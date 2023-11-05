HomeDirt Late Model NewsRiverside Int'l Speedway Results - 11/4/23

Riverside Int’l Speedway Results – 11/4/23

By jdearing
Matthew Brocato
27 entries

BIG CREEK CANNABIS 305 WINGED SPRINTS

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 29-Derek Hagar[4]; 2. 44B-Brad Bowden[1]; 3. 74-Tucker Boulton[6]; 4. 47-Dale Howard[10]; 5. 23W-Conner Wray[9]; 6. 48-Wade Buttrey[3]; 7. 17-Hayden Brinkley[14]; 8. 1X-Eddie Gallagher[22]; 9. 5L-Dusty Young[17]; 10. 23-Ethan Jones[15]; 11. 1-Sammy Swindell[21]; 12. 10K2-Dewayne White[18]; 13. 4C-Cooper Looney[8]; 14. 21-Spencer Meredith[11]; 15. 44-Ronny Howard[5]; 16. 46-Jan Howard[2]; 17. 28-Keith Ainsworth[13]; 18. 2-Chase Howard[16]; 19. 51X-Cody Hays[12]; 20. 25X-Tyler Whatley[7]; 21. 13-Joshua Cevela[20]; 22. 6-Jake Jones[19]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 2-Chase Howard[3]; 2. 5L-Dusty Young[1]; 3. 10K2-Dewayne White[9]; 4. 6-Jake Jones[8]; 5. 13-Joshua Cevela[2]; 6. 2T-Todd Bradford[4]; 7. 16-Hannah Merritt[6]; 8. 15-Noah Collier[5]; 9. (DNS) 7B-Nathan Brown; 10. (DNS) 25-Marshall Skinner

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 44-Ronny Howard[1]; 2. 25X-Tyler Whatley[2]; 3. 23W-Conner Wray[4]; 4. 28-Keith Ainsworth[3]; 5. 47-Dale Howard[8]; 6. 2-Chase Howard[5]; 7. 5L-Dusty Young[9]; 8. 7B-Nathan Brown[7]; 9. 25-Marshall Skinner[6]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 48-Wade Buttrey[3]; 2. 46-Jan Howard[7]; 3. 29-Derek Hagar[6]; 4. 74-Tucker Boulton[8]; 5. 13-Joshua Cevela[1]; 6. 2T-Todd Bradford[4]; 7. 16-Hannah Merritt[2]; 8. 10K2-Dewayne White[5]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 44B-Brad Bowden[6]; 2. 4C-Cooper Looney[1]; 3. 21-Spencer Meredith[2]; 4. 51X-Cody Hays[4]; 5. 23-Ethan Jones[5]; 6. 17-Hayden Brinkley[8]; 7. 15-Noah Collier[3]; 8. 6-Jake Jones[7]

32 entries

LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 78M-Matthew Brocato[2]; 2. USA128-Kylan Garner[1]; 3. 3N-Nathan Brown[3]; 4. 51B-Brandon Carpenter[6]; 5. 74-Mike Carr[11]; 6. 7W-JC Waller[17]; 7. 78-Henry Gustavus Jr[7]; 8. 6-Dillon Knight[18]; 9. 10C-Ronnie Cooper[15]; 10. USA1-Chris Hawkins[14]; 11. 18-Matt Cooper[19]; 12. 46-Bryson Mitchell[8]; 13. 16G-Rusty Griffaw[9]; 14. 47P-Chandler Petty[4]; 15. 64-Braden Mitchell[10]; 16. 15W-Brian Woodard[13]; 17. 29-Keith Hammett[12]; 18. 997-Travis Ashley[22]; 19. 01-Steven Stehle[16]; 20. 13N-Derrick Nichols[5]; 21. 747-Lane Carr[21]; 22. 47-Dale Howard[20]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 7W-JC Waller[3]; 2. 6-Dillon Knight[2]; 3. 18-Matt Cooper[8]; 4. 47-Dale Howard[15]; 5. 747-Lane Carr[6]; 6. 23HO-Jamey Dalton[10]; 7. 997-Travis Ashley[7]; 8. 23C-Wyatt Cox[4]; 9. 16-Michael George[11]; 10. 21-Troy Dow[5]; 11. (DNS) 7JR-Bobby Allen; 12. (DNS) 12M-Mark Byram; 13. (DNS) 12-Scott Crigler; 14. (DNS) 41-Coleton Douglas; 15. (DNS) 1-Bryan Glaze; 16. (DNS) 16B-Brandon Tibaldi

Heat 1: 1. USA128-Kylan Garner[2]; 2. 13N-Derrick Nichols[1]; 3. 16G-Rusty Griffaw[4]; 4. 15W-Brian Woodard[5]; 5. 7JR-Bobby Allen[7]; 6. 21-Troy Dow[3]; 7. 16B-Brandon Tibaldi[6]; 8. 41-Coleton Douglas[8]

