HomeDirt Late Model NewsDaniel Adam Set for LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Run

Daniel Adam Set for LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Run

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Launches New Team Website at DanielAdam75.com

WADE, N.C. (12/28/23) – Daniel Adam is preparing for his most ambitious schedule to date. The North Carolina racer will pursue the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year title with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) aboard his RLM Enterprises / Re-Store Warehouse No. 75 Adam Family Motorsports / Justin L. Langdon Electrical Contractor / Rocket Chassis / Pro Power Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The upcoming season, which marks the sixth of his young racing career, will find Adam tackling 63 events at 28 different venues across 16 states with the LOLMDS. He additionally plans to contest the Castrol FloRacing Night in America events in 2024.

“This upcoming season is going to be quite the learning curve, but man I’m excited for the challenge. I can’t thank my family and my marketing partners enough for making this all possible,” Adam said. “We’ve put together a great team to support me through the ups-and-downs of life on the road with a national racing tour.”

Adam Family Motorsports has added Josh Baker as the team’s crew chief with C.J. Rabenau and Mark Markham on board as part of the crew. Rounding out Adam’s support cast for the 2024 season is team consultant, Corky Williams.

The 2024 campaign officially opens on Jan. 24 – 27 at Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.) with the Super Bowl of Racing. An Open Practice Session opens the weekend on Wednesday night before seeing a $10,000-to-win program on Thursday, a $12,000-to-win race on Friday, and a $25,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

The three-race opener kicks off 15 nights of racing during the LOLMDS January – February Speedweeks.

The team also recently launched a new cyber home at www.DanielAdam75.com which is developed and maintained by MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services. The online home is a one-stop shop for the latest news, media, and more pertaining to the up-and-coming racer.

Daniel Adam and Adam Family Racing thank their marketing partners, including RLM Enterprises, Re-Store Warehouse, I Buy Cars (910-823-7297), Spiffy’s, Evolution Graphics, GraybaR (Ben Allen), Racing For Heroes, Team XXX Racing Services, Sunoco Race Fuels, Razbone’s Towing & Lockout Service, Pro Power Racing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Justin L. Langdon Electrical Contractor, Trix Utility Services, Signature Shine Mobile Detailing, and MyRacePass.com Marketing & PR Services.

Keep track of the latest team news by visiting www.DanielAdam75.com .

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

39th Annual Tulsa Shootout Fires Off Wednesday With Entries Near Event Record

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 24, 2023) Just days away...
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Has Chance at History With 2024 World of Outlaws Title Defense

Bobby Pierce Has Chance At History With 2024 World of Outlaws...
Sprint Car & Midget News

39th Annual Tulsa Shootout Rolls Into Round 147

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 28, 2023) Wrapping up the...
Dirt Late Model News

Kyle Bronson Eager For New Tracks, New Start With World of Outlaws in 2024

The Brandon, FL driver finished fourth in the 2023 standings CONCORD, NC...
Florida

Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout Returns With Biggest Purse in USCS History, Jan. 25-27

1 MONTH ALERT: Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout Returns With Biggest...
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Aims For Fifth World of Outlaws Title With Sheppard Riggs Racing Longhorn Factory Team

Brandon Sheppard Aims For Fifth World of Outlaws Title With Sheppard...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Burke Joins Legacy Autosport with RWR for 2024 USAC Silver Crown Season

Pittsboro, Indiana (December 29, 2023)………Legacy Autosport announced that Trey Burke will...
Sprint Car & Midget News

39th American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout Off And Running

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 27, 2023) Following 151 rounds...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Kyle Bronson Eager For New Tracks, New Start With World of Outlaws in 2024

The Brandon, FL driver finished fourth in the 2023 standings CONCORD, NC – December 27,...
Dirt Late Model News

2023 Highlights Setup Exciting 2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Season

BEST OF THE YEAR: 2023 Highlights Setup Exciting 2024 World of Outlaws Late Models...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America Schedule Hits the Streets

AUSTIN, Texas (December 27, 2023) — The fourth year’s slate for Castrol® FloRacing Night...
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Has Chance at History With 2024 World of Outlaws Title Defense

Bobby Pierce Has Chance At History With 2024 World of Outlaws Title Defense The Oakwood,...
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Aims For Fifth World of Outlaws Title With Sheppard Riggs Racing Longhorn Factory Team

Brandon Sheppard Aims For Fifth World of Outlaws Title With Sheppard Riggs Racing Longhorn...
©