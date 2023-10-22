Gavin Miller Maneuvers Victory in KKM Giveback Classic Championship Night with POWRi Outlaw Micro League

- Advertisement -

Tulsa, OK. (10/21/23) Gavin Miller would lead twenty-six in the sixty-seven-lap feature to win Eibach Championship Night of the Fifth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Gear to claim his second seasonal league at Port City Raceway. “Oh, I’m taking the money,” said the victorious Gavin Miller regarding the $15K or Chili Bowl ride question upon winning.

Going through a strong field of one-hundred-five entries on championship night of the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division on Rush Race Gear Night of the KKM Giveback Classic would find Brandt Twitty set the quick-time in non-lock-in hot laps with a time of 9.843 seconds. Jake Nail and TJ Smith would both emerge victorious in B-feature action with Brian Carber and Trey Marcham earning wins in C-Feature competition as Tylen Trammel and Kaden Weger would gain the D-Feature wins as well as Carter Holt winning the lone E-Feature event.

Locking in the top-three finishers from each KKM Giveback Classic Preliminary Nights in Daison Pursley, Frank Flud, Jeffrey Newell, Gavin Miller, Chris Andrews, and Joe B Miller as well as the feature winner at Lil’ Texas Micro Mania KKM Challenge Chelby Hinton, and the Giveback Classic’s event highest-point gatherer remaining Brody McLaughlin all contending to win the ‘King of Port’ single elimination pole shuffle dash with Daison Pursley gaining the victory and earning the pole-starting spot for the sixty-seven lap feature event.

Flying onto the track for Eibach Championship Night feature racing for the Fifth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations would see Daison Pursley battle outside front-row contender Joe B Miller as the green flew with Daison Pursley holding the front of the field for the first seven fast-paced laps around Port City Raceway as Gavin Miller, Frank Flud, Joe B Miller, and Brody McLaughlin all racing inside the early contending top five.

Grabbing the lead with a great lap eight pass for the front, Gavin Miller would stick to the low line to overtake for the preferred position with Pursley rebounding to maintain second as Frank Flud, Joe B Miller, and TJ Smith all battled for the final podium placement around Port City Raceway.

Overtaking the top spot by gaining speed on the top side of the track, Frank Flud would emerge the leader on twenty-six with Gavin Miller and Joe B Miller rapidly gaining as TJ Smith fended off the hard-charging efforts of Kale Drake upon the mid-event point of the feature race with Sam Johnson, Brody McLaughlin, KJ Snow, Chelby Hinton, and Cannon McIntosh running inside the top ten.

Pacing with near perfection out front, Frank Flud would prove why he is one of the premier micro drivers in the nation by continually showing the fastest path around Port City Raceway as the laps began to wind down on the feature event with Gavin Miller over a second behind in the runner-up spot with Kale Drake overtaking KJ Snow for third as Cannon McIntosh made his way into the contending top five.

Adding late-race flair, Gavin Miller would slide into the lead using a daring turn four sweeping move on lap sixty-two to lead the pack of drivers into the final five laps with Frank Flud, Kale Drake, KJ Snow, and Cannon McIntosh all in the mix as caution would appear to set the stage for an intense finish.

Restarting with intent in the final four laps, Gavin Miller would hold steady up front for his second career POWRi Outlaw Micro victory as Kale Drake would finish in the closely contended second spot with leader of thirty-six laps Frank Flud finalizing the podium placements.

“I have to thank this whole KKM crew every time this car hits the track because sixty-seven laps is a long race,” said the victorious Gavin Miller in the Port City Raceway victory lane for Eibach Championship Night of the KKM Giveback Classic. Adding, “Track was getting a little tricky towards the end but I knew I had the car to win tonight and I just had to hang on up top”.

Keeping a solid showing all night, Cannon McIntosh would place fourth as Sam Johnson rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Products feature in Eibach Championship Night of the Fifth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | KKM Giveback Classic | 10/21/23:

Hoosier Tire Quickest Non-Lock-In Hot-Lap Time: 4B-Brandt Twitty(9.843)

Walker Filtration E-Feature Winner: 21C-Carter Holt

Engler Machine and Tool D-Feature One Winner: 14T-Tylen Trammel

Engler Machine and Tool D-Feature Two Winner: 01-Kaden Weger

Metric Cyle Racing Engines C-Feature One Winner: 41C-Brian Carber

Metric Cyle Racing Engines C-Feature One Winner: 32-Trey Marcham

Sawyer Chassis B-Feature 1 Winner: 14R-Jake Nail

Sawyer Chassis B-Feature 2 Winner: 14-TJ Smith

MVT Services High Point Event Qualifier: 71-Daison Pursley

Eibach ‘King of Port’ Pole Shuffle Winner: 71-Daison Pursley

Max Papis Innovations Hard Charger: 11L-Laydon Pearson(+15)

Rush Race Gear Feature Winner: 71K-Gavin Miller

Rush Race Gear A Feature (67 Laps): 1. 71K-Gavin Miller[4]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake[15]; 3. 95-Frank Flud[3]; 4. 14X-Cannon McIntosh[13]; 5. 72-Sam Johnson[14]; 6. 1V-Johnny Boland[19]; 7. 11L-Laydon Pearson[22]; 8. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[20]; 9. 44-Cameron Paul[17]; 10. 84-Jesse Love[16]; 11. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[6]; 12. 71-Daison Pursley[1]; 13. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 14. 28-Chelby Hinton[8]; 15. 24-KJ Snow[21]; 16. 14-TJ Smith[10]; 17. 3-Cole Roberts[24]; 18. 14C-Chris Andrews[7]; 19. 1H-Connor Lee[18]; 20. 12-Jeffrey Newell[5]; 21. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[12]; 22. 14R-Jake Nail[9]; 23. 24S-Colby Sokol[11]; 24. 5K-Kris Carroll[23].

Sawyer Chassis B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 14R-Jake Nail[1]; 2. 24S-Colby Sokol[2]; 3. 14X-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 4. 26K-Kale Drake[10]; 5. 44-Cameron Paul[3]; 6. 1V-Johnny Boland[6]; 7. 24-KJ Snow[8]; 8. 5K-Kris Carroll[12]; 9. 17S-Baron Silva[5]; 10. 11C-Darren Brown[16]; 11. 25S-Justis Sokol[14]; 12. 8J-Jonathan Beason[11]; 13. 41C-Brian Carber[15]; 14. 29C-Chase Cabre[7]; 15. 20Q-Brecken Reese[9]; 16. 78B-Brody Wake[13].

Sawyer Chassis B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 14-TJ Smith[1]; 2. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[5]; 3. 72-Sam Johnson[2]; 4. 84-Jesse Love[3]; 5. 1H-Connor Lee[9]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[8]; 7. 11L-Laydon Pearson[6]; 8. 3-Cole Roberts[10]; 9. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 10. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[7]; 11. 36S-Darren Stewart[13]; 12. 14J-Jett Nunley[14]; 13. 32-Trey Marcham[15]; 14. 44K-Cory Kelley[16]; 15. 4B-Brandt Twitty[11]; 16. 95A-Matt Carr[12].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 41C-Brian Carber[1]; 2. 11C-Darren Brown[2]; 3. 36C-Clinton Boyles[3]; 4. 10P-Kaylee Bryson[5]; 5. 4K-Khloe Cotton[8]; 6. 16-Chase Porter[7]; 7. 74-Robby Brockman[12]; 8. 14T-Tylen Trammel[15]; 9. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[11]; 10. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[13]; 11. 19J-Justin Robison[16]; 12. 82-Seth Shebester[14]; 13. 49Z-Zak Moore[9]; 14. 87-Reed Whitney[4]; 15. 08J-Jace McIntosh[6]; 16. (DNS) 15N-Neal Allison.

Metric Cycle Racing Engines C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 32-Trey Marcham[2]; 2. 44K-Cory Kelley[1]; 3. 4P-Ryker Pace[5]; 4. 14H-Harley Hollan[3]; 5. 28P-Gunnar Pio[11]; 6. 57-Cam Sorrels[4]; 7. 87L-Mack Leopard[7]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[6]; 9. 01-Kaden Weger[15]; 10. 4-Jett Yantis[10]; 11. 77-Cooper Sullivan[12]; 12. 52-Hayden Mabe[14]; 13. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[8]; 14. 85-Cale Goodwin[16]; 15. 21W-Will Perdue[9]; 16. 29M-Matt Moore[13].

Engler Machine Tool D Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 14T-Tylen Trammel[2]; 2. 19J-Justin Robison[4]; 3. 12C-Chase Spicola[1]; 4. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[7]; 5. 89-Gunnar Setser[8]; 6. 7C-Phillip Cordova[10]; 7. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[5]; 8. 5P-Luke Porter[6]; 9. 55U-Chance Ullstrom[16]; 10. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[13]; 11. 21C-Carter Holt[15]; 12. 34-Colton Robinson[3]; 13. 5X-Jack Kassik[9]; 14. (DNS) 5M-Jordon Mallett; 15. (DNS) 87X-Cooper Williams; 16. (DNS) 67Z-Dayton Shelton.

Engler Machine Tool D Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 01-Kaden Weger[1]; 2. 85-Cale Goodwin[4]; 3. 4X-Teagen Moles[3]; 4. 29-Blake Scott[2]; 5. 25B-Chevy Boyer[8]; 6. 38-Levi Henderson[7]; 7. 88M-Max Crabdree[10]; 8. 49A-Ace Moore[5]; 9. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[11]; 10. 99K-Seth Stenzel[14]; 11. 38B-Crispin Beaver[9]; 12. 61-Cole Tinsley[13]; 13. 15-Brody Brown[15]; 14. 42-Ashley Afdahl[12]; 15. 25J-Delaney Jost[16]; 16. 68-Landon Ellis[6].

Walker Filtration E Feature (10 Laps): 1. 21C-Carter Holt[2]; 2. 15-Brody Brown[4]; 3. 55U-Chance Ullstrom[3]; 4. 25J-Delaney Jost[1]; 5. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[6]; 6. 17F-Luke Drotschie[9]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[5]; 8. 20-Tony Morris[10]; 9. 16C-Sam Coleman[8]; 10. 51A-Jason Trosper[12]; 11. (DNS) 33-Cruz Dickerson; 12. (DNS) 65-Kohl Ricke; 13. (DNS) 82S-Austin Saunders.