Heat 2: 1. 78M-Matthew Brocato[2]; 2. 51B-Brandon Carpenter[1]; 3. 64-Braden Mitchell[3]; 4. USA1-Chris Hawkins[5]; 5. 6-Dillon Knight[4]; 6. 747-Lane Carr[6]; 7. 23HO-Jamey Dalton[7]; 8. 12M-Mark Byram[8]

Heat 3: 1. 3N-Nathan Brown[2]; 2. 78-Henry Gustavus Jr[1]; 3. 74-Mike Carr[4]; 4. 10C-Ronnie Cooper[3]; 5. 7W-JC Waller[6]; 6. 997-Travis Ashley[7]; 7. 16-Michael George[8]; 8. 47-Dale Howard[5]

Heat 4: 1. 47P-Chandler Petty[4]; 2. 46-Bryson Mitchell[5]; 3. 29-Keith Hammett[1]; 4. 01-Steven Stehle[6]; 5. 23C-Wyatt Cox[7]; 6. 18-Matt Cooper[3]; 7. 12-Scott Crigler[2]; 8. 1-Bryan Glaze[8]

Qualifying 1: 1. 13N-Derrick Nichols[8]; 2. 78-Henry Gustavus Jr[10]; 3. USA128-Kylan Garner[5]; 4. 3N-Nathan Brown[9]; 5. 21-Troy Dow[14]; 6. 10C-Ronnie Cooper[6]; 7. 16G-Rusty Griffaw[16]; 8. 74-Mike Carr[4]; 9. 15W-Brian Woodard[1]; 10. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 11. 16B-Brandon Tibaldi[15]; 12. 7W-JC Waller[7]; 13. 7JR-Bobby Allen[13]; 14. 997-Travis Ashley[11]; 15. 41-Coleton Douglas[2]; 16. 16-Michael George[12]

Qualifying 2: 1. 51B-Brandon Carpenter[15]; 2. 29-Keith Hammett[12]; 3. 78M-Matthew Brocato[2]; 4. 12-Scott Crigler[14]; 5. 64-Braden Mitchell[11]; 6. 18-Matt Cooper[1]; 7. 6-Dillon Knight[3]; 8. 47P-Chandler Petty[5]; 9. USA1-Chris Hawkins[9]; 10. 46-Bryson Mitchell[13]; 11. 747-Lane Carr[10]; 12. 01-Steven Stehle[7]; 13. 23HO-Jamey Dalton[6]; 14. 23C-Wyatt Cox[4]; 15. 12M-Mark Byram[8]; 16. 1-Bryan Glaze[16]

27 entries

QUINTON FARMS STOCKS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 82-Mathew Weakley[1]; 2. 25-Brandon Stubblefield[3]; 3. 45N-Houston Null[10]; 4. 6-Dillon Knight[9]; 5. 28-Darren Dunavant[20]; 6. 36-Nate Campbell[7]; 7. 202-Johnny Gustavus[15]; 8. 96-Bill Crosthwait[17]; 9. R00-Randall Schlafer[8]; 10. D75-Tray Frazier[19]; 11. 87-JAKOB WATSON[14]; 12. 8-Joey Brock[13]; 13. K12-Carter Griffin[2]; 14. 18JR-Wyatt Mciantare[16]; 15. 33-Brian Bowden[12]; 16. 8C-Derek Conley[4]; 17. 96W-Dan Waters[11]; 18. C5-Bailey Cook[5]; 19. 55-Bud Ward[6]; 20. 17-Trevor Victory[18]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 18JR-Wyatt Mciantare[2]; 2. 96-Bill Crosthwait[1]; 3. 17-Trevor Victory[4]; 4. D75-Tray Frazier[7]; 5. 28-Darren Dunavant[8]; 6. 67G-Greg Meike[9]; 7. 7G-Joe Olive[12]; 8. 3E-Keith Enis[11]; 9. (DNS) 10X-Bobby Allen Jr; 10. (DNS) 91G-David Cooper; 11. (DNS) 67-Carl Meilke; 12. (DNS) 97-Jason Newsom

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. C5-Bailey Cook[2]; 2. 6-Dillon Knight[1]; 3. 45N-Houston Null[4]; 4. 55-Bud Ward[8]; 5. 8-Joey Brock[7]; 6. 202-Johnny Gustavus[9]; 7. 17-Trevor Victory[3]; 8. 28-Darren Dunavant[5]; 9. 3E-Keith Enis[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. K12-Carter Griffin[4]; 2. 82-Mathew Weakley[8]; 3. 33-Brian Bowden[1]; 4. 96-Bill Crosthwait[2]; 5. 87-JAKOB WATSON[7]; 6. 10X-Bobby Allen Jr[5]; 7. 67-Carl Meilke[3]; 8. D75-Tray Frazier[6]; 9. 97-Jason Newsom[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Brandon Stubblefield[3]; 2. 36-Nate Campbell[2]; 3. 8C-Derek Conley[7]; 4. 96W-Dan Waters[6]; 5. R00-Randall Schlafer[9]; 6. 18JR-Wyatt Mciantare[8]; 7. 91G-David Cooper[1]; 8. 67G-Greg Meike[5]; 9. 7G-Joe Olive[4]

