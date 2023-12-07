Nick Hoffman Returns To World of Outlaws Late Models With Higher Expectations In 2024

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC – December 7, 2023 – After a successful rookie season with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series in 2023, Germfree Rookie of the Year Nick Hoffman will return in 2024.

The Mooresville, NC driver’s first season was memorable, as he earned his first career Series win at Stateline Speedway and finished fifth in the standings on the strength of 13 top fives and 24 top 10s.

“To be able to win [Rookie of the Year] and finish fifth in points, I was happy with that,” Hoffman said. “You set yourself up to try and win a championship, but especially with how Bobby (Pierce) was this year, it was kind of unrealistic for anybody. We were good, and we learned a lot.

“The biggest thing for me was building a notebook at places I’ve never been before. There was a lot of those places in the (Upper) Midwest I’ve never even seen before. So, that was the biggest thing for me was trying to build a better notebook for next year.”

After gaining that valuable experience in 2023, Hoffman is eager to return to Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals Jan. 17-20 when the 2024 season begins, but with higher expectations.

“You have to put yourself in a good position leaving Florida,” Hoffman said. “It sets up your whole first half of the season. If you get out of Florida with motors in one piece, your equipment is still in good shape, and you run good to put yourself in a decent spot in points, it makes a big difference for the first half.

“There’s a lot of new places next year, but my biggest thing last year going into Florida was I’ve never driven a Longhorn (Chassis), and the whole new package was new for us. Now, everything isn’t new to me, so I’ll be a lot more prepared.”

Hoffman and the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models kick off their 2024 season at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals Jan. 17-20, where Hoffman earned a top five and two top 10s to kick off his rookie campaign.

