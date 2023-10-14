Hafertepe Shines On Night 1 Of ﻿The Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals!

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – MESQUITE, Texas (October 13, 2023) Capitalizing on traffic in the late stages of the preliminary A-Feature at the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. returned to Victory Lane with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com.

Win No. 8 in National Tour competition for Hafertepe at the famed half-mile, the victory was No. 64 with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, and marks ten consecutive years that the Sunnyvale, Texas native has won at least one National Tour event.

Chasing Blake Hahn from the drop of the green, traffic began entering the mix on Lap 16. Leading by 1.611-seconds as he began working around the back markers, Hahn’s advantage dissipated rapidly. On the back bumper of the Smiley’s Racing Products No. 52 on Lap 18, the pair raced wheel-to-wheel the following lap, with Hahn holding by 0.015—seconds. Not able to fend off the Hills Racing No. 15h any longer, Hafertepe took over with six laps to go.

Caution on the white flag: the attempt at a green, white, checkered ended with Kyler Johnson bringing out the red with a wild series of flips off the top of turns three and four. Bringing things to a one-lap shootout, Hafertepe darted to a 0.765-second advantage at the checkered flag.

“When we took the green, I ran the bottom, and obviously he [Blake Hahn] has really good speed around the top, but I knew once we got to traffic, he’d be skittish to go low, so I felt it out at the start of the race to see if the holes would upset my car, and it timed out where he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, but that’s part of being a veteran in the sport. Sometimes you capitalize on people’s mistakes,” said Hafertepe of the race for the win.

Blake Hahn held on for second with Chase Randall, who slipped to eight on the opening lap from fifth, making the last lap pass for the final podium step on Howard Moore.

Surviving contact early in the race that saw Jason Marting going over Wayne Johnson’s left front exiting the second turn, the No. 36 crossed fifth. Jace Park picked up six positions to finish sixth, followed by Chance Morton, Brandon Anderson, and Harli White, who all advanced seven spots over the course of the 25-lap affair. Jordon Mallett completed the top ten.

The final running of the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals is Saturday, October 14, with races going green at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors, youth (13-15), and military. Kids 12 and under get in the stands for free. Pits are $35 each night. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located at 1711 Lawson Rd. in Mesquite, Texas. For tickets and directions, log onto http://www.devilsbowl.com or call (972) 222-2421.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

Race Results:

ASCS National

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

Friday, October 13, 2023

Car Count: 32

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton, 00:15.308[8]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 00:15.426[1]; 3. 36-Jason Martin, 00:15.546[4]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 00:15.639[2]; 5. 87J-Jace Park, 00:15.807[5]; 6. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 00:15.968[3]; 7. 16-Blake Baccus, 00:16.082[7]; 8. (DNS) 23X-Austin Shores, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:15.497[5]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 00:15.568[2]; 3. 85-Colby Stubblefield, 00:15.598[7]; 4. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman, 00:15.935[8]; 5. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood, 00:16.084[6]; 6. 33C-Casey Carter, 00:16.619[1]; 7. 15-Michael Colaluca, 00:16.704[3]; 8. (DNS) 2X-Tucker Doughty, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:15.445[7]; 2. 2-Brekton Crouch, 00:15.522[8]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett, 00:15.690[4]; 4. 12H-Harli White, 00:15.808[3]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 00:15.877[2]; 6. 45-Martin Edwards, 00:16.177[5]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton, 00:16.186[1]; 8. 91-Michael Day, 00:16.380[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 3-Howard Moore, 00:15.135[7]; 2. 1J-Danny Jennings, 00:15.382[5]; 3. 9-Chase Randall, 00:15.502[8]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton, 00:15.576[6]; 5. 4-Austin Mundie, 00:15.833[4]; 6. 71-Channin Tankersley, 00:16.111[3]; 7. 6-Christopher Townsend, 00:16.166[2]; 8. 10-Landon Britt, 00:16.737[1]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (Top 16 in combined Qualifying and Heat Points advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 4. 87J-Jace Park[5]; 5. 2J-Zach Blurton[4]; 6. 0-Eric Baldaccini[6]; 7. 16-Blake Baccus[7]; 8. (DNS) 23X-Austin Shores

