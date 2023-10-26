Dennis Erb, Jr. Looks for Second National 100 Title this Weekend at EAMS

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season came to a close on October 20-22 in a rainy weekend at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. The 43rd edition of the ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ took place for the first time at the 1/2-mile, high-banked speedplant and the #28 team was in the pit area to vie for the $100,000 first place prize money. With inclement weather shuffling the order of events, Dennis Erb, Jr. kicked off the weekend on Saturday by posting the twentieth fastest lap in Group B during the qualifying session.

When action resumed on Sunday afternoon at the “Big E,” Dennis finished sixth in his heat race and third in his B-Main. Unfortunately, his effort in the consolation event was one mere spot out of a coveted transfer position into the 100-lap DTWC. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then turned his focus to the $3,000 to win ‘Jim Dunn Memorial’ for non-qualifiers and Dennis was able to salvage his stint at Eldora by running a strong second in the race, which was won by Jason Jameson. Complete results from the entire ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ weekend can be found online by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis Erb Racing will dip south this upcoming weekend – October 28-29 – for the 49th Annual ‘National 100’ at the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama. The marquee Super Late Model event will shell out a record $49,000 top prize and will pay $2,000 to start Sunday’s 100-lap main event. Dennis will be looking for his second race title, as he captured the triumph back in 2016 over runner-up Tim McCreadie, Brandon Overton, Darrell Lanigan, and Don O’Neal. Watch the ‘National 100’ from EAMS this weekend on HuntTheFront.TV or learn more at www.eamsdirt.com.

