- Advertisement -

2024 SCHEDULE: High Payouts, Crown Jewels, New Venues Await World of Outlaws Late Models

The Series will visit 33 tracks, including 16 new venues for the 2024 season

CONCORD, NC – November 17, 2024 – After an epic 2023 season that saw Bobby Pierce claim his first World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model championship, the Series returns for another exciting season in 2024 with 16 new tracks.

The 54-race schedule visits 33 tracks starting at Volusia Speedway Park in January and ending in November with the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series Director Steve Francis is excited about the 2024 schedule, and how it’ll help all the full-time teams.

“We listened to our competitors, fans and our industry stakeholders and partners in building this highly competitive 2024 schedule,” said World of Outlaws Late Model Series Director Steve Francis. “We’ve been able to bring back some favorites, and add multiple new events to the mix.

“In addition, our standard purses through the field were already industry leading and now we’ve increased several events with major purses to pay significantly higher through the field. Events at Talladega, Mississippi Thunder and Ultimate Motorsports Park will now pay $25,000 more through the field, including $3,000 to start the Saturday night Features. With these purse changes we’re enabling more drivers to maximize their purse winnings.”

Here’s a look at the highlights of the 2024 schedule:

NEW ADDITIONS

Thunderhill Raceway Park (March 22-24): A Spring stop in Tennessee awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models as the Series makes its debut at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Summertown, TN. It’ll be the season’s lone Volunteer State doubleheader in 2024, paying $10,000-to-win on Friday, March 22, and $15,000-to-win on Saturday, March 23 at the 1/3-mile track.

Arrowhead Speedway (April 26): The World of Outlaws will return to the “Sooner State” with a stop at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday, April 26. The event at the 3/8-mile facility marks the first Series event in Oklahoma since Brandon Sheppard won at Salina Highbanks Speedway in 2017.

Raceway 7 (May 16): A battle on the shores of Lake Erie is on tap on Thursday, May 16, kicking off a four-race Northeast swing at Raceway 7. The event at the 1/2-mile track will be the Series debut at the Conneaut, OH oval.

Bedford Speedway (May 17): The second night of the Northeast swing takes the Series to Bedford Speedway in Bedford, PA. It’ll be the fourth stop for the World of Outlaws at the 5/8-mile track, with the first three Features being won by Chub Frank, Steve Francis, and Tim Fuller.

Path Valley Speedway (May 19): The four-race Northeast swing is capped off by another debuting track to the World of Outlaws schedule, as the Series stops at Path Valley Speedway on Sunday, May 19. The Feature will be $10,000-to-win and the 1/4-mile bullring will serve as the final Pennsylvania race of 2024.

Ultimate Motorsports Park (May 24-25): In 2024, the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will start a new Memorial Day weekend tradition in the Tar Heel State. The Series will return to Ultimate Motorsports Park for a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, with a $35,000-to-win finale. It’s the first time the Series has at the 4/10-mile track since 2015, when North Carolina’s own Chris Ferguson won.

Independence Motor Speedway (June 24): The first Iowa stop in 2024 is a return to Independence Motor Speedway. A midweek $10,000-to-win Feature marks the first time the Series has raced at the 3/8-mile facility since 2019 when four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard reached Victory Lane.

Hamilton County Speedway (June 25): One night after battling at Independence, the Series moves to Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, IA. It’ll be the third time the Series battles at the 1/2-mile track where Billy Moyer scored the win in 1989, and Brian Shirley won in 2016.

Norman County Raceway (June 29): A new Minnesota venue caps off an Upper Midwest weekend as the Series visits Norman County Raceway in Ada, MN on Saturday, June 29. While it’s the first World of Outlaws race at the 3/8-mile track, it’s hosted several Late Model races, including races won by former Series full-time drivers Ricky Weiss and Pat Doar.

Wilmot Raceway (July 29): While Wilmot Raceway is a staple with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Monday, July 29, will be the first time the World of Outlaws Late Models visit the 1/3-mile facility. The track has hosted five DIRTcar Summer Nationals races in the past—the most recent won by reigning Series champion Bobby Pierce.

Highland Speedway (August 14): A longtime staple of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, Highland Speedway will make its debut on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule with a $10,000-to-win Feature on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The 1/4-mile track kicks off a four-night swing through Illinois and Iowa. Series champions Pierce, Sheppard, and Dennis Erb Jr. each have a Summer Nationals victory at the track.