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 4. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood[5]; 5. 15-Michael Colaluca[7]; 6. 85-Colby Stubblefield[2]; 7. 33C-Casey Carter[6]; 8. (DNS) 2X-Tucker Doughty

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]; 2. 12H-Harli White[1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 4. 2-Brekton Crouch[3]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 6. 45-Martin Edwards[6]; 7. 91-Michael Day[8]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 7M-Chance Morton[1]; 3. 3-Howard Moore[4]; 4. 1J-Danny Jennings[3]; 5. 4-Austin Mundie[5]; 6. 71-Channin Tankersley[6]; 7. 6-Christopher Townsend[7]; 8. (DNS) 10-Landon Britt

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance)

BMRS B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 2. 45X-Kyler Johnson[4]; 3. 4-Austin Mundie[3]; 4. 71-Channin Tankersley[6]; 5. 91-Michael Day[8]; 6. 2X-Tucker Doughty[15]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[13]; 8. 15-Michael Colaluca[1]; 9. 6-Christopher Townsend[10]; 10. 16-Blake Baccus[9]; 11. 33C-Casey Carter[12]; 12. 45-Martin Edwards[7]; 13. 0-Eric Baldaccini[5]; 14. 23X-Austin Shores[16]; 15. 10-Landon Britt[14]; 16. 85-Colby Stubblefield[11]

A-Feature

RacinDirt A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 3. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 4. 3-Howard Moore[2]; 5. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 6. 87J-Jace Park[12]; 7. 7M-Chance Morton[14]; 8. 55B-Brandon Anderson[15]; 9. 12H-Harli White[16]; 10. 14-Jordon Mallett[7]; 11. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 12. 91-Michael Day[21]; 13. 2J-Zach Blurton[11]; 14. 6-Christopher Townsend[24]; 15. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood[13]; 16. 2-Brekton Crouch[10]; 17. 45X-Kyler Johnson[18]; 18. 71-Channin Tankersley[20]; 19. 4-Austin Mundie[19]; 20. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[17]; 21. 2X-Tucker Doughty[22]; 22. 1J-Danny Jennings[9]; 23. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 24. 10-Landon Britt[23]

Lap Leader(s): Blake Hahn 1-19; Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 20-25

Hard Charger: Michael Day +9

Quick Time: Howard Moore 15.135-seconds

High Point Driver: Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

Provisional(s): Christopher Townsend (Points)

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/americansprintcarseries

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ascsracing [@ascsracing]

Broadcast: http://www.racindirt.com

Live-Scoring: My Race Pass App

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 9 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81 Speedway; 7/7 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 7/22 – 81 Speedway; 8/26 – Salina Highbanks Speedway; 9/2 – Longdale Speedway); Matt Covington – 3 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway; 7/8 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 8/25 – Lakeside Speedway); Ryan Timms – 2 (9/14 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 9/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Jake Bubak – 2 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway; 9/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway); Landon Britt – 1 (9/1 – Arrowhead Speedway); Terry McCarl – 1 (9/12 – Clay County Fair Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 10/13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 3,458; 2. Matt Covington 3,374; 3. Jordon Mallett 3,150; 4. Howard Moore 3,132; 5. Brandon Anderson 3,093; 6. Kyler Johnson 2,911; 7. Landon Britt 2,745; 8. Christopher Townsend 2,729; 9. Michael Day 2,440; 10. Chris Morgan 1,505;

Support of the American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by RacinDirt.com, AR Dyno Specialty, BMRS, The Driver’s Project, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Smiley’s Racing Products, Impact Signs, Hoosier Tire, RacinDirt.com, and MyRacePass.com.