Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Primed for Championship Weekend at Eldora

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 17, 2023) – The most illustrious season in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series history wraps up with the 43rd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by ARP at Eldora Speedway, October 19-21.

The weekend will get underway on Thursday, October 19 with preliminary events for the Modified division. Additionally, a full program is on tap for the Eldora Stock Cars, paying $1,000-to-win.

On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage with Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, and Heats Races. The Steel Block Late Model Series will compete in their preliminary events, while the Modified division will contest their 30-lap, $5,000-to-win A-Main.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 1:30PM, followed by a Drivers Autograph Session at 3:00PM. The on-track action will begin with Hot Laps for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at 6:00PM, followed by the crowning of the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year. Then, B-Mains for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be contested, followed by the Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race, and the 100-lap, $100,000-to-win, 43rd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by ARP.

Following Saturday’s main event, the Lucas Oil Late Model Series will crown the 2023 National Champion. The Steel Block Late Model Series will cap off the weekend with their 25-lap, $5,000-to-win A-Main.

The Turn 3 Pit Gate will open at 11:00AM on Thursday, 10:00AM on Friday, and 12:00PM (Noon) on Saturday. The General Admission Gates will open at 2:00PM each day. All times are Eastern Time.

Eldora Speedway is a half-mile facility located at 13929 State Route 118 in New Weston, Ohio. The ‘Big E’ is owned by three-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Champion, Tony Stewart. The Indiana native purchased Eldora from legendary promotor Earl Baltes in 2004. Baltes built Eldora in 1954 and had been the sole owner of the facility from day number one. Eldora plays host to some of the largest dirt racing events in the country, including the Dirt Late Model Dream, Kings Royal, and World 100. To learn more about Eldora Speedway, or to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.eldoraspeedway.com.

The top four drivers in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP – Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, and Devin Moran – will enter the season finale will their points consolidated, each with an equal opportunity at the title of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion. The series champion will receive $200,000, with the top four drivers in the final series standings earning a minimum of $100,000.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

About Carl Short’s Dirt Track World Championship:

Founded in 1981 by Hall of Fame event promoter Carl Short, the Dirt Track World Championship set the foundation for high paying crown jewel dirt late model events. Jim Dunn claimed the first Dirt Track World Champion crown which boasted $30,000, double the winner’s share of any other major event that year. Over the past 40 years, dirt late model veterans and rising young stars alike have etched their name in the Dirt Track World Championship history book.

About General Tire:

General Tire for over 100 years has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road, and commercial tires to meet all your needs. To learn more about General Tire, visit: www.generaltire.com.

About Automotive Racing Products:

ARP is the world leader in fastener technology, proudly made in the USA. Located in Ventura, CA, ARP’s product line contains thousands of part numbers, and has expanded to include virtually every fastener found in an engine and driveline and throughout the suspension and frame. These range from quality high performance OEM replacement parts to exotic specialty hardware for all forms of motorsports and marine applications.

To learn more about ARP visit their website at www.arp-bolts.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Dirt Track World Championship A-Main (100 Laps): 1. $100,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,700, 16. $2,650, 17. $2,600, 18. $2,575, 19. $2,550, 20. $2,525, 21. $2,500, 22. $2,500, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500 = Total $215,100

Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifier (25 Laps): 1. $3,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,200, 6. $1,150, 7. $1,100, 8. $1,075, 9. $1,050, 10. $1,025, 11. $1,000, 12. $900, 13. $800, 14. $700, 15. $600, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500, 25. $500, 26. $500 = Total $23,850

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races on Friday.

Previous Dirt Track World Champions:

2022 – Garrett Smith

2021 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

2020 – Brandon Sheppard

2019 – Brandon Sheppard

2018 – Josh Richards

2017 – Josh Richards

2016 – Brandon Sheppard

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2013 – Brandon Sheppard

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2011 – Don O’Neal

2010 – Earl Pearson Jr.

2009 – Jimmy Mars

2008 – Brian Birkhofer

2007 – Chub Frank

2006 – Shannon Babb

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Rick Eckert

2003 – Darrell Lanigan

2002 – Shannon Babb

2001 – Bart Hartman

2000 – Wendell Wallace

1999 – Steve Francis

1998 – Freddy Smith

1997 – Marshall Green

1996 – Billy Moyer

1995 – Jack Boggs

1994 – Ronnie Johnson

1993 – Freddy Smith

1992 – Ronnie Johnson

1991 – Freddy Smith

1990 – Jack Boggs

1989 – John Mason

1988 – Donnie Moran

1987 – Larry Moore

1986 – Billy Moyer

1985 – Freddy Smith

1984 – Jack Boggs

1983 – Freddy Smith

1982 – Charlie Swartz

1981 – Jim Dunn