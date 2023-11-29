Michael King Jr. Set for Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals with Special Wrap

- Advertisement -

Spearheading Charity Auction for Union County Animal Protection Society



EL DORADO, Ark. (11/29/23) – Michael King Jr. is full speed ahead preparing for the upcoming Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at the Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.) on Dec. 14-16.



Not only is King Jr. looking forward to another endeavor into the indoor, mega event, but he’s also excited to be spearheading a charity auction, which will benefit the Union County Animal Protection Society (UCAPS).



“Me and my whole family have always been animal lovers. We have three cats, who are all rescues. Supporting rescue groups is very important to us. So, we’re excited to announce that we’ll be auctioning off the door from our Late Model from this past season with 100% of the proceeds going to the Union County Animal Protection Society (UCAPS). We’ll start accepting bids on Saturday, December 9 with bids being accepted through Saturday, December 16, which is the final day of the Gateway Dirt Nationals. We’ll announce the winner at the Dome,” Michael King Jr. proudly announced.



Starting on Saturday, December 9 bids can be placed on Michael’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100025208105914 or via e-mail at mlking14t@yahoo.com or by text at 270-366-6006.



Michael also recently revealed a new wrap for the Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals, which pays homage to the late great Alan Kulwicki. The wrap not only salutes the 1992 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, but salutes Advanced Performance Engines (APE) who is a great supporter of 4Jr Motorsports.



“We began running APE Engines in 2021 and by the end of the season, I became one of their house drivers. Kevin ‘Chrome Dome’ Hightower along with his son Brandon have taken care of our team ever since, and we feel they are the backbone to the 14Jr Racing Team. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now,” King Jr. shared. “They provided us with the motor to go to the Dome in 2022 and once again in 2023. Over the past few years, a great friendship has formed, and I wanted to do something to show Kevin how much it means to me.



“Most may not know that Kevin was the engine builder for Alan Kulwicki, while running the NASCAR circuit. In 1992 they won the NASCAR Championship together and sadly Alan passed away in a plane crash in 1993. So, in honor of Kevin, I wanted to do something special for him and decided what better way than to do a throwback scheme of the 1992 championship Hooters car.”



Michael and the team would also like to thank Next Level Designs, Team 5 Enterprise, Custom Coatings & Fabrication, FervoGear, and J&J Motorsports for making the new car a reality.



Michael and 14jr Motorsports will roll into the Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.) on Dec. 14-16 for the Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals. Michael’s prelim night is set for Thursday evening with the $30,000-to-win finale set for Saturday night.



For more information on the event, please visit www.GatewayDirt.com.



14Jr Motorsports says a special thanks to their marketing partners, which include Advanced Performance Engines, Advanced Specialized Carriers, Thurmon’s Heat & Air, M&A Wrecker Service, Custom Coatings & Fabrication, FervoGear, Thrifty Liquor, Black’s Metals, Land Service Landscaping, PPG Paints, DJ Superman, ShocKing Shocks, Team Forty-Eight Motorsports, Joey Brown Plumbing, Next Level Designs, Team 5 Enterprise, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



For the latest team information regarding Michael King Jr. and 14Jr Motorsports, please visit www.14jrRacing.com .



PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)