Brandon Sheppard Aims For Fifth World of Outlaws Title With Sheppard Riggs Racing Longhorn Factory Team

The New Berlin, IL driver finished third in the 2023 standings with two victories

CONCORD, NC – December 22, 2023 – Brandon Sheppard’s quest for a fifth World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series championship continues in 2024. But with a different look than last year.

While he’ll still be driving the Sheppard Riggs Racing #B5, he’s joining forces with Longhorn Chassis as the Sheppard Riggs Racing Longhorn Factory Team.

It’s a venture Sheppard said he’s looking forward to, especially after his late-season success.

“This season, I feel like we’re very prepared,” Sheppard said. “Our testing schedule is intense, and I guess, like they say, championships are won in the off-season. It’s been awesome to have Randall (Edwards) back in our camp, and winning two of the last three races with the Dirt Track World Championship and the Dome shows our potential. This sport is super competitive, and there isn’t any room to make a mistake with the caliber of drivers and teams we’re up against each night.

“Right now, I’m focused on making sure that we hit Florida Speedweeks at 100 percent max effort to set the tone for 2024.”

Steve Arpin, the owner of Longhorn Chassis, shared Sheppard’s sentiment as Longhorn eyes a second consecutive World of Outlaws title – Bobby Pierce earned Longhorn’s first Series champion in 2023. He’s also looking ahead to how this venture will help every Longhorn driver on tour.

“We’re excited for the Sheppard Riggs Racing Longhorn Factory Team to race with the World of Outlaws in 2024,” Arpin said. “It’s amazing that we have two very successful, very competitive national race series to choose from that help give our sport maximum visibility. We can all agree that grassroots dirt racing is poised and ready to launch into its next phase, but it is imperative for teams like ourselves to develop and execute solid business models that help set the tone for how other programs can remain solvent and self-sufficient.

“Identifying and establishing our value in 2024 is important, and we look forward to working with World Racing Group to ensure that our Longhorn customers who participate with the World of Outlaws have a roadmap for success.”

Sheppard’s drive for a fifth title comes after building his own team with Scott Riggs last season. While there were early struggles, he scored a win at Davenport Speedway and another at Mississippi Thunder Speedway before the end of the year, building his Series win total to 83 – more than any other driver. Those triumphs propelled him to third in the final standings behind reigning champion Pierce and Chris Madden.

Sheppard said he hopes battling the ups and downs last season will position him to for the title hunt in 2024.

“I’m excited to get back on tour with the Outlaws in 2024,” Sheppard said. “Obviously we didn’t have the success and results that we wanted to this past season, but every once in a while, you need some adversity to light a fire. Last year, we came out the gate behind the 8 ball and just could not seem to catch up.

“We made a major chassis switch, changed our motor program, changed our shock program, not to mention going on the road with a fresh new crew that had its ups and downs all season. It took me a while to get a feel for what I needed out of the car to fit my driving style.”

Riggs also understood Sheppard would need time to acclimate with a new chassis, motor, and shock program. And after two straight seasons finishing in the top three in Series points as a car owner, he said he believes his team is ready to hoist the championship trophy in November.

“This past season was definitely a building year for all of us that required patience and perseverance,” Riggs said. “Brandon is an elite driver, and I believe the way our team gelled towards the end of the season is exactly what we had hoped for. While 99 percent of race teams in the pit area would love to have a year where you had six wins paying $25,000 or more, and a 49 percent top five rate, we know we can improve our performance and consistency.

“Sheppard Riggs Racing serving as the Super Late Model Factory Team for Longhorn is an awesome responsibility that we’re very honored to take on. The entire organization at Longhorn has been an amazing support system in making sure that we’re putting the right personnel and technical resources in place to win races and championships. We’re looking forward to seeing this team continue to grow to its full potential.”

Sheppard and the SRR Longhorn Factory Team will kick off the 2024 season with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 17-20, a Late Model Palooza which will also feature Crate Racin’ USA Late Models and DIRTcar 602 Late Models. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.