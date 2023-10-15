HomeDirt Late Model NewsDavenport Leading Deatherage Opticians Most Popular Driver Contest

Davenport Leading Deatherage Opticians Most Popular Driver Contest

Jonathan Davenport - Jacy Norgaard photo
BATAVIA, Ohio (October 15, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport, a three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, leads the current Deatherage Opticians Most Popular Driver Contest.

Davenport holds a 99-vote advantage over newcomer to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2023, Max Blair. Ricky Thornton Jr. is currently third, with Tyler Erb and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five.

The winner of the Deatherage Opticians Most Popular Driver award will be announced during the annual Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Awards Banquet on December 8, 2023. The Most Popular Driver will receive a $500 cash bonus and product certificate from Deatherage Opticians. Voting will continue through December 1, 2023.

Fans can vote for their favorite driver by visiting https://www.lucasdirt.com/most-popular-driver. To be eligible for the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – Deatherage Opticians Most Popular Driver Award, a driver must maintain 100% attendance on the tour. Fans may vote for one (1) eligible Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series driver per ballot submission. Voting is limited to one (1) vote per person.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

About Deatherage Opticians

Deatherage Opticians in Wichita Falls, TX has been providing eyewear needs to customers since 1961. They offer an extensive selection of eyewear for men, women, and children as well as contact lenses and a complete line of accessories. Visit their website at www.deatherageopticians.com. Follow Deatherage Opticians on their social pages as well at https://www.facebook.com/deatherageopticalhttps://twitter.com/deatherageopti1 and at https://www.instagram.com/deatherage_opticians/. Or call them directly with any questions or purchases at (940) 723-7241.

