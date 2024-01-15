HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's Wild West Shootout photos - 1/14/23 Mike Ruefer’s Wild West Shootout photos – 1/14/23 Dirt Late Model News Published on January 15, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Bobby Pierce - Kyle Larson -- Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - 38 photos - Advertisement - Tagswild west shootout Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Ray Cook Victorious in Ice Bowl Sportsman Feature to Collect $2,500 Payday! (BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Brasstown, North Carolina native Ray Cook picked up... Sprint Car & Midget News Corey Day Flushes Competition On York Plumbing Qualifying Night! Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 10, 2024) Leading all but... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout – 1/10/24 Sprint Car & Midget News LOGAN SEAVEY ROLLS TO HARD ROCK CASINO QUALIFYING NIGHT JACKPOT! Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 12, 2024) A race for... Sprint Car & Midget News Buddy Kofoid Leads All During Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night! Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 9, 2024) Picking up his... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout – 1/13/24 Sprint Car & Midget News Logan Seavey Goes Back To Back At The Chili Bowl Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 13, 2024) Going back-to-back at... Dirt Late Model News Pierce, Dillard, and Haynie Snare Round #3 WWS Top Accolades Action Continues with Round #4 on Friday, Jan. 7 at FK... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Larson, Dillard, and Rivera Win Wild West Shootout Finales Pierce, Dillard, and Rivera Crowned Mega Miniseries ChampionsVADO, N.M. (Jan. 14, 2024) — The 18th annual... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout – 1/13/24 Dirt Late Model News Pierce, Phillips, and Jackson Lead the Way in WWS Round #4 Round #5 Set for 3:30pm MT on Saturday, Jan. 13 at FK Rod Ends... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout – 1/12/24 Dirt Late Model News Pierce, Phillips, and Jackson Lead the Way in WWS Round #4 Round #5 Set for 3:30pm MT on Saturday, Jan. 13 at FK Rod Ends...