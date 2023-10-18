O’Neal Leads Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge to Eldora

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 17, 2023) – Hudson O’Neal leads the challenge for the Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge to the 43rd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by ARP at Eldora Speedway, October 20-21.

O’Neal holds a 100-point lead over Jonathan Davenport with Ricky Thornton Jr. just 30-points behind Davenport in third. Devin Moran and Tim McCreadie rounds out the top five in the Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge standings.

The Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge is a mini-series within the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule that will award points to drivers at the thirteen (13) tape-delayed events airing on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The driver earning the most Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge points will receive a $15,000 cash bonus, while second and third will receive $5,000 and $2,000 respectively at the year-end awards banquet. Drivers must maintain perfect attendance with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to be eligible for these awards.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

2023 Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge Schedule:

Sat. Jan. 28 – Golden Isles Speedway – Waynesville, GA – $25,000 – Brandon Overton

Thurs. Feb 9 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – $10,000 – Hudson O’Neal

Fri.. Feb 10 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – $12,000 – Hudson O’Neal

Sat. Feb 11 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – $15,000 – Rained Out

Sat. May 27 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $6,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sat. May 27 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $50,000 – Devin Moran

Sat. Jun. 24 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jul. 8 – Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – $50,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Jul. 15 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $15,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sat. Jul. 22 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – $53,000 – Brandon Sheppard

Sat. Aug. 12 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – $75,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Aug. 26 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $50,000 – Hudson O’Neal

Sat. Sep. 16 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Oct. 21 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $100,000

About Brandon Ford:

Brandon Ford, located in Tampa, FL, has won Ford’s prestigious President’s Award for 20 consecutive years, saluting the top-performing Ford and Lincoln dealerships that pursue excellence in the highest levels of customer satisfaction in both sales and service. Brandon Ford has one of the largest inventories of new and pre-owned vehicles in the nation.

Brandon Ford is centrally located just minutes away from the Crosstown, I-75 and I-4. They are located at the corners of State Roads 301 and 60, with entrances at both sides. Their hours are posted on their website for your convenience, as well as contact phone numbers for each of their departments.

To learn more about Brandon Ford or if you are interested in purchasing a vehicle, visit: www.BrandonFord.com.

About MAVTV:

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports, and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive events and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within the depth and breadth of global motorsports, including: stock car, open-wheel racing, rally cars, sports cars, drag racing, off-road truck racing, sprint cars, dirt track, ice racing, motocross, endurocross, enduro, motoGP, drifting, offshore racings, powerboats, powersports and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have curated a collection of documentary, reality and “build” series and specials that are second-to-none. From our LIVE and exclusive content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free streaming motorsports on MAVTV Select and the LIVE streaming service of MAVTV on Flo Racing, if it has a motor, it’s probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!