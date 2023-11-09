Springfield Raceway Preparing For Turkey Bowl XVII With Larry Phillips Memorial.

- Advertisement -

Springfield Mo. With over $68,000 in prize money being offered, The Springfield Raceway will be hosting the Turkey Bowl XVII Larry Phillips Memorial presented by Bud Light and Home Pro Pools of Joplin with racing to begin on Thursday night. November 16 and concluding on Saturday November 18.

Headlining this years special event will see the Super Fast Open Wheel Modifieds racing a 50 lap feature paying 7575 to win.

With the high payout, former Turkey Bowl Champion Terry Phillips will be heading the entry list as many of the Midwest Modified drivers are setting there sights on the prize money.

Former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace will be competing in action. Schrader won the Turkey Bowl in 2010 and will be bringing both his Open Modified and B Mod to compete.

Late Models, B Mods, Midwest Modz, Pure Stocks and Legends will be filling out the 3 day race program as entries could get as high as 300 cars during the weekend.

Track owner and Promoter Jerry Hoffman of Oronago has put together rules in all classes which will see a very level playing field on the High Banked 1/4 mile dirt oval.

Late Models will join the fun on Saturday night with a 5075 to win feature while running a full program of heats, semi features and the Feature event.

Pure Stocks will be racing for 1075 to win and 200 to start, BMods battle for 2075 to win, Legends race for 1075, and both the Midwest Modz A and B class compete for 775 to win.



For complete times and racing schedule, visit the Facebook page or website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com