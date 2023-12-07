Inaugural I-75 Winter Championships Planned for January 25-27, 2024

- Advertisement -

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE) The staff at I-75 Raceway, along with promoter Ray Cook, announced today the creation of the ‘I-75 Winter Championships,’ which will be held at the Sweetwater, Tennessee venue from January 25-27, 2024. Following an open practice session on Thursday for all classes, a total of eleven different divisions will be in racing competition on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Taking to the track on Friday will be the Limited Late Model ($1,500 to win), Sportsman ($800 to win), Street Stock ($500 to win), Hobby ($500 to win), and B-Sportsman ($300 to win) classes.

Saturday’s action at I-75 Raceway will be headlined by the ground-pounding Super Late Models, as a $5,053 top prize will be up for grabs in the inaugural ‘I-75 Winter Championships.’ Joining the Supers in competition will be the 604 Late Model ($1,500 to win), Cumberland Plateau Open Wheel Modified Series ($1,500 to win), Cumberland Plateau Mod Mini Series / Southern Mod 4 Mini Association ($1,500 to win), 602 Late Model ($800 to win), and Front Wheel Drive ($500 to win) divisions. If you’re unable to attend all or part of the weekend, every lap will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of HuntTheFront.tv.

“The inaugural I-75 Winter Championships is something that Eugene and Shannon from I-75 Raceway, along with myself, have worked hard on in recent weeks and we’re really excited about it,” quoted Cook while attending the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis, Indiana. “With the loss of the Cabin Fever race at Boyd’s, we think it’s important to fill that hole in the schedule. It will give the great race fans and drivers of Tennessee and the surrounding area something to look forward to at the beginning of the year. It’s critical to all of us that we keep racing alive and well in the region, so hopefully this new event will provide for an awesome start to the 2024 season!”

The three-day extended weekend will start on Thursday, January 25 with an open practice session for all divisions from 5:00pm-9:00pm. On Friday, the pits will open at 2:00pm, tier parking will open at 3:00pm, and the grandstands will start to allow patrons into the facility starting at 4:30pm. The Drivers Meeting is slated for 6:15pm, while Hot Laps will take to the track shortly after at 6:30pm. At I-75 Raceway on Saturday, the pit gates will swing open at 10:00am, while tier parking and the grandstands will both open at 11:00pm. The Drivers Meeting will be held at 12:45pm with race cars lighting up the racing surface for Hot Laps starting at 1:00pm.

Admission Prices:

Thursday Pits (Adults): $25.00

Thursday Pits (Ages 6-11): $15.00

Thursday Pits (Under 10): Free

Thursday Tier Parking (All Ages): Free

Thursday Grandstands (All Ages): Free

Friday Pits (Adults): $35.00

Friday Pits (Ages 6-11): $20.00

Friday Pits (Under 10): Free

Friday Tier Parking (Adults): $25.00

Friday Tier Parking (Ages 6-11): $15.00

Friday Tier Parking (Under 10): Free

Friday Grandstands (Adults): $15.00

Friday Grandstands (Ages 6-11): $10.00

Friday Grandstands (Under 10): Free

Saturday Pits (Adults): $40.00

Saturday Pits (Ages 6-11): $20.00

Saturday Pits (Under 10): Free

Saturday Tier Parking (Adults): $30.00

Saturday Tier Parking (Ages 6-11): $15.00

Saturday Tier Parking (Under 10): Free

Saturday Grandstands (Adults): $20.00

Saturday Grandstands (Ages 6-11): $10.00

Saturday Grandstands (Under 10): Free

Purses (Friday’s Classes):

Limited Late Models: 1. $1,500, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $125, 10. $125, 11. $125, 12. $125, 13. $125, 14. $125, 15. $125, 16. $125, 17. $125, 18. $125, 19. $125, 20. $125

Sportsman: 1. $800, 2. $400, 3. $200, 4. $150, 5. $125, 6. $100, 7. $75, 8. $60, 9. $55, 10. $50, 11. $50, 12. $50, 13. $50, 14. $50, 15. $50, 16. $50, 17. $50, 18. $50, 19. $50, 20. $50

Street Stocks: 1. $500, 2. $250, 3. $150, 4. $125, 5. $100, 6. $75, 7. $60, 8. $55, 9. $50, 10. $45, 11. $40, 12. $40, 13. $40, 14. $40, 15. $40, 16. $40, 17. $40, 18. $40, 19. $40, 20. $40

Hobby: 1. $500, 2. $250, 3. $150, 4. $125, 5. $100, 6. $75, 7. $60, 8. $55, 9. $50, 10. $45, 11. $40, 12. $40, 13. $40, 14. $40, 15. $40, 16. $40, 17. $40, 18. $40, 19. $40, 20. $40

B-Sportsman: 1. $300, 2. $150, 3. $125, 4. $100, 5. $75, 6. $65, 7. $60, 8. $55, 9. $50, 10. $45, 11. $40, 12. $40, 13. $40, 14. $40, 15. $40, 16. $40, 17. $40, 18. $40, 19. $40, 20. $40

Purses (Saturday’s Classes):

Super Late Models: 1. $5,053, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,200, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $525, 13. $500, 14. $475, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400

604 Late Models: 1. $1,500, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $125, 10. $125, 11. $125, 12. $125, 13. $125, 14. $125, 15. $125, 16. $125, 17. $125, 18. $125, 19. $125, 20. $125

Cumberland Plateau Open Wheel Modified Series: 1. $1,500, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $125, 10. $125, 11. $125, 12. $125, 13. $125, 14. $125, 15. $125, 16. $125, 17. $125, 18. $125, 19. $125, 20. $125

Cumberland Plateau Mod Mini Series / Southern Mod 4 Mini Association: 1. $1,500, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $125, 10. $125, 11. $125, 12. $125, 13. $125, 14. $125, 15. $125, 16. $125, 17. $125, 18. $125, 19. $125, 20. $125

602 Late Model: 1. $800, 2. $400, 3. $200, 4. $150, 5. $125, 6. $100, 7. $75, 8. $60, 9. $55, 10. $50, 11. $50, 12. $50, 13. $50, 14. $50, 15. $50, 16. $50, 17. $50, 18. $50, 19. $50, 20. $50

Front Wheel Drive: 1. $500, 2. $250, 3. $150, 4. $125, 5. $100, 6. $75, 7. $60, 8. $55, 9. $50, 10. $45, 11. $40, 12. $40, 13. $40, 14. $40, 15. $40, 16. $40, 17. $40, 18. $40, 19. $40, 20. $40

Much more information concerning the inaugural ‘I-75 Winter Championships’ will be announced in the very near future. I-75 Raceway is located at 1791 Highway 68 in Niota, Tennessee. The track phone number is 423-599-3026 and they can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/i75raceway. Ray Cook can be reached by telephone at 828-360-5353.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com