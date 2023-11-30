Chisholm fetches FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger of the Year Award

- Advertisement -

Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, capped off a spectacular year with the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt as the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger of the Year.



Chisholm, a two-time USRA B-Mod, national champ, will take home an extra $2,500 courtesy of FK Rod Ends at the USMTS awards banquet on January 27 at Harrah’s Kansas City Casino & Hotel.



The FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Award recognizes the highest-finishing driver who advances the most positions from his or her starting spot until the checkered flag.



One point is awarded to each eligible competitor for each car passed from original starting spot to finishing position during each “A” Main. Provisional starters are not eligible for the award and earn no hard charger points at that event.



The nation’s premier manufacturer of precision rod ends and spherical bearings with American-made quality and dependability, the Official Rod Ends of the USMTS came onto the scene nearly four decades ago and quickly won over their customers with fair pricing and plenty of inventory.



While the industrial market struggled to get product from the old standbys, the racing market embraced a supplier that would maintain inventory throughout the limited season.



Over the years, the FK Rod Ends product line has grown to encompass many different industries. From the wilds of Baja Mexico to the touring titans of the USMTS, from mowers to care for your lawn to fitness equipment to groom your body, you’ll find FK Rod Ends.



To learn more about FK Rod Ends, call 800-662-4003 or visit them online at fkrodends.com. You can also like FK Rod Ends on Facebook, visit them on Instagram, connect on LinkedIn and follow on Twitter.



FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Award

Final 2023 standings and statistics

1. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa … 180

2. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas … 135

3. 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz. … 116

4. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan. … 111

5. 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla. … 111



FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Award winners:

2005 – Tommy Myer, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

2006 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

2007 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2008 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2011 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2012 – Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

2013 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2014 – Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2015 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2016 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2017 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2018 – Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2019 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2020 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2021 – Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2022 – Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2023 – Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa



Note: The award was first handed out in 2005. There was no award given out in 2009 or 2010.



Check out usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more.



Awards Banquet set for Jan. 27 in Kansas City: The USMTS will host a joint awards banquet with the USRA on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino to celebrate the 2023 champions and more. Headlining the honorees will be 2023 USMTS National Champion Rodney Sanders, Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Tom Berry Jr., plus other top performers and special award winners.



Harrah’s Kansas City offers one of the most exciting hotels and casinos in the heart of America, blending small-town charm with big-city amenities with over 390+ luxurious rooms, a collection of gourmet dining experiences and the area’s hottest gaming and entertainment. Tickets will go on sale soon.