Corey Day Flushes Competition On York Plumbing Qualifying Night!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 10, 2024) Leading all but on lap during Wednesday’s York Plumbing Qualifying Night at the 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy, California’s Corey Day captured his first career Chili Bowl preliminary win, behind the wheel of the Willie Kahne, owned No. 41.

A manufacturer winner with Factory Kahne Shocks numerous times; the Wednesday triumph is a first for Willie as a car owner.

“It’s crazy, it’s definitely crazy. I think they said my best prelim run here in ninth, and this is only my third Chili Bowl,” stated Corey of the win. “I have laps around here in a micro at the Shootout. I actually have a restricted driller like eight years ago. It’s been a while since I’ve had some success in this building, so I’m glad to be back.”

Chasing Jake Swanson through the opening lap, Day shot low on entry into the first turn, to slide his way to the top spot. Surviving several restarts, and a few scares into the cushion, Swanson was able to close but never able to overtake, as he had to fend off the repeated challenges of Michael Faccinto.

Dropping to third on Lap 22, Swanson stayed the course on the cushion to retake the final transfer spot into Saturday’s 55-lap championship event on Lap 25. One final shot at the lead after a flip by Jonathan Beason working Lap 27, Day was able to pull away by 1.957-seconds.

“We still didn’t financially recover. We are having a lot more fun,” laughed Swanson, whose car owner, Alex Bowman, tweeted, “I don’t think I’ll be able to recover from this” after a miserable outing for his entire team in 2023.

“It means everything, this race means so much to Alex. It’s vacation with all of his friends. To be able to run well is obviously the goal. Thankful to be able to do that, and not have as much tore up equipment so far this week. Just thankful for him providing really good race cars. Nicest cars in the building in my opinion. CJ, Kevin Thomas, and Boots, I got a lot of guys over there work really hard and very appreciative of all them supporting me and that’s why we are here”

Briggs Danner shuffled into third with three laps to go, while Faccinto settled for fourth. Colby Copeland made up the top five. Kale Drake crossed sixth, followed by Jade Avedisian. Getting into the first turn Haybales trying to avoid a spinning car on Lap 4, Tyler Courtney was able to restart at the tail and closed his way to an eighth place finish. Brent Crews and Jerry Coons, Jr. made up the top ten.

A field of 74 out of a scheduled 75 was on hand Wednesday night, bringing the week’s running total to 212 drivers drawing in. Another 79 are set to be on track for Thursday’s Victory Fuel Qualifying Night. A busy night of the flip count, the tumble meter stands at 22 with everyone able to walk away. Special thanks to Simpson Race Products for giving out new equipment during this year’s flip count.

The SageNet Center will open at 9:00 A.M. with cars on track at 4:00 P.M. Following Thursday’s program, there will be a party in the pits until 2:00 A.M. (CT).

The 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals takes place January 8-13, 2024, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

The General Admission Pit Pass is sold at the event and never sells out. They are $60 per weekday and $75 on Saturday.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Results:

Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

York Plumbing Qualifying Night

Car Count: 74

Event Count: 212

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers.

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1A-Trey Osborne[2]; 2. 83M-Rylan Gray[3]; 3. 8J-Jonathan Beason[1]; 4. 86-Daison Pursley[7]; 5. 7M-Mike Hess[8]; 6. 80D-Keith Martin[5]; 7. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[4]; 8. 4H-Caleb Padgett[9]; 9. 23T-Tristan Lee[6]

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 4B-Chelby Hinton[1]; 3. 22X-Steven Shebester[3]; 4. 71K-Kale Drake[8]; 5. 48N-Wout Hoffmans[6]; 6. 22J-Zach Hampton[9]; 7. 7MF-Chance Morton[5]; 8. 31S-RJ Corson[7]; 9. 15F-Brandon Dean[4]

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Tyler Courtney[3]; 2. 41-Corey Day[6]; 3. 91X-Danny Wood[2]; 4. 7X-Jerry Coons Jr[5]; 5. 1-Sammy Swindell[8]; 6. 14M-Ben Worth[4]; 7. 44B-Branigan Roark[7]; 8. 53R-Sean Robbins[1]

