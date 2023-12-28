Kyle Bronson Eager For New Tracks, New Start With World of Outlaws in 2024

- Advertisement -

The Brandon, FL driver finished fourth in the 2023 standings

CONCORD, NC – December 27, 2023 – With one World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models Series season under his belt, Kyle Bronson is already counting the days to his next in 2024.

The Brandon, FL driver is back after finishing fourth in 2023’s final standings with one win, 11 top five finishes, and 24 top 10s.

One of his toughest challenges was learning new tracks, he said, something he’ll need to do again to contend for the 2024 championship.

“We started off good,” Bronson said. “But then we got to struggling a little bit going to some tracks we’ve never been to. Then we got going pretty good there at the end I felt like. It’s just one of them deals. It’s a learning curve going to all these new tracks.

“There’s a bunch of new tracks on the schedule this year I’m looking forward to. It’s always fun going to these new tracks. But it’s a learning curve too starting to build a notebook everywhere you go.”

However, while Bronson is ready to learn new venues, the 2024 season starts at Volusia Speedway Park, a track he’s familiar with. Two of his three World of Outlaws victories have come at the Florida oval, where the Series kicks off its 2024 season during Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 17-20.

He said he hopes his knowledge of the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” gives him an edge, as he’ll drive a Longhorn chassis at the track for the first time during the Late Model Palooza.

“I think it’s going to be a big deal for me,” Bronson said. “We got these new Longhorn cars in the middle of [2023] and just raced, raced, and raced. We really didn’t have time to test or any of that stuff. So, it’ll be nice being at tracks that are close to home. I know what I need at these places to go fast.

“We’re looking forward to start testing in the next few days and just getting everything ready. It can’t get here fast enough.”

Once the season begins, Bronson knows the formula to be in title contention when the season closes at The Dirt Track at Charlotte during the World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 6-9. It’s all about putting in the hard work, he said.

“Hopefully, the results are there,” Bronson said. “We work really hard, and I really enjoy going to new places I never get to see. I’m looking forward to it and I’m ready to get started.

“We’ve all had a break, and now we’re all going crazy, ready to get back after it.”

Bronson and the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models start the 2024 season at Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 17-20, a Late Model Palooza which also features Crate Racin’ USA Late Models and DIRTcar 602 Late Models. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.