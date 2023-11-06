Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Set Sights on CFNiA Title Bid this Week

- Advertisement -

World Finals Outing Highlighted with Fourth-Place Thursday Night Finish



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (11/06/23) – Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Racing are busily preparing for pursuing their second touring title of the 2023 season this weekend at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway.



After securing the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title a few weeks ago, the pilot of the team’s Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model is now focused on his bid for the Castrol FloRacing Night in America title.



Hudson currently sits nine markers out of the miniseries point lead. The upcoming weekend – Nov. 10-11 – finds the team entering the final two point events during the third annual Peach State Classic at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway. Friday’s event posts a complete $20,000-to-win program, while a $54,054 winner’s check is on the line on Saturday.



More details on the event can be found at www.FloSeries.com.



Last weekend found the team in action with the 17th running of the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.). Action opened on Wednesday with a pair of qualifying rounds to kick off the four-day event.



With the 74 entrants divided into two groups, O’Neal was able to qualify fourth-fastest in the first round of time trials but a mid-pack effort in his second session pinned him on the third row of Friday’s heat race.



Rolling off on the front row of his heat race on Thursday, Hudson followed up a runner-up showing with a seventh-to-fourth run in the 35-lap feature. He chased Mike Marlar, Chris Madden, and Brandon Overton across the line with Dale McDowell coming in fifth.



On Friday, O’Neal edged into the $15,000-to-win A-Main with a second-place finish in his consolation race after failing to qualifying out of his heat race. Starting 24th, Hudson passed 12 cars in the 35-lap feature to register a 12th-place finish.



The weekend drew to an early close for the Rocket1 Racing team on Saturday after missing a transfer spot by two cars in both his heat race and B-Main.



Full results from the events are available at www.WoOLMS.com.



Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunter’s Honey, Performance Grading, Stiles Marine & Maintenance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, WR1 Sim Chassis, O’Neal’s Salvage & Recycling, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, E3 Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