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 55A-Jake Swanson[5]; 2. 6D-Isaac Chapple[6]; 3. 27W-Colby Copeland[8]; 4. 938-Bradley Fezard[2]; 5. 7J-Shawn Jackson[3]; 6. 35H-AJ Hernandez[1]; 7. (DNF) 49-Dillon Welch[4]; 8. (DNF) M1-Colby Stubblefield[7]

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 19T-Mitchel Moles[1]; 2. 3G-Kyle Cummins[2]; 3. 73D-David Gasper[5]; 4. 16C-David Camfield Jr[6]; 5. 96X-Logan Mitchell[8]; 6. (DNF) 9P-Kevin Cook[7]; 7. (DNF) 17X-Kurt Stellhorn[4]; 8. (DNF) X-Charlie Louden[3]

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 5U-Michael Faccinto[3]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian[8]; 3. 23P-Preston Lattomus[7]; 4. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[2]; 5. 75G-Daniel Whitley[4]; 6. 99K-Robert Carson[1]; 7. 7L-Jarrad Warhurst[6]; 8. 81K-Dekota Gay[5]

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[3]; 2. 60X-Garet Williamson[6]; 3. 81C-Colten Cottle[7]; 4. F5-Devin Simmons[2]; 5. 7DK-Darren Kauffman[8]; 6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[5]; 7. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[4]; 8. 21R-Chase Young[1]

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 08K-Brody Wake[3]; 2. 3W-Brandon Waelti[2]; 3. 67K-Brent Crews[6]; 4. 23K-Kyle Simon[4]; 5. 71M-Paul May[5]; 6. 17L-Wyatt Rotz[1]; 7. 08J-Jace McIntosh[7]; 8. 218-Robert Speak[8]

OERB Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 1I-Briggs Danner[1]; 2. 25M-Alex Bright[4]; 3. 68W-Chance Crum[2]; 4. 5D-Michael Stewart[8]; 5. 22R-Gage Laney[6]; 6. 70-Cade Cowles[3]; 7. 20S-John Sarna[5]; 8. (DNF) 25B-Steve Buckwalter[7]

D-Features: Top 2 from each advance to corresponding C-Feature.

D Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 31S-RJ Corson[3]; 2. 49-Dillon Welch[5]; 3. 23T-Tristan Lee[6]; 4. 20S-John Sarna[1]; 5. 17X-Kurt Stellhorn[2]; 6. (DNF) 21R-Chase Young[4]; 7. (DNS) X-Charlie Louden

D Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[3]; 2. 81K-Dekota Gay[4]; 3. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[5]; 4. 218-Robert Speak[2]; 5. 53R-Sean Robbins[6]; 6. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[1]; 7. 15F-Brandon Dean[7]

Smiley’s Racing Products C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature.

Smileys Racing Products C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 938-Bradley Fezard[1]; 2. 75G-Daniel Whitley[3]; 3. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[5]; 4. 7J-Shawn Jackson[4]; 5. 31S-RJ Corson[11]; 6. M1-Colby Stubblefield[7]; 7. 17L-Wyatt Rotz[9]; 8. 49-Dillon Welch[12]; 9. 4H-Caleb Padgett[10]; 10. 35H-AJ Hernandez[8]; 11. 70-Cade Cowles[6]; 12. (DNF) F5-Devin Simmons[2]

Smileys Racing Products C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[1]; 2. 80D-Keith Martin[4]; 3. 14M-Ben Worth[5]; 4. 44B-Branigan Roark[6]; 5. 08J-Jace McIntosh[7]; 6. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[11]; 7. 7L-Jarrad Warhurst[9]; 8. 81K-Dekota Gay[12]; 9. 99K-Robert Carson[8]; 10. (DNF) 7MF-Chance Morton[10]; 11. (DNF) 71M-Paul May[2]; 12. (DNF) 9P-Kevin Cook[3]

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature.

