak but also kept his hopes alive for a fifth USMTS crown.



“It’s been way too long,” Hughes said of his six-year drought. “We struggled for a while but the past little while we’ve had a really good car but not the luck it takes to win some of these races. But what better place to do it than right here at home.”



Fresh off a win at the 10th Annual Summit USRA Nationals, Timm of Winona, Minn., climbed from tenth on the starting grid to claim the runner-up honors with El Paso’s Ahumada, Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Ark., and rookie Gabe Hodges of Lebo, Kan., completing the top five.



Points leader Rodney Sanders advanced nine spots to finish sixth, followed by Cayden Carter, Wheeler, Brown and Swift Spring Fast Qualifier Steve Lavasseur.



Despite having the nose of his No. 75 Bloodline Race Cars whip, Terry Phillips earned the FK Rod Ends/KSE Racing Products Hard Charger Award after clawing his way from 22nd to 12th.



For its Silver Anniversary season, the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features racing at some of America’s premier dirt track racing venues. The winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.



= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =



OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

Inaugural ARMI Contractors All-American – Night 1 of 3

Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023



Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.



QUALIFYING GROUP A:

1. 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas, 14.525

2. 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., 14.551

3. 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla., 14.608

4. 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., 14.611

5. 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., 14.647

6. 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., 14.662

7. 89 Tate Cole, Fort Gibson, Okla., 14.689

8. 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla., 14.748

9. 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., 14.794

10. 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., 14.826

11. 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., 14.875

12. 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., 14.985

13. 211 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas, 14.986

14. 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan., 15.000

15. 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 15.001

16. 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa, 15.021

17. 27 Greg Skaggs, Coweta, Okla., 15.036

18. 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas, 15.047

19. 44K Kelsie Foley, Otis, Kan., 15.066

20. 01 Peyton Taylor, Batesville, Ark., 15.098

21. 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa, 15.165

22. 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn., 15.171

23. 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar creek, Mo., 15.197

24. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 15.246

25. 25C Brandon Huff, Concord, Okla., 16.084

26. 7W Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark., 16.084

DQ – 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark., 15.197



QUALIFYING GROUP B:

1. 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis., 14.505

2. 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan., 14.670

3. 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M., 14.678

4. 08 Dakota Sproul, Hays, Kan., 14.751

5. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., 14.767

6. 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., 14.779

7. 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., 14.817

8. 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla., 14.839

9. 396 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., 14.905

10. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 14.923

11. K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill., 14.944

12. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 14.997

13. 96T Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif., 15.004

14. 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., 15.004

15. 15L Ryan Taylor, Springdale, Ark., 15.008

16. 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan., 15.018

17. 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla., 15.018

18. 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark., 15.045

19. 33 Chad Smith, Springdale, Ark., 15.071

20. 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., 15.081

21. 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, 15.176

22. 44T Tanner Black, Otis, Kan., 15.227

23. 51 Eddie Martin, Stilwell, Okla., 15.228

24. 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla., 15.302

25. 5* John Briggs, Harrison, Ark., 15.324

26. 19R Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan., 38.374

27. 84 John Yeoman, Joplin, Mo., NT.



SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (3) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

4. (7) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

5. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (4) 89 Tate Cole, Fort Gibson, Okla.

7. (2) 211 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

8. (8) 25C Brandon Huff, Concord, Okla.

9. (9) 44K Kelsie Foley, Otis, Kan.



FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

2. (4) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (3) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (2) 96T Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

5. (6) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

6. (5) 08 Dakota Sproul, Hays, Kan.

7. (8) 44T Tanner Black, Otis, Kan.

8. (10) 4D Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

9. (7) 33 Chad Smith, Springdale, Ark.

10. (9) 5* John Briggs, Harrison, Ark.



EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (4) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

3. (2) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (1) 27 Greg Skaggs, Coweta, Okla.

7. (7) 01 Peyton Taylor, Batesville, Ark.

8. (8) 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar creek, Mo.

9. (9) 7W Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.



WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

2. (4) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

3. (3) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

4. (8) 51 Eddie Martin, Stilwell, Okla.

5. (6) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

6. (9) 19R Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

7. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

9. (1) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.



VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

2. (4) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (6) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

4. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (9) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (7) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

9. (1) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas



SUPER CLEAN HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (1) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (6) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

5. (4) 396 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (8) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

7. (7) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

8. (9) 84 John Yeoman, Joplin, Mo.

9. (2) 15L Ryan Taylor, Springdale, Ark.



REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (1) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (10) 396 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

7. (5) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (9) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

9. (11) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

10. (12) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark.

11. (14) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

12. (17) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

13. (20) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

14. (8) 96T Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

15. (15) 211 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

16. (19) 33 Chad Smith, Springdale, Ark.

17. (21) 5* John Briggs, Harrison, Ark.

18. (3) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

19. (16) 25C Brandon Huff, Concord, Okla.

20. (18) 44K Kelsie Foley, Otis, Kan.

21. (13) 27 Greg Skaggs, Coweta, Okla.



REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

2. (4) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

3. (2) 51 Eddie Martin, Stilwell, Okla.

4. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (10) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

7. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (8) 08 Dakota Sproul, Hays, Kan.

9. (11) 89 Tate Cole, Fort Gibson, Okla.

10. (3) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

11. (12) 44T Tanner Black, Otis, Kan.

12. (14) 4D Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

13. (16) 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar creek, Mo.

14. (17) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

15. (19) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

16. (13) 01 Peyton Taylor, Batesville, Ark.

17. (18) 15L Ryan Taylor, Springdale, Ark.

18. (9) 19R Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

19. (15) 84 John Yeoman, Joplin, Mo.

DNS – 7W Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.



SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (35 laps):

1. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (10) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

4. (7) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (8) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

6. (15) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

7. (5) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

8. (12) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

9. (1) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

10. (13) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

11. (14) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

12. (22) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

13. (19) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

14. (11) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

15. (24) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

16. (17) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

17. (21) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

18. (23) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

19. (25) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

20. (16) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

21. (20) 51 Eddie Martin, Stilwell, Okla.

22. (27) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

23. (26) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

24. (6) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

25. (28) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

26. (3) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

27. (18) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

28. (9) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

DNS – 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

DNS – 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.



Lap Leaders: K. Brown 1-3, J. Hughes 4-35.

Total Laps Led: J. Hughes 32, K. Brown 3.

Margin of Victory: 0.47 second.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 37.409 seconds ( cautions).

Provisional Starters: Mullens, Nelson, Russell (track), Christian (track).

Emergency Provisionals: VanderBeek, Fuqua.

FK Rod Ends/KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Phillips (started 27th, finished 12th).

Entries: 55.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14, Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: ​TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.



