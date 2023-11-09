HomeRace Track NewsMissouriSpringfield Raceway Preparing For Turkey Bowl XVII With Larry Phillips Memorial.

Springfield Raceway Preparing For Turkey Bowl XVII With Larry Phillips Memorial.

MissouriSpringfield Raceway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Springfield Mo. With over $68,000 in prize money being offered, The Springfield Raceway will be hosting the Turkey Bowl XVII Larry Phillips Memorial presented by Bud Light and Home Pro Pools of Joplin with racing to begin on Thursday night. November 16 and concluding on Saturday November 18.

 Headlining this years special event will see the Super Fast Open Wheel Modifieds racing a 50 lap feature paying 7575 to win.
 With the high payout, former Turkey Bowl Champion Terry Phillips will be heading the entry list as many of the Midwest Modified drivers are setting there sights on the prize money.
 Former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace will be competing in action. Schrader won the Turkey Bowl in 2010 and will be bringing both his Open Modified and B Mod to compete.
 Late Models, B Mods, Midwest Modz, Pure Stocks and Legends will be filling out the 3 day race program as entries could get as high as 300 cars during the weekend.
 Track owner and Promoter Jerry Hoffman of Oronago has put together rules in all classes which will see a very level playing field on the High Banked 1/4 mile dirt oval.
 Late Models will join the fun on Saturday night with a 5075 to win feature while running a full program of heats, semi features and the Feature event.
 Pure Stocks will be racing for 1075 to win and 200 to start, BMods battle for 2075 to win, Legends race for 1075, and both the Midwest Modz A and B class compete for 775 to win.
 For complete times and racing schedule, visit the Facebook page or website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com 

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Sawalich Becomes Youngest All American 400 Winner in History

Rising star William Sawalich earned the biggest win of his young...
Missouri

Scotland County Speedway Results – 11/3/23

Scotland County Speedway Memphis, MO 11/3/2313 entries MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 77-Kurt...
Illinois

Wayne County Speedway Results – 11/4/23

11 entries A CLASS WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 3-Drew...
Florida

Volusia Speedway Park Bringing Marquee Races During Winter Months

MORE TO COME: Volusia Speedway Park Bringing Marquee Races During Winter...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Opens World Finals Racing with Win in Skyline Motorsports Debut

SKYLINE’S THE LIMIT: Marlar Opens World Finals Racing with Win in...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Gravel Perfects the Low Line for World Finals Victory

NOT DONE YET: Gravel Perfects the Low Line for World Finals...
Big Block Modifieds

Jim DenHamer’s photos from The World Finals – 11/3/23

High Limit Series

Kyle Larson And Brad Sweet Announce Major Plans For High Limit Racing

High Limit Racing, founded and owned by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson...

RELATED ARTICLES

Missouri

Nascar Drivers Kenny Schrader And Kenny Wallace To Compete At Springfield Raceway Turkey Bowl XVII In Larry Phillips Memorial

Springfield Mo.- Springfield Raceway is gearing up for the Super Late Model Touring UMP...
Missouri

Scotland County Speedway Results – 11/3/23

Scotland County Speedway Memphis, MO 11/3/2313 entries MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 77-Kurt Kile; 2. 4TW-Tim...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil MLRA Season Finale at Lucas Oil Speedway canceled due to forecast of rain, cool weather

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 27, 2023) - With an unwavering forecast of persistent rain and cool...
Dirt Late Model News

McCowan eager to celebrate top rookie honors in MLRA Season Finale on home track in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 25, 2023) - It seems fitting for Dillon McCowan that the Lucas...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil MLRA Season Finale, plus added money for Super Stocks, Modifieds coming up Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 23, 2023) - Since Lucas Oil Speedway added a big finish to...
©