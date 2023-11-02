Dennis Erb, Jr. Sixth in National 100; Heads to Charlotte to Conclude Outlaws Season

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The month of October for Dennis Erb, Jr. wrapped up in a big way on October 28-29 in the 49th Annual ‘National 100’ at the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama. A total of 40 Super Late Model competitors converged at EAMS for the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series spectacular, which shelled out a race-record $49,000 first place prize.

On Saturday during preliminary action, Dennis knocked down the fourth fastest time in Group A during the qualifying session and later grabbed the third transfer spot through his stacked heat race. After starting the 100-lapper on Sunday from the inside of the sixth row, Dennis was able to steer past a handful of competitors during the extra-distance affair to land in the sixth finishing position. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace trailed only victor Chris Madden, Jimmy Owens, Kyle Bronson, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Tyler Erb. Complete results from the entire ‘National 100’ weekend can be found online by clicking on www.eamsdirt.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team is currently in the pit area at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina for the annual running of the ‘World Finals.’ The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series season will conclude from November 1-4 at the 4/10-mile, Charlotte-area facility. Action kicks off later tonight with two rounds of qualifying, which will set the lineups for the shows on Thursday and Friday.

A pair of $15,000 winner’s checks will be up for grabs in 35-lap feature events on both Thursday and Friday. Points collected from those two nights will then set the lineups for Saturday’s grand finale, which boasts a $25,000 top prize. Dennis comes into the World of Outlaws ‘World Finals’ weekend ninth in the latest version of the tour point standings. Watch all of the action from November 1-4 LIVE on DIRTVision or learn more about the festivities by logging onto www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com