Coltman Farms Racing Joins Longhorn Factory Team as Primary Partner in 2024

Coltman Farms Racing to Sponsor Longhorn Chassis Super Late Model, Crate Late Model, and UMP Modified House Car Programs





CHINA GROVE, NC (November 15, 2023) – Longhorn Chassis announced today a new partnership with Georgia-based Coltman Farms Racing to become a Primary Partner of the entire Longhorn Factory Team during the 2024 Season.





As a part of this agreement, Coltman Farms Racing will serve as the Primary Sponsor of the Longhorn Super Late Model House Car driven by 4-time World of Outlaws Champion Brandon Sheppard for a total of 25 races next season, with continued branding support for the remainder of the schedule.





In addition, this partnership will carry over to both the Crate Late Model House Car Program as well as the UMP Modified House Car Programs, which will carry Coltman Farms Racing branding during their 2024 campaigns.





With CFR’s current two-car team running Longhorn Chassis, led by veteran David McCoy alongside recent addition of Ethan Dotson as full-time Coltman Farms Racing drivers, both parties feel that this will further strengthen their business alignment and positive vision for the sport of dirt racing.





“Brett Coltman and his entire team have shown a massive commitment to growing this sport and being a very classy, positive and successful participant of it.” said Longhorn Chassis Co-owner Steve Arpin. “I truly admire Brett’s desire to develop talented race car drivers and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue to build our relationship with them given the talent and vision we each have.”



“This partnership is yet another important milestone for Coltman Farms Racing,” said Brett Coltman, owner of Coltman Farms Racing. “Longhorn exemplifies our team goals of quality, sportsmanship, innovation, and dedication to excellence.





“Two short years ago I sat in Steve’s office ordering our first Longhorn. Now seven Longhorns later we’ve formed a partnership with the Longhorn House Car program. It’s been an amazing journey filled with pride and an unwavering desire to be heroes for the next generation of champions.”





It was announced in September that Brandon Sheppard and Sheppard Riggs Racing would be taking over the helm of Longhorn’s 2024 Longhorn Super Late Model Program. The 2023 season has been a year of positives for Sheppard, who took home crown jewel victories during the Silver Dollar Nationals and the Dirt Track World Championship and finished Top 5 in 48% of his 96 Feature starts, while building a new team. “We’re proud to welcome Brett and Coltman Farms as a key partner for us in 2024,” said Sheppard. “Our marketing approach this season is going to be way different than anything I’ve ever been a part of in the past, and I couldn’t be more pumped to play a part in what Steve Arpin and Scott Riggs are putting together for this Sheppard Riggs Longhorn Factory Team.”



Sheppard’s Longhorn No. B5 will look to debut a new primary paint scheme featuring Coltman Farms Racing in March of 2024 with key races slated to include the Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, the Alabama Gang 100 at the Talladega Short Track and FloRacing’s Illinois 2024 Speedweek.





For more information on upcoming events for Coltman Farms Racing and the Longhorn Factory Team, please visit www.coltmanfarmsracing.com or visit www.sheppardracing.com.



About Longhorn Chassis

Founded in 2010 by NASCAR Hall of Famers Terry and Bobby Labonte, Longhorn Chassis has been a leader in racecar chassis manufacturing. Now headquartered out of China Grove, NC and led by Partners Steve Arpin, Paul Leach and Justin Labonte, Longhorn’s quality fabrication, attention to detail, safety and innovation have cemented the chassis builder as a leader in the Dirt Late Model space with numerous championships and crown jewel wins. In addition to manufacturing, Longhorn also provides a large inventory of parts, as well as quality fabrication and repair services. For more information on Longhorn, please visit www.longhornchassis.com or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LonghornChassis.





About Coltman Farms Racing

Coltman Farms Racing, owned by Brett Coltman, is a Dirt Super Late Model team based in Maysville, Georgia who strives to be a team that fields drivers that are positive role models for fans to not only cheer for but look up to. Led by Drivers David McCoy and Ethan Dotson, Coltman Farms Racing competes in Super Late Model events across the United States. The team also sponsors several other drivers and teams, including Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series star Ricky Thornton, Jr., as well as Payton Freeman, Sam Seawright, Carson Ferguson, Benji Hicks, Donald McIntosh, Blake Craft, Drew Collins, Shane Yarbrough, Steven Seagars, Frankie Barrett, Tucker Anderson, Ross Dalton, Kody King and Lee Faulk Racing. Coltman Farms Racing has also been involved as a sponsor with multiple regional racing series and local tracks as well as enjoyed strong partnerships with multiple broadcast partners. For more information on Coltman Farms, please visit their on Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/coltmanfarmsracing.