Spoon River Speedway (August 15): The second night of the August swing through Illinois and Iowa is a stop at Spoon River Speedway for another $10,000-to-win battle on Thursday, Aug. 15. Like Highland, Spoon River, a 3/8-mile facility, has been a DIRTcar Summer Nationals staple, and a successful stop for many World of Outlaws regulars including Pierce, Erb, Sheppard, Brian Shirley, and Tanner English.

Maquoketa Speedway (August 16-17): After two nights in the Land of Lincoln, a doubleheader at Maquoketa Speedway, promoted by Ricky and Brenda Kay, finishes the weekend on Aug. 16-17. The epic two-night event at the 3/8-mile track will be the final Iowa stop in 2024.

Rome Speedway (Sept. 15): Another debuting track on the 2024 schedule is Rome Speedway in Rome, GA, on Sunday, Sept. 15. The $10,000-to-win race has yet to hold a World of Outlaws Late Models event, but Chris Madden and 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton have had past success at 1/2-mile facility.

Boothill Speedway (Sept. 27): A trip to Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, LA, kicks off two nights in the South for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, paying $15,000-to-win. In the most recent Late Model race at the 1/4-mile track, full-time Series driver Cade Dillard was victorious with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series.

Rocket Raceway Park (Sept. 28): The second night of the Southern weekend is a return to Texas for the Series debut at Rocket Raceway Park. The 3/8-mile oval in Petty, TX will be the first race in the Lonestar State since Timothy Culp found Victory Lane at Lone Star Speedway in 2017.

RETURNING FAVORITES:

Volusia Speedway Park (Jan. 17-20 and Feb. 15-17): As in past years, the first two weekends of the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models season will be in Volusia Speedway Park. The 2024 campaign opens with Sunshine Nationals on Jan. 17-20 before returning to “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” on Feb. 15-17 during Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals.

Illini 100 (April 12-13): The highly anticipated Illini 100 makes its return to Farmer City Raceway on April 12-13, serving as the kickoff to DIRTcar racing in the Midwest. Pierce, the reigning Illini 100 champion, is on a two-race win streak at the 1/4-mile bullring and looks to defend turf in the season’s first battle in the Prairie State.

Dairyland Showdown (May 2-4): The Series returns to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in May for the highly anticipated Dairyland Showdown for the fourth straight season. A pair of $7,000-to-win races kick off the weekend before Saturday’s finale, which pays $35,000-to-win.

Back to Talladega (April 19-20): After a successful debut at Talladega Short Track, the Series returns to the venue April 19-20, the same weekend NASCAR makes its spring stop at the Talladega Superspeedway. Brandon Overton scored the win last season as drivers battle to see who wins in the “Hornet’s nest.”

Upper Midwest Swing (June 27-29): Along with the Series debut at Norman County, a return to River Cities Speedway (June 28) in Grand Forks, ND, and I-94 emr Speedway (June 27) in Fergus Falls, MN is on tap. It’ll mark the second straight season the Series will battle for three consecutive nights in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Ryan Gustin scored the win at River Cities earlier this year, while Pierce won the World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek finale at I-94.

The Gopher 50 Returns (July 4-6): After returning to the schedule in 2023, Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN plays host to an epic three-race weekend. The first two Features at the 3/8-mile track pay $7,000-to-win, before Saturday’s $50,000-to-win finale on July 6.

Summer at Sharon (July 12-13): The Pennsylvania/Ohio border is the stage for another battle at Sharon Speedway. But this time, it’ll happen in the Summer. Sharon will host a doubleheader weekend, July 12-13, paying $10,000-to-win on night one, and $20,000-to-win on night two.

Chris Madden and Gustin won the three events at the Hartford, OH, facility last season, with Madden scoring the win in Saturday’s finale.

Prairie Dirt Classic (July 26-27): No event on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule has more anticipation than the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway. The Series returns, July 26-27, with another $50,000 on the line and lap money. Like in the last two Prairie Dirt Classics, any driver who leads a lap during the 100-lap Feature will earn an extra $500. If a driver leads all 100 laps like Brandon Sheppard in 2021, they’ll earn a $100,000 payday.

USA Nationals (Aug. 1-3): One week after the Prairie Dirt Classic, another $50,000 prize is on the line when the Series returns to Cedar Lake Speedway for the USA Nationals. Pierce held off a late charge from Hudson O’Neal in 2023’s event, giving the Oakwood, IL driver his first win in the crown jewel.

