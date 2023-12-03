Talin Turner Tabbed as Series Director of Open Wheel within POWRi

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (12/2/23) POWRi (Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc.) is pleased to announce the signing of Talin Turner as the Series Director of Open Wheel for the 2024 season and beyond.

“Turner’s hiring marks an exciting chapter for POWRi as we continue to innovate and elevate our offerings in the world of open-wheel racing,” said POWRi Competition Director Jason McCord. “Working well together previously that provided a better flow for events, Talin has proved that his strategic insights and passion for the sport are poised to make a significant impact on the series’ growth and success.”

Within this key leadership role, Talin Turner, of Bashor Kansas, will oversee the strategic direction and management of POWRi’s Open Wheel series’, bringing extensive expertise and a fresh perspective to further elevate the organization’s prominence in the world of motorsports.

“Joining POWRi as the Series Director of Open Wheel is an incredible opportunity,” said Talin Turner. “I’m thrilled to continue to contribute to the growth and success of the series as well as the overall racing landscape and I look forward to working with the talented teams and drivers to enhance the experience for fans, sponsors, and participants alike.”

As Series Director of Open Wheel, Turner will be responsible for aiding in all aspects of the Open Wheel side of POWRi, including race scheduling, regulations, driver relations, marketing initiatives, and fostering relationships with tracks and promoters.

“We are delighted to welcome Talin Turner to the POWRi family,” stated POWRi’s Kenny Brown. “His proven track record and comprehensive understanding of the racing industry make him an ideal fit for this role to add a fresh face behind the scenes. After working together with the Salute to Service, I believe that Talin proved that his leadership will steer all the Open Wheel series’ to new heights, providing an unparalleled experience and connections for our drivers, teams, and fans while continually building up his own T2 Promotions.”

T2 Promotions – T2 Promotions founded by Talin Turner, was created to bring the ultimate racing experience for participants and fans alike. Taking part in events from coast to coast, Turner has taken notes from some of the top facilities, series, and racing professionals. Add that to his extensive knowledge not only behind the wheel but in all aspects of race day preparation and execution, Turner looks to create some of the most memorable racing events across the Midwest. For more information about T2 Promotions and their events, search “T2 Promotions” on all leading social media platforms.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.