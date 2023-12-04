Southern Thaw USRA Stock Car Speedweek set for March 14-23

- Advertisement -

Dirt track racing in the Lone Star State will kick off with a bang in 2024 with the RaceOnTexas Southern Thaw USRA Stock Car Speedweek—a three-track trek through North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.



Piles of cash will be doled out to these larger-than-life grassroots throttle-mashers with more than $80,000 in purses plus a stout points fund to get USRA Stock Car racers a head start on their 2024 racing budgets.



The Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas, will host the mini-series opener on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 14-16, and after a day of rest on Sunday to repent for their harrowing slide-jobs, the USRA Stock Cars head to the Hunt County Raceway in Greenville, Texas, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18-20.



Both racetracks will host an open practice on Thursday night, followed by a $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start contest on Friday leading up to Saturday’s $2,000-to-win, $200-to-start main event. Supports classes will be announced soon.



Action resumes Thursday, March 21, when the USRA Stock Cars will take the stage for the inaugural Stand On It Classic—an event commemorating John and Susan Stand at the state-of-the-art Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Okla.



Both Friday and Saturday, March 22-23, will feature a main event that shells out $5,000 to the winner and no less than $500 to each driver that takes the green flag in the feature.



AmeriFlex USRA B-Mods will also compete both nights with USRA Tuners racing Friday and Pure Stocks on Saturday’s card. The event has a rain date of March 28-30.



USRA STOCK CAR PAYOUTS



Fri Mar 15 – Rocket Raceway Park: 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $350, 5. $325, 6. $300, 7. $250, 8. $225, 9. $200, 10. $175, 11. $150, 12. $140, 13. $130, 14. $120, 15. $110, 16. $105, start $100, tow $40.

Sat Mar 16 – Rocket Raceway Park: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $550, 7. $500, 8. $475, 9. $450, 10. $425, 11. $400, 12. $375, 13. $350, 14. $325, 15. $300, 16. $275, 17. $250, 18. $225, start $200, tow $50.

Tue Mar 19 – Hunt County Raceway: 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $350, 5. $325, 6. $300, 7. $250, 8. $225, 9. $200, 10. $175, 11. $150, 12. $140, 13. $130, 14. $120, 15. $110, 16. $105, start $100, tow $40.

Wed Mar 20 – Hunt County Raceway: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $550, 7. $500, 8. $475, 9. $450, 10. $425, 11. $400, 12. $375, 13. $350, 14. $325, 15. $300, 16. $275, 17. $250, 18. $225, start $200, tow $50.

Fri Mar 22 – Arrowhead Speedway: 1. $5000, 2. $2500, 3. $1500, 4. $1250, 5. $1000, 6. $750, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $550, start $500, tow $75.

Sat Mar 23 – Arrowhead Speedway: 1. $5000, 2. $2500, 3. $1500, 4. $1250, 5. $1000, 6. $750, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $550, start $500, tow $75.



For more information about the RaceOnTexas Southern Thaw USRA Stock Car Speedweek, visit SouthernThaw.com online or on Facebook.



Located about 15 minutes west of Paris and 25 minutes east of Bonham in Lamar County, the Rocket Raceway Park is a 3/8-mile clay oval which holds 3,400 spectators and features elevated grandstands that offer superb viewing from any seat. The venue can be found at 16369 US Hwy 82, Petty, TX 75470. Learn more at RocketRacewayPark.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



The Hunt County Raceway (formerly Superbowl Speedway) is a semi-banked 1/4-mile dirt oval located 5 miles south of Greenville on SR 34, then west on FM 1903. The physical address is 437 FM 1903, Greenville, TX 75402. Learn more about the Hunt County Raceway on Facebookor call (469) 964-2224.



The Arrowhead Speedway is located 5.5 miles west of Arkansas/Oklahoma State Line on US Hwy 412 to 20316 US-412 W, Colcord, OK 74338. For more information visit ArrowheadSpeedway.com or the track’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles.



To learn more about the USRA, check out usraracing.com. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to join our email list and get USRA news and exclusive promotions delivered to your inbox.