Team Toyota Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 19T-Mitchel Moles[2]; 2. 55A-Jake Swanson[6]; 3. 83M-Rylan Gray[1]; 4. 60X-Garet Williamson[5]; 5. 3W-Brandon Waelti[7]; 6. 1A-Trey Osborne[3]; 7. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[4]; 8. 91X-Danny Wood[9]; 9. 22J-Zach Hampton[10]; 10. 1-Sammy Swindell[8]

Team Toyota Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1I-Briggs Danner[2]; 2. 41-Corey Day[6]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 27W-Colby Copeland[5]; 5. 73D-David Gasper[1]; 6. 4B-Chelby Hinton[7]; 7. 68W-Chance Crum[9]; 8. 08K-Brody Wake[4]; 9. 23K-Kyle Simon[10]; 10. 96X-Logan Mitchell[8]

Team Toyota Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 86-Daison Pursley[1]; 2. 71K-Kale Drake[2]; 3. 25M-Alex Bright[3]; 4. 7X-Jerry Coons Jr[9]; 5. 57-Tyler Courtney[5]; 6. 6D-Isaac Chapple[6]; 7. 48N-Wout Hoffmans[10]; 8. 16C-David Camfield Jr[7]; 9. (DNF) 7DK-Darren Kauffman[8]; 10. (DNF) 23P-Preston Lattomus[4]

Team Toyota Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 3G-Kyle Cummins[1]; 2. 67K-Brent Crews[3]; 3. 5U-Michael Faccinto[5]; 4. 71-Jade Avedisian[6]; 5. 8J-Jonathan Beason[9]; 6. 5D-Michael Stewart[2]; 7. 81C-Colten Cottle[4]; 8. 22X-Steven Shebester[8]; 9. 7M-Mike Hess[7]; 10. 22R-Gage Laney[10]

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1A-Trey Osborne[3]; 2. 83M-Rylan Gray[1]; 3. 3W-Brandon Waelti[2]; 4. 16C-David Camfield Jr[8]; 5. 73D-David Gasper[4]; 6. 23P-Preston Lattomus[9]; 7. 81C-Colten Cottle[5]; 8. 7M-Mike Hess[11]; 9. 48N-Wout Hoffmans[7]; 10. 938-Bradley Fezard[13]; 11. 08K-Brody Wake[6]; 12. 7J-Shawn Jackson[16]; 13. 75G-Daniel Whitley[14]; 14. 22J-Zach Hampton[10]; 15. 96X-Logan Mitchell[12]; 16. (DNF) 4F-Chad Frewaldt[15]

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[2]; 2. 4B-Chelby Hinton[4]; 3. 5D-Michael Stewart[5]; 4. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[3]; 5. 91X-Danny Wood[7]; 6. 1-Sammy Swindell[9]; 7. 23K-Kyle Simon[10]; 8. 68W-Chance Crum[6]; 9. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[11]; 10. 22X-Steven Shebester[8]; 11. 6D-Isaac Chapple[1]; 12. 14M-Ben Worth[13]; 13. 22R-Gage Laney[12]; 14. 44B-Branigan Roark[15]; 15. (DNF) 7DK-Darren Kauffman[16]; 16. (DNF) 80D-Keith Martin[14]

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature.

York Plumbing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 41-Corey Day[2]; 2. 55A-Jake Swanson[1]; 3. 1I-Briggs Danner[5]; 4. 5U-Michael Faccinto[3]; 5. 27W-Colby Copeland[9]; 6. 71K-Kale Drake[12]; 7. 71-Jade Avedisian[6]; 8. 57-Tyler Courtney[16]; 9. 67K-Brent Crews[7]; 10. 7X-Jerry Coons Jr[15]; 11. 5D-Michael Stewart[22]; 12. 3W-Brandon Waelti[21]; 13. 83M-Rylan Gray[19]; 14. 3G-Kyle Cummins[11]; 15. 52-Blake Hahn[13]; 16. 86-Daison Pursley[10]; 17. 25M-Alex Bright[14]; 18. 60X-Garet Williamson[8]; 19. 4B-Chelby Hinton[20]; 20. 1A-Trey Osborne[17]; 21. 16C-David Camfield Jr[23]; 22. (DNF) 8J-Jonathan Beason[18]; 23. (DNF) 45S-Caleb Stelzig[24]; 24. (DNF) 19T-Mitchel Moles[4]

Lap Leader(s): Jake Swanson 1; Corey Day 2-30

Hard Charger: Michael Stewart +11