World Finals (Nov. 6-9): The 2024 season concludes at The Dirt Track at Charlotte during the World of Outlaws World Finals, where the Series will crown its next champion. Four nights of action to cap off the season are on tap, along with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

Ticket renewals and on-sale details will be available in the coming weeks. Tickets can be purchased at Worldofoutlaws.com/tix.

If you can’t make it to the event, the entire 2024 season will be live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

Full 2024 Schedule:

Thursday Jan. 18/ Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/$10K to win

Friday Jan. 19/ Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/$12K to win

Saturday Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville FL/$15K to win

Thursday, Feb. 15/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/$10K to win

Friday, Feb. 16/ Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/$12K to win

Saturday Feb. 17/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/$20K to win

Friday March 22/Thunderhill Raceway Park/Summertown, TN/$10K to win

Saturday March 23/Thunderhill Raceway Park/Summertown, TN/$15K to win

Friday April 12/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/$10K to win

Saturday April 13/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/$20K to win

Friday April 19/Talladega Short Track/Eastaboga, AL/ Split $4K to win

Saturday April 20/ Talladega Short Track/Eastaboga, AL/$35K to win

Friday April 26/ Arrowhead Speedway/Colcord, OK/$15K to win

Saturday, April 27/ 81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/$15K to win

Thursday, May 2/ Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/$7K to win

Friday, May 3/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/$7K to win

Saturday, May 4/ Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/$35K to win

Thursday, May 16/ Raceway 7/ Conneaut, OH/$10K to win

Friday, May 17/ Bedford Speedway/ Bedford, PA/$15K to win

Saturday, May 18/ Marion Center Raceway/ Marion Center, PA/ $15K to win

Sunday, May 19/ Path Valley Speedway/ Spring Run, PA/ $10K to win

Friday, May 24/Ultimate Motorsports Park/ Elkin, NC/ Split $4K to win

Saturday, May 25/ Ultimate Motorsports Park/ Elkin, NC/ $35K to win

Friday, June 21/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ $15K to win



Saturday, June 22/ Brownstown Speedway/ Brownstown, IN/TBA

Monday, June 24/ Independence Motor Speedway/ Independence, IA/ $10K to win

Tuesday, June 25/Hamilton County Speedway/Webster City, IA/ $10K to win

Thursday, June 27/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ $10K to win

Friday, June 28/ River Cities Speedway/ Grand Forks, ND/ $12K to win

Saturday, June 29/ Norman County Raceway/ Ada, MN/ $15K to win

Thursday, July 4/Deer Creek Speedway/Spring Valley, MN/$7K to win

Friday, July 5/Deer Creek Speedway/ Spring Valley, MN/$7K to win

Saturday, July 6/Deer Creek Speedway/Spring Valley, MN/$50K to win

Friday, July 12/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/$10K to win

Saturday, July 13/ Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/TBA

Friday, July 26/ Fairbury Speedway/Fairbury, IL/Split $5K to win (4)

Saturday, July 27/Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ $50K to win

Monday, July 29/ Wilmot Speedway/ Wilmot, WI/ $10K to win

Thursday, Aug. 1/ Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/$6K to win

Friday, Aug. 2/ Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/ $6K to win

Saturday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/$50K to win

Wednesday, Aug. 14/ Highland Speedway/Highland, IL/$10K to win



Thursday, Aug. 15/ Spoon River Raceway/ Spoon River, IL/ $10K to win

Friday, Aug. 16/ Maquoketa Speedway/ Maquoketa, IA/$10K to win

Saturday, Aug. 17/ Maquoketa Speedway/ Maquoketa, IA/ TBA

Friday, Aug. 23/ Atomic Speedway/ Chillicothe, OH/ $10K to win

Saturday, Aug. 24/ Atomic Speedway/ Chillicothe, OH, $15K to win

Saturday, Sept. 14/ Senoia Raceway/Senoia, GA/$15K to win

Sunday, Sept. 15/ Rome Speedway/ Rome, GA/$10K to win

Friday, Sept. 27/ Boothill Speedway/ Greenwood, LA/ $15K to win

Saturday, Sept. 28/ Rocket Raceway Park/Petty, TX/ $15K to win

Thursday, Nov. 7/ The Dirt Track at Charlotte/ Concord, NC/ $15K to win

Friday, Nov. 8/ The Dirt Track at Charlotte/ Concord, NC/ $15K to win

Saturday, Nov. 9/The Dirt Track at Charlotte/ Concord, NC/$25K to win