Springfield, DuQuoin Return to ARCA Menards Series Schedule in 2024

Two of the most tradition-laden races on the ARCA Menards Series calendar will return to the series schedule in 2024 when the series makes its annual tour of the two Illinois dirt miles at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Sunday, August 18 and the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds on Sunday, September 1.

“These two races are an important part of ARCA’s schedule because they represent a direct connection to our past,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “It’s important to continue that tradition, to honor our history and for the terrific race fans in Illinois.”

The stop in Springfield, on the final day of the 159th Illinois State Fair, will be 42nd time the series has raced at the Illinois State Fairgrounds dating to 1983. Notable winners include dirt specialist Dean Roper, who won three times at Springfield, former series champions Bob Keselowski, Bobby Bowsher, Frank Kimmel, Bill Baird, and Justin Allgaier, and current NASCAR national series stars Grant Enfinger, Justin Haley, Christian Eckes, and Corey Heim. 

The race at Du Quoin will carry on a tradition that started in the 1940s when auto races were first held at the Du Quoin State Fair. ARCA co-sanctioned stock car races with USAC in 1957, 1958, and 1959 – won by Jerry Unser, Jimmy Bryan, and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Fred Lorenzen – and again in 1983 and 1984 – won by Dean Roper and David Goldsberry. ARCA took over sole sanction of the race in 1985. Notable winners include former series champions Lee Raymond, Bob Keselowski, Bob Brevak, Frank Kimmel, as well as NASCAR national series stars Ken Schrader, Parker Kligerman, Grant Enfinger, Chris Buescher, and reigning series champion Jesse Love.

The races at Springfield and Du Quoin become the third and fourth races with confirmed dates on the 2024 ARCA Menards Series schedule, joining Talladega Superspeedway (April 20) and Iowa Speedway (June 14). 

For ticket information for both races, visit TrackEnterprises.com; for complete series information including event news, results, team news, schedule updates, and live timing & scoring from all on-track activities throughout the ARCA Menards Series platform, visit ARCARacing.com.

