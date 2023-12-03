HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series NewsTalin Turner Tabbed as Series Director of Open Wheel within POWRi

Talin Turner Tabbed as Series Director of Open Wheel within POWRi

Sprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Talin Turner
- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (12/2/23) POWRi (Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc.) is pleased to announce the signing of Talin Turner as the Series Director of Open Wheel for the 2024 season and beyond.

“Turner’s hiring marks an exciting chapter for POWRi as we continue to innovate and elevate our offerings in the world of open-wheel racing,” said POWRi Competition Director Jason McCord. “Working well together previously that provided a better flow for events, Talin has proved that his strategic insights and passion for the sport are poised to make a significant impact on the series’ growth and success.”

Within this key leadership role, Talin Turner, of Bashor Kansas, will oversee the strategic direction and management of POWRi’s Open Wheel series’, bringing extensive expertise and a fresh perspective to further elevate the organization’s prominence in the world of motorsports.

“Joining POWRi as the Series Director of Open Wheel is an incredible opportunity,” said Talin Turner. “I’m thrilled to continue to contribute to the growth and success of the series as well as the overall racing landscape and I look forward to working with the talented teams and drivers to enhance the experience for fans, sponsors, and participants alike.”

As Series Director of Open Wheel, Turner will be responsible for aiding in all aspects of the Open Wheel side of POWRi, including race scheduling, regulations, driver relations, marketing initiatives, and fostering relationships with tracks and promoters.

“We are delighted to welcome Talin Turner to the POWRi family,” stated POWRi’s Kenny Brown. “His proven track record and comprehensive understanding of the racing industry make him an ideal fit for this role to add a fresh face behind the scenes. After working together with the Salute to Service, I believe that Talin proved that his leadership will steer all the Open Wheel series’ to new heights, providing an unparalleled experience and connections for our drivers, teams, and fans while continually building up his own T2 Promotions.”

T2 Promotions – T2 Promotions founded by Talin Turner, was created to bring the ultimate racing experience for participants and fans alike. Taking part in events from coast to coast, Turner has taken notes from some of the top facilities, series, and racing professionals. Add that to his extensive knowledge not only behind the wheel but in all aspects of race day preparation and execution, Turner looks to create some of the most memorable racing events across the Midwest. For more information about T2 Promotions and their events, search “T2 Promotions” on all leading social media platforms.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Early Entries Put The 39th Annual Tulsa Shootout On Record Watch!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 29, 2023) Rocketing past the...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal On Top After Thrilling End to Chase for the Championship

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 27, 2023) – Hudson O’Neal earned his first-career Lucas...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Chase McDermand Looking Toward Future with Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports

PLANS COME TOGETHER: Chase McDermand Looking Toward Future with Dave Mac-Dalby...
Sprint Car & Midget News

2024 Chili Bowl Entry List Crests The 100 Mark To Go Live!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 27, 2023) Like clockwork, the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Pursley Passes 199, Takes 2023 USAC Prosource Passing Master Title

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Daison Pursley’s conquests in USAC’s AMSOIL...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Logan Schuchart Hungry Heading Into 11th World of Outlaws Campaign

The veteran is more motivated than ever for his first championship...
Open Wheel Modified News

Chisholm fetches FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger of the Year Award

Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, capped off a spectacular year with...
Sprint Car & Midget News

TRACK RECORD SPEEDS HIGHLIGHT OPENING NIGHT OF INAUGURAL RISKON360! OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (November 30, 2023) – The highly anticipated opening Thursday...

RELATED ARTICLES

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Season No. 33 For The ASCS National Tour Revealed!

Bryan Hulbert – DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (December 2, 2023) Gearing up for the 33rd season...
Sprint Car & Midget News

AARON WILLISON WINS RECORD BREAKING $50,000 RISKON360! OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN IN LAS VEGAS

 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (December 2, 2023) – Aaron Willison of Langley, British Columbia, Canada led...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Chase McDermand Looking Toward Future with Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports

PLANS COME TOGETHER: Chase McDermand Looking Toward Future with Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports A chat at...
High Limit Series

High Limit Racing Reveals 2024 Schedule With 60 Races In 19 States

The 2024 High Limit Racing schedule has been announced with 60 dates at 36...
Sprint Car & Midget News

The USAC Lifestyle: Rogers & Dutcher Take on USAC Sprint Tour Full-Time in 2024

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 1, 2023)………Jadon Rogers and Michael Dutcher...
©