Daniel Adam Set for LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Run

- Advertisement -

Launches New Team Website at DanielAdam75.com

WADE, N.C. (12/28/23) – Daniel Adam is preparing for his most ambitious schedule to date. The North Carolina racer will pursue the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year title with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) aboard his RLM Enterprises / Re-Store Warehouse No. 75 Adam Family Motorsports / Justin L. Langdon Electrical Contractor / Rocket Chassis / Pro Power Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The upcoming season, which marks the sixth of his young racing career, will find Adam tackling 63 events at 28 different venues across 16 states with the LOLMDS. He additionally plans to contest the Castrol FloRacing Night in America events in 2024.

“This upcoming season is going to be quite the learning curve, but man I’m excited for the challenge. I can’t thank my family and my marketing partners enough for making this all possible,” Adam said. “We’ve put together a great team to support me through the ups-and-downs of life on the road with a national racing tour.”

Adam Family Motorsports has added Josh Baker as the team’s crew chief with C.J. Rabenau and Mark Markham on board as part of the crew. Rounding out Adam’s support cast for the 2024 season is team consultant, Corky Williams.

The 2024 campaign officially opens on Jan. 24 – 27 at Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.) with the Super Bowl of Racing. An Open Practice Session opens the weekend on Wednesday night before seeing a $10,000-to-win program on Thursday, a $12,000-to-win race on Friday, and a $25,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

The three-race opener kicks off 15 nights of racing during the LOLMDS January – February Speedweeks.

The team also recently launched a new cyber home at www.DanielAdam75.com which is developed and maintained by MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services. The online home is a one-stop shop for the latest news, media, and more pertaining to the up-and-coming racer.

Daniel Adam and Adam Family Racing thank their marketing partners, including RLM Enterprises, Re-Store Warehouse, I Buy Cars (910-823-7297), Spiffy’s, Evolution Graphics, GraybaR (Ben Allen), Racing For Heroes, Team XXX Racing Services, Sunoco Race Fuels, Razbone’s Towing & Lockout Service, Pro Power Racing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Justin L. Langdon Electrical Contractor, Trix Utility Services, Signature Shine Mobile Detailing, and MyRacePass.com Marketing & PR Services.

Keep track of the latest team news by visiting www.DanielAdam75.com .