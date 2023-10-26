HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaCFNiA Senoia Peach State Classic Just Two Weeks Away

CFNiA Senoia Peach State Classic Just Two Weeks Away

Total Super Late Model Purse Now Exceeds $208,000 on Nov. 10-11SENOIA, Ga. (October 26, 2023) — The third annual Peach State Classic at Senoia Raceway roars to life two weeks from today on Thursday, Nov. 9 with local division racing and an Open Practice Session for Super Late Models before seeing a Castrol FloRacing Night in America doubleheader on Friday – Saturday, Nov. 10 – 11.The weekend, which serves as the season finale for the 2023 Castrol FloRacing Night in America campaign, includes a complete $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program on Friday, Nov. 10 followed by a $54,054-to-win / $1,054-to-start program on Saturday, Nov. 11.Heading into the event the battle for the 2023 miniseries point title is ultra-tight. Bobby Pierce leads the standings by nine markers over Hudson O’Neal with Jonathan Davenport 87 markers out of the lead in third and Ricky Thornton Jr. 88 points removed from the top spot in fourth with Tim McCreadie in fifth 132 markers out of the lead.With 10 events in the books already and two events remaining things get even more interesting for the championship battle. A driver’s best 10 finishes count toward the series championship, which means that all perfect-attendance drivers will have the opportunity to replace their two lowest scores during the course of the third annual Peach State Classic weekend.The end result is a thrilling championship battle, which will likely go down to the final lap of Saturday night’s mega finale. The championship pays $75,000 with perfect attendance ($50,000 without perfect attendance) from a total Top-10 point fund posting $137,000.2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Point Fund1)$75,000 (with perfect attendance or $50,000 without perfect attendance) 2)$20,000 3)$10,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000The miniseries rolls into Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Nov. 10 – 11 for a pair of big shows as part of the third annual Peach State Classic. The total Castrol® FloRacing Night in America payout for the weekend exceeds $207,000.Castrol® FloRacing Night in America PurseSenoia Raceway (Friday, November 10) – 50 Laps1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,500 5)$3,500 6)$3,000 7)$2,500 8)$2,000 9)$1,900 10)$1,800 11)$1,600 12)$1,400 13)$1,300 14)$1,200 15)$1,100 16)$1,050 17-24)$1,000TOTAL – $69,850Friday Non-Qualifier Money: $50Friday Entry Fee: $100Castrol® FloRacing Night in America PurseSenoia Raceway (Saturday, November 11) – 75 Laps1)$54,054 2)$20,054 3)$10,054 4)$8,054 5)$7,054 6)$6,054 7)$5,054 8)$4,054 9)$3,054 10)$2,054 11)$1,954 12)$1,854 13)$1,754 14)$1,654 15)$1,554 $16)$1,454 17)$1,354 18)$1,254 19)$1,154 20-24)$1,054TOTAL – $138,796Saturday Non-Qualifier Money: $50Saturday Entry Fee: $100The Super Late Model Tire Rule for the weekend is:Left Front: OpenRight Front: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier NLMT3, American Racer SD-44, American Racer SD-48Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier NLMT3, American Racer SD-44, American Racer SD-48Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3, Hoosier NLMT4, American Racer SD-48, American Racer MD-56Entry fee includes 1 ATV/4-Wheeler/Side-By-Side/etc pass. Additional passes are $15 per day or $35 for all three days.Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .Complete series rules are available at www.FloSeries.com and facility info can be found at www.SenoiaRaceway1969.comIn 2021 at the inaugural Peach State Classic, Kyle Bronson bagged a $10,000 check for a win in Friday night’s Peach Bowl, while Chris Madden claimed a whopping $52,052 winner’s prize on Saturday night. Meanwhile, in 2022 Kyle Bronson repeated in the Peach State Classic on Friday night with a $20,000 victory before Ricky Thornton Jr. decimated Saturday night’s field to claim the $53,053 top prize.Thursday night’s program includes complete shows for Hot Shots, Mini Stocks, Bombers, Hobbies, and 602 Chargers with Super Late Model practice sessions included throughout the night. Following the completion of the night’s program the Duncan Brothers Band will be performing a live concert, where admission is free.On Friday evening the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models will be joined by complete shows for 602 Late Model Sportsman and Modifieds, while 604 Crate Late Models accompany Saturday night’s finale.Peach State Classic grandstand general admission is $10 on Thursday, November 9. On Friday, November 10 grandstand general admission is $30 per person with children (ages 12-and-under) free. Saturday, November 11 grandstand admission is $40 per person with children (ages 12-and-under) free. A two-day advanced grandstand ticket is available for $60 per person with children (ages-and-under) free.Reserved seating options are available at https://www.senoiaraceway1969.com/peach-state-classicThursday pit passes are $25 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $10 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. On Friday pit passes are $40 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $20 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. Saturday night pit passes are $45 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $30, and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult.A three-day pit pass is available at a discounted rate of $100 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $50. A two-day pit pass for Friday and Saturday is available at a discounted rate of $80 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $45.Trackside reserved parking will be available for $55 per spot for the weekend. Each individual with the car/spot will need to purchase a pit pass separately.Onsite RV camping is available. 20ft x 50ft are available for reservation at a cost of $85 for the weekend. Non-reserved / drive-up camping charge is $30/day. Tent camping (20ft x 10ft) is available for $15 per day or a weekend pass for $35. Camping check-in begins on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5:00 p.m. EST. Check out is Sunday, Nov. 12 by 2:00 p.m. EST.For more information on Senoia Raceway, please visit www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com .For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.comwww.integrashocksandsprings.comwww.k1racegear.com;  www.buzzeracing.comwww.eibach.comwww.sweetmanufacturing.comwww.springrithm.comwww.sunocoracefuels.comwww.eibach.comwww.coltmanfarms.comwww.poske.comwww.rocketchassis.comwww.dirtdraft.comwww.hoosiertire.comwww.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.comFor other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

