Tyler Bruening Eyes Continued Growth in 2024 World of Outlaws Return

The Decorah, IA driver finished third in points in 2021, earning Rookie of the Year

CONCORD, NC – January 5, 2024 – Tyler Bruening has one goal for his Skyline Motorsports team in 2024 – keep growing.

The next step in that growth is his return to the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, searching for a win and a title.

Bruening, who won Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, said racing with the Series was the best challenge for his Skyline Motorsports #16 team in the upcoming season.

“We just felt like where we’re at with our program, we just need to challenge ourselves and our team to compete at the top level,” Bruening said. “Running with the tour is the best opportunity to grow with our team and our program. And if we want to be the best or be considered to be the best, that’s where we feel like we need to be.

“We sat down and thought about it and weighed the pros and cons and felt like there are quite a few more pros than cons with the scheduling and how it looked for us geographically. And with our team with [Mike Marlar] and all that, we feel like we’re stronger than ever.”

In 2021, Bruening finished third in the standings behind four-time champion Brandon Sheppard and Chris Madden. At the time, it tied the highest finish for a rookie in Series history before Tanner English beat that accomplishment with his second-place finish in 2022.

But one milestone he hasn’t accomplished as the season starts at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 17-20, is his first World of Outlaws victory. And while it’s in his mind, he’s focused on improving.

“I’m just like any other kid that went with their dad to the races when they were young and wished to be hoisting up that trophy,” Bruening said. “Obviously, we’re in this sport to succeed and meet all of our goals and expectations. But sometimes, you also have to take a step back and realize you’re competing against the best in the world.

“Where we came from with our program, literally from nothing to where we’re now, I think, says a lot about our dedication, commitment, and work ethic. Everyone wants to win, but it’s how your team responds to adversity. We had a good rookie year and a kind of up-and-down last couple of years. I know if everything goes our way and lady luck is on our side, (a win) will be there before we know it.”

His experience with the Series means he knows the importance of a good start. And even though he hasn’t won at Volusia, he’s shown consistency there over the past three seasons, scoring seven top 10s.

That consistency in 2021 vaulted him to a third-place finish in points, a mark he hopes to beat as he aims for his first championship.

“You don’t even realize how important it really is to start out strong and consistent,” Bruening said. “It is a long season, and a lot of stuff can happen. But you can usually tell a lot by the first couple of weeks how someone’s season will go. Obviously, there’s ups and downs. But it’s really important. It’s almost as important to finish the year strong as it is to start the year strong.

“So, a lot of emphasis has gone on the off-season for us. I feel like we’ve checked a lot of those big boxes and how we’re down to the fine-toothed-comb things that bring our program to the next level.”

Bruening officially makes his World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return when the season begins at Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 17-20. Joining the Series is the Crate Racin' USA DIRTcar Pro Late Models and 602 Late Models, making it a true Late Model Palooza.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.