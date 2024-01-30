Sheppard, Longhorn Factory Team to Debut HOIST x Realtree Partnership During 2024 Speedweeks

- Advertisement -

Sheppard’s B5 Longhorn Chassis to carry HOIST ‘Blaze Orange’ bottle-inspired theme featuring the all-new Realtree APX™ pattern.

CHINA GROVE, NC (January 29, 2024) – Longhorn Chassis announced today a new partnership with HOIST™, a fast-emerging hydration company and preferred hydration for the U.S. Military, and Realtree Outdoors to carry new colors during 2024 Speedweeks inspired by HOIST’s new ‘Blaze Orange’ flavor. Beginning at the Sunshine Nationals held at Volusia Speedway Park, the HOIST x Realtree Sheppard Riggs Racing B5 Factory Longhorn will hit the track as 4-time World of Outlaw Champion, Brandon Sheppard, begins his journey towards a record-breaking 5th Championship.

On the heels of his announcement to join Realtree as their Ambassador of Dirt for 2024, the Longhorn Factory Team Driver took home the 2023 Gateway Dirt Nationals in