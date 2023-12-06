HomeDirt Late Model NewsRicky Thornton Jr. Claims Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup

Ricky Thornton Jr. Claims Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup

Ricky Thornton Jr.
BATAVIA, Ohio (December 5, 2023) – After coming up just short of the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup title one year ago, Ricky Thornton Jr. found redemption in 2023.

The mini-series within the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule consisted of 16 events that boasted $30,000 or more to the winner. Of those 16 events, Thornton Jr. finished inside the top ten 12 times, 11 of which were top five performances, and went to victory lane in six of the 16 crown jewel events on the schedule.

Thornton Jr. will receive a $15,000 check at the Championship Awards Banquet on December 8th. Finishing second through fifth in the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup were Hudson O’Neal, Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, and Tim McCreadie. Those drivers earned $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 respectively.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

2023 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup:

Sat. May 13 – Fairbury Speedway – Fairbury, IL – $30,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. May 27 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $50,000 – Devin Moran

Sat. Jun. 3 – West Virginia Motor Speedway – Mineral Wells, WV – $50,000 – Rained Out

Sat. Jun. 17 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jun. 24 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jul. 1 – Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH – $30,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jul. 8 – Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – $50,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Jul. 22 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – $53,000 – Brandon Sheppard

Sat. Aug. 12 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – $75,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Aug. 19 – Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR – $50,000 – Dale McDowell

Sat. Aug. 26 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $50,000 – Hudson O’Neal

Sun. Sep. 3 – Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV – $30,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sat. Sep. 16 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Sep. 23 – Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – $30,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Sep. 30 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – $30,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Oct. 21 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $100,000 – Brandon Sheppard

 

About Arizona Sports Shirts:

Founded more than four decades ago, Arizona Sport Shirts has provided bold, unique, and effective apparel for race teams, businesses, and special events. Today, Arizona Sport Shirts continues its commitment to providing cutting edge apparel and merchandise found nowhere else. More information on Arizona Sport Shirts, including online ordering details, is available at: www.ArizonaSportShirts.com.

