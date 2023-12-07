HomeDirt Late Model NewsNick Hoffman Returns To World of Outlaws Late Models With Higher Expectations...

Nick Hoffman Returns To World of Outlaws Late Models With Higher Expectations In 2024

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Nick Hoffman - Jacy Norgaard photo
- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC – December 7, 2023 – After a successful rookie season with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series in 2023, Germfree Rookie of the Year Nick Hoffman will return in 2024. 

The Mooresville, NC driver’s first season was memorable, as he earned his first career Series win at Stateline Speedway and finished fifth in the standings on the strength of 13 top fives and 24 top 10s.

“To be able to win [Rookie of the Year] and finish fifth in points, I was happy with that,” Hoffman said. “You set yourself up to try and win a championship, but especially with how Bobby (Pierce) was this year, it was kind of unrealistic for anybody. We were good, and we learned a lot.

“The biggest thing for me was building a notebook at places I’ve never been before. There was a lot of those places in the (Upper) Midwest I’ve never even seen before. So, that was the biggest thing for me was trying to build a better notebook for next year.”

After gaining that valuable experience in 2023, Hoffman is eager to return to Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals Jan. 17-20 when the 2024 season begins, but with higher expectations.

“You have to put yourself in a good position leaving Florida,” Hoffman said. “It sets up your whole first half of the season. If you get out of Florida with motors in one piece, your equipment is still in good shape, and you run good to put yourself in a decent spot in points, it makes a big difference for the first half.

“There’s a lot of new places next year, but my biggest thing last year going into Florida was I’ve never driven a Longhorn (Chassis), and the whole new package was new for us. Now, everything isn’t new to me, so I’ll be a lot more prepared.”

 Hoffman and the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models kick off their 2024 season at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals Jan. 17-20, where Hoffman earned a top five and two top 10s to kick off his rookie campaign. FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

High Limit Series

High Limit Racing Reveals 2024 Schedule With 60 Races In 19 States

The 2024 High Limit Racing schedule has been announced with 60...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Zach Daum, Trifecta Motorsports Committed to 2024 Xtreme Midget Campaign

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Daum, Trifecta Aim for One Spot Higher in 2024...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Trey Double: Osborne Chasing Two USAC Rookie of the Year Titles in 2024

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 7, 2023)………Few drivers...
Dirt Late Model News

MARS Series releases 2024 Late Model & Modified schedule

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Season No. 33 For The ASCS National Tour Revealed!

Bryan Hulbert – DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (December 2, 2023) Gearing up for...
Bi-State Battle Late Model Series

Bi-State Battle Late Model shifts to Brownstown Bullring & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in 2024!

St. Louis, MO (December 1, 2023) With Highland Speedway electing not...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Dirty 30, Clean Slate: USAC National Midget Dates Revealed for 2024 Season

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 6, 2023)………The USAC...
Dirt Late Model News

Dustin Sorensen Ready For World of Outlaws Late Models Run in 2024

The 2022 USMTS Champion Will Race For Rookie of the Year...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

2024 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Schedule!

June 12 Peoria Speedway, Peoria IL June 13 Kankakee County Speedway, Kankakee IL June 14 Tri-City...
Dirt Late Model News

Kaede Loudy Named Driver of MasterSbilt Chassis Development Program Car for 2024

(ROGERSVILLE, TENNESSEE)  Kaede Loudy, of Rogersville, Tennessee, is excited to announce that he has...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal Earns Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge Bonus

BATAVIA, Ohio (December 6, 2023) – Hudson O’Neal claimed the 2023 Brandon Ford TV Race...
Dirt Late Model News

Tristan Chamberlain Takes On Dream Opportunity With World of Outlaws Late Models

The Richmond, IN driver will join Max McLaughlin and Dustin Sorensen as Rookie of...
Dirt Late Model News

Dustin Sorensen Ready For World of Outlaws Late Models Run in 2024

The 2022 USMTS Champion Will Race For Rookie of the Year in a family-owned...
©