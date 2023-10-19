Dennis Erb, Jr. Grabs Pair of Top Fives in Tarheel 53 and Coors Light Fall Classic!

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing wound up at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina and Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, Mississippi from October 12-14 for a trio of Super Late Model special events. Last Thursday night at Tri-County, the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series presided over the annual ‘Tarheel 53,’ which boasted a $23,023 top prize. Dennis Erb, Jr. placed fifth in his stacked heat race prior to securing a victory in his B-Main. After rolling off from the inside of the ninth row in the 53-lap main event, Dennis steered past twelve competitors at the 1/4-mile bullring to land inside of the top five in fifth behind only race winner Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Jonathan Davenport!

When the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series races in Georgia were wiped out by inclement weather, Dennis headed to Whynot instead for the 29th edition of the ‘Coors Light Fall Classic.’ The Carpentersville, Illinois standout finished fifth in his heat race on Friday evening and later slipped to twenty-second in the final rundown of the $3,000 to win prelim feature. With a $15,000 winner’s check up for grabs in Saturday’s grand finale, Dennis won his heat race and led laps 18-49 of the 60-lapper before rounding out the podium in third behind only victor Ashton Winger and runner-up Tyler Erb. Complete results from all three weekend races can be found online at www.floseries.com and www.whynotmotorsportspark.com.

Next up for the #28 team is the 43rd Annual ‘Dirt Track World Championship,’ which will be held for the very first time at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio on October 20-21. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series qualifying and heat races are slated for this Friday night, while the B-Mains and the 100-lap DTWC are scheduled for Saturday evening. The crown jewel extravaganza will serve as the final race on the LOLMDS schedule and will shell out a whopping $100,000 first place prize. Watch every lap from the “Big E” LIVE on FloRacing or learn more at www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

