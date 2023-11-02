CFNiA Championship Battle to be Settled at 2023 Peach State Classic

- Advertisement -

Total Super Late Model Purse Exceeds $208,000 on Nov. 10-11



SENOIA, Ga. (Nov. 2, 2023) — With just one week remaining until the third annual Peach State Classic weekend comes to life at Senoia Raceway, anticipation is building for the mega weekend at the Georgia oval.



The Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Championship battle is wide open with five drivers mathematically still in contention for the title with the weekend doubleheader hanging in the balance.



Bobby Pierce leads the standings by nine markers over Hudson O’Neal with Jonathan Davenport 87 markers out of the lead in third and Ricky Thornton Jr. 88 points removed from the top spot in fourth with Tim McCreadie in fifth 132 markers out of the lead and Dennis Erb Jr. sitting in sixth, 154 points out of the lead.



With 10 events in the books already and two events remaining things get even more interesting for the championship battle. A driver’s best 10 finishes count toward the series championship, which means that all perfect-attendance drivers will have the opportunity to replace their two lowest scores during the course of the third annual Peach State Classic weekend. Meanwhile, a driver like Dennis Erb Jr., who missed the season opener with hauler issues will have the opportunity to collect points for his 10th event of the year along with a possible low point score replacement with his performance in his 11th round of action.



With that being said the drivers, who still have a mathematical claim to a title bid are Bobby Pierce, Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Dennis Erb Jr. The ability to replace or not replace their lowest scores in the final two events has the battle for the 2023 title wide open.





The end result is a thrilling championship battle, which will likely go down to the final lap of Saturday night’s mega finale. The championship pays $75,000 with perfect attendance ($50,000 without perfect attendance).



Additionally, a total of 16 drivers still find themselves mathematically eligible for finding a spot in the final Top 10 of the series standings, which will reward them with a share of the point, which exceeds $137,000.



2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Point Fund

1)$75,000 (with perfect attendance or $50,000 without perfect attendance) 2)$20,000 3)$10,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000



Per the series rules, the first tiebreaker for any point’s position is number of wins. The second tiebreaker for any point’s position is total number of events entered. The third tiebreaker for any point’s position is total number of Top-5 finishes. Final tiebreaker for any point’s position is total number of Top-10 finishes. If all tied drivers meet all above requirements, then the nightly show-up money and/or point’s fund money will be divided equally between tied drivers.





The 2023 edition of the Peach State Classic weekend comes to life one week from today on Thursday, Nov. 9 with local division racing and an Open Practice Session for Super Late Models before seeing a Castrol FloRacing Night in America doubleheader on Friday – Saturday, Nov. 10 – 11.



The weekend, which serves as the season finale for the 2023 Castrol FloRacing Night in America campaign, includes a complete $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program on Friday, Nov. 10 followed by a $54,054-to-win / $1,054-to-start program on Saturday, Nov. 11.



Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

Senoia Raceway (Friday, November 10) – 50 Laps

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,500 5)$3,500 6)$3,000 7)$2,500 8)$2,000 9)$1,900 10)$1,800 11)$1,600 12)$1,400 13)$1,300 14)$1,200 15)$1,100 16)$1,050 17-24)$1,000

TOTAL – $69,850



Friday Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Friday Entry Fee: $100



Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

Senoia Raceway (Saturday, November 11) – 75 Laps

1)$54,054 2)$20,054 3)$10,054 4)$8,054 5)$7,054 6)$6,054 7)$5,054 8)$4,054 9)$3,054 10)$2,054 11)$1,954 12)$1,854 13)$1,754 14)$1,654 15)$1,554 $16)$1,454 17)$1,354 18)$1,254 19)$1,154 20-24)$1,054

TOTAL – $138,796



Saturday Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Saturday Entry Fee: $100



The Super Late Model Tire Rule for the weekend is:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier NLMT3, American Racer SD-44, American Racer SD-48

Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier NLMT3, American Racer SD-44, American Racer SD-48

Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3, Hoosier NLMT4, American Racer SD-48, American Racer MD-56



Entry fee includes 1 ATV/4-Wheeler/Side-By-Side/etc pass. Additional passes are $15 per day or $35 for all three days.



Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .



Complete series rules are available at www.FloSeries.com and facility info can be found at www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com



In 2021 at the inaugural Peach State Classic, Kyle Bronson bagged a $10,000 check for a win in Friday night’s Peach Bowl, while Chris Madden claimed a whopping $52,052 winner’s prize on Saturday night. Meanwhile, in 2022 Kyle Bronson repeated in the Peach State Classic on Friday night with a $20,000 victory before Ricky Thornton Jr. decimated Saturday night’s field to claim the $53,053 top prize.



Thursday night’s program includes complete shows for Hot Shots, Mini Stocks, Bombers, Hobbies, and 602 Chargers with Super Late Model practice sessions included throughout the night. Following the completion of the night’s program the Duncan Brothers Band will be performing a live concert, where admission is free.



On Friday evening the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models will be joined by complete shows for 602 Late Model Sportsman and Modifieds, while 604 Crate Late Models accompany Saturday night’s finale.



Peach State Classic grandstand general admission is $10 on Thursday, November 9. On Friday, November 10 grandstand general admission is $30 per person with children (ages 12-and-under) free. Saturday, November 11 grandstand admission is $40 per person with children (ages 12-and-under) free. A two-day advanced grandstand ticket is available for $60 per person with children (ages-and-under) free.



Reserved seating options are available at https://www.senoiaraceway1969.com/peach-state-classic



Thursday pit passes are $25 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $10 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. On Friday pit passes are $40 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $20 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. Saturday night pit passes are $45 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $30, and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult.



A three-day pit pass is available at a discounted rate of $100 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $50. A two-day pit pass for Friday and Saturday is available at a discounted rate of $80 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $45.



Onsite RV camping is available. 20ft x 50ft are available for reservation at a cost of $85 for the weekend. Non-reserved / drive-up camping charge is $30/day. Tent camping (20ft x 10ft) is available for $15 per day or a weekend pass for $35. Camping check-in begins on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5:00 p.m. EST. Check out is Sunday, Nov. 12 by 2:00 p.m. EST.



For more information on Senoia Raceway, please visit www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com .



For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.springrithm.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.eibach.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.



For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.