Lucas Oil Speedway to play host to MLRA “Season Finale” Oct. 28

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 13, 2023) – One more race has been added to the Lucas Oil Speedway schedule and it’s a big one as the Lucas Oil MLRA drivers get a crack at a $10,000 pay day on Oct. 28.

After its scheduled Championship Weekend was rained out at Tri-City Speedway, the MLRA now will end its 2023 season with the late-October “Season Finale” at Wheatland.

With previously scheduled events already filling up the October calendar at Tri-City, officials concluded that a make-up weekend at the home of the MLRA Championship would not be possible. So the MLRA finale now becomes a one-day event, paying $10,000 to the winner and $700 minimum to all qualifying drivers.

It also will mark the final opportunity of 2023 for drivers to accumulate MLRA points toward the series championship, Sunoco Rookie of the Year, as well as the season-long contingency awards, some of which are still up for grabs.

“We really appreciate Danny Lorton and his staff at Lucas Oil Speedway for giving us an opportunity to finish out the season on track,” MLRA Series Director Ernie Leftwich said. “Winning a championship is a big deal for anybody and our series takes great pride in making the final night memorable for not only the winner, but also our series champion and rookie of the year.”

Chad Simpson and Chris Simpson will enter the Wheatland race as the top two drivers in the series standings with Chad leading his brother by 270 points. Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Dillon McCowan is in third. Daniel Hilsabeck and Trevor Gundaker are fourth and fifth with Justin Duty, Jeff Herzog, Garrett Alberson, Tyler Stevens and Dustin Hodges rounding out the top 10.

“With the rain received on Wednesday at Tri-City and the wet projections for this weekend we fully support the difficult decision the Gundakers and their team had to make in canceling this weekend’s event early,” Leftwich added. “They are not just promoters, but they are racers too, so they understand the cost and time associated with travel when you’re facing a no-win situation with Mother Nature.

“Tri-City has become our championship home over the past few seasons. They know how to put on a good show and how to make the entire weekend enjoyable for the fans and teams alike, so we look forward to getting back there again in 2024 and crowning our champion.”

Support classes including the POWRi Super Stocks paying $1,000 to win and $100 to start (Using POWRi Super Stock Rules). This will be the first visit for the POWRi Super Stocks to Lucas Oil Speedway.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds also will be on the program, paying $1,000 to win and $100 to start. No USRA national points will be awarded, but USRA Modified rules will apply.

Lorton said both support classes will use time trials for heat-race starting positions just like the MLRA Late Models will do.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with grandstands at 4, hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6:05.

ADMISSION:

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40

CAMPING: DAILY RATES

Dry Camping – $15/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserve Dry – $25/Night (limited Availability) (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserved Electric & Water – $40/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person (Limited Availability)

