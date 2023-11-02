Bonuses Reign Supreme at 2024 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout

- Advertisement -

Save $30 on Six-Day Ticket Packages for Jan. 6-14 at Vado Speedway Park



VADO, N.M. (Nov. 2, 2023) — Not only will over $320,000 in purse money be on the line during the course of the 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park on Jan. 6-14, but there will also once again be cash bonuses up for grabs for competitors in Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods.



If a driver can win all six Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model features presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, he or she will receive a $300,000 bonus as part of the Penske Racing Shocks $300,000 Paydirt Jackpot.



The bonus program also includes a $100,000 incentive for five wins and a $25,000 bonus for four miniseries victories during the January 6-14, 2024 mega miniseries at the state-of-the-art New Mexico oval. A Super Late Model driver able to sweep the week by winning five $10,000-to-win features, the $25,000 finale and the $3,000 point fund would depart the desert with over $378,000.



In 2023 Jonathan Davenport won the first three Super Late Model events and led laps in the next three programs, but was unable to crack victory lane again to claim a portion of the Penske Racing Shocks $300,000 Paydirt Jackpot Bonus.



Meanwhile, the Wehrs Machine Five-Or-More Modified Challenge returns for a second-straight year. The program posts a $15,000 bonus for any driver in the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, who can win five or more features during the six-race miniseries. With the bonus factored into the week, it offers the opportunity for a Modified racer to claim over $25,000 in winnings in 2024 if he or she can win all six races.



No driver was able to claim the bonus in 2023, but Dereck Ramirez did snare three wins en route to the Modified miniseries title.



Last but definitely not least, the Arizona Differential Four-Or-More Challenge returns for a third-straight year to the Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.



Any ShockerHitch.com X-Mod presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson competitor, who can win four-or-more features during the six-race extravaganza on January 6-14, will receive a $2,500 bonus courtesy of Arizona Differential LLC by Nate.



After flirting with the bonus in 2022, Jackson sealed the deal in 2023. He won the first two miniseries features before snaring the final two features to become the first driver to win the Arizona Differential Four-Or-More Challenge Bonus.



For more information on the companies, who are sponsoring the bonuses, please visit www.PenskeShocks.com, www.WehrsMachine.com and www.ArizonaDifferential.com .



Reserved six-day ticket packages are now available for the 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.



Save $30 by purchasing your Advanced reserved seating, six-day ticket package at www.wildwestshootout.net/buy-tickets/



The six-day packages are $155, which is a $30 savings off the retail price of $185.



Six-day, reserved seat packages guarantee patrons a seat in the top two rows at the state-of-the-art New Mexico oval.



The mega miniseries features six days of racing spanning January 6-14 with Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods contesting complete programs each day.



The January 2023 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts saw 191 drivers from 20 different states, two countries, and two Canadian provinces enter at least one event as the miniseries enjoyed perhaps the greatest on-track action in its history.



Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson competing in action.



Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 5 and January 9.



Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.



Full event details can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.



