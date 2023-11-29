Max Blair Earns O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year Title

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 29, 2023) – Centerville, Pennsylvania native, Max Blair earned the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2023.

Blair’s rookie season with the tour took him to 29 different venues, most of which he was visiting for the first time in his career. Blair was able to claim his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory on June 23 in his home state at Lernerville Speedway. Additionally, Blair finished inside the top five on five occasions and recorded 24 top ten performances.

“We came out of the gate strong at Speedweeks,” said Blair. “After that it was an up and down season for us. We had some good runs but were a little more inconsistent than I had hoped for this season. Regardless, it’s been a fun year with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. We’ve made some great memories. I want to thank my dad; I couldn’t do any of this without him. A huge thanks to everyone at Briggs Transport and all our great sponsors for making this possible, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Blair will receive an industry record $20,000 at the Championship Awards Banquet on December 8th. Additionally, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year will receive multiple product awards from various motorsports manufacturers, valued at over $10,000 bringing Blair’s total earning in cash and product awards to over $30,000 for winning the Rookie of the Year title in 2023.

Blair’s Briggs Transport, Inc.-owned, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Excess Storage, Murphy’s Logging, Creekside Auto Sales, Valvoline, Penske Racing Shocks, C and J Dairy, Corner Stone Builders LLC, Previty’s Auto Wrecking Inc, Meridien Hardwoods of PA Inc, Three Rivers Karting & Axe Throwing, Northeast Paving & Sealcoat, CJ’s Auto Transport, Bulldog Rear Ends, Wilwood, Keyser Manufacturing, Simpson, XS Power, Fast Shafts, MWB Designs, Performance Bodies, BRINN, Sweet Manufacturing, TruForm Race Products, Swift Springs, Beyea Headers, STAKT Products, Accu-Force Dynos, Gotta Race, Wieland, Allstar Performance, Colonial Metal Products Inc, and VP Racing Fuels.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.oreillyauto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of September 30, 2021, the Company operated 5,740 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico. To learn more about O’Reilly Auto Parts and find a store near you visit www.oreillyauto.com.