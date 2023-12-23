Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series Features 10 Races Across 2024 Schedule

Separate points fund established to reward top-five finishers

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 22, 2023) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and the POWRi National Midget League have renewed their partnership for the 2024 season to present a slate of 10 co-sanctioned races in the second iteration of the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series.

The co-sanctioned series kicks off with the first event on Friday, April 12 at Farmer City Raceway and will again award a $2,500 check to the champion after the final event at Highland Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 14. New for 2024, the top-five finishers in the separately kept points standings will also be awarded cash prizes for their season-long efforts according to the scale below:

2024 Challenge Series points fund:

1. $2,500

2. $1,250

3. $600

4. $400

5. $250

“The first edition of the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series was a great success, and we’re building on it in 2024 with this new points fund,” said Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Director Tyler Bachman. “Over 75 different drivers came out to compete in at least one of the 10 co-sanctioned races we ran last year, and we want to reward that support both sanctioning bodies have received with more cash bonuses throughout the field.”

The 2024 Challenge Series schedule includes races at seven different tracks across Illinois and Missouri, including three two-day events at Farmer City (April 12-13), Spoon River Speedway (July 19-20) and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the marquee Ironman 55 event with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars (Aug. 2-3) – all three of which feature $5,000-to-win main events in the Saturday portion of the doubleheader specials.

Zach Daum, of Pocahontas, IL, captured the inaugural Challenge Series championship in the final race of the 2023 season, clinching the $2,500 grand prize by 13 points over Jade Avedisian.

“We’re excited to renew the partnership between POWRi and the Xtreme Outlaw Series for 2024, and we hope our drivers are just as eager to get the season started,” said POWRi National Midget League Director, Kenny Brown. “This lineup of racetracks is a tour of some of the best race places in Illinois and Missouri, which we know will put on a great show when the stars of both national tours collide.”

Tickets for the Farmer City and I-55 Raceway events are on sale now at XtremeOutlawSeries.com, or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX. Tickets for all 10 events will also be on sale at the gate on race day.

If you can’t be at your favorite track to watch in person, stream all 10 events live on DIRTVision.

2024 Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series schedule:

Friday, April 12 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, April 13 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $5,000-to-win

Thursday, May 30 | Doe Run Raceway | Doe Run, MO | $4,000-to-win

Friday, May 31 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL | $4,000-to-win

Friday, July 19 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, July 20 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL | $5,000-to-win

Friday, Aug. 2 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, Aug. 3 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000-to-win

Friday, Sept. 13 | Southern Illinois Raceway | Marion, IL | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, Sept. 14 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL | $4,000-to-win