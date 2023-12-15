New Heartland Modified Tour added to 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Dec. 15, 2023) – The newly formed Heartland Modified Tour is coming to Lucas Oil Speedway and will part of the Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series program on May 11.

The new regional series for USRA Modifieds will race for $2,000 to win and $250 to start. Drivers will earn track points, USRA national and regional points and HMT Series points that evening.

“This is a good addition to our schedule and gives our weekly drivers in the Modified division a chance to race for additional money,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “We’re excited to add this new tour to our show on May 11th.”

The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Hermitage Lumber Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also are on that night’s schedule.

USRA Track Operations Director and “Voice of the USMTS” Erick Chesterman, in partnership with RacinDirt.com co-owners Austin Krueger and Trenton Berry,

announced their purchase of the USRA American Racer Modified Series from Todd and Janet Staley, and the formation of the USRA Heartland Modified Tour earlier this month.

“The Heartland Modified Tour will cover eastern Kansas, western Missouri and northern Oklahoma,” Chesterman said in a news release announcing the formation of the HMT. “Seeing first-hand how vital the ARMS Series has become to the USRA Modified scene in Texas, Louisiana and southern Oklahoma, we had a desire to bring that into the central part of the American Heartland as well (hence the name).

“Our sole desire in owning and operating both regional touring series is to promote the overall growth of USRA and USMTS modified racing.”

Chesterman said he hopes to have full schedules completed by mid-January and added that having Lucas Oil Speedway as part of the inaugural HMT Series is big.

“You never know how a start-up is going to go, but Lucas Oil Speedway was one of the race tracks we circled and said if there’s any way we can get there and have an event, that’s a place we need to be,” Chesterman said. “Lucas Oil Speedway is arguably one of the top tracks in the country and being able to go in there, having your series at Lucas Oil Speedway gives you some validity that you may not have otherwise had.

“We just feel blessed to get to to Lucas Oil Speedway with this new Heartland Modified Tour next year.”

Chesterman just concluded his first year overseeing the ARMS and traveling the country for the USRA and USMTS. He will continue those duties while also serving as the day-to-day contact for both modified series.

Both series will utilize the USRA rulebook and not run in conflict with the USMTS schedule. Both series will feature their own points funds and championship chase, with overall amounts and payback still being finalized.

Websites are being built for the Heartland Modified Tour and American Racing Modified Series. For partnership and scheduling information, call Erick Chesterman at (832) 206-9316 or email erick@usraracing.com.

Season pass renewals, gift cards available: Lucas Oil Speedway recently unveiled its tentative 2024 schedule with Open Test & Tune set to kick things off on March 30. The speedway has gift cards available for purchase as a Christmas-gift option and also has season pass renewals for the 2024 season available at a discount through the end of the year.

Season passes for the 2024 season are available now at a $50 discount for renewals from 2023. Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Season Pass Renewals before Dec. 29th, 2023:

Adults (Age 16-61) $700 (dirt-track only)

Seniors (Age 62 and up) $600 (dirt-track only)

Season Passes beginning Jan. 15th, 2024:

Adults (Age 16-61) $750 (dirt-track only)

Senior (Age 62 and up) $650 (dirt track only)

Each season pass holder is entitled to one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand of the dirt track.

Meanwhile, Lucas Oil Speedway gift cards are available in any dollar amount. Gift cards can be used in all departments including in the ticket office, pit office, camp shack, concessions, gift shop, suites and the Diamond Bar.

Lorton added that the gift shop is remaining open year-round, during week-day business hours, for those interested in stopping by the track and shopping for items.

For ticket information about any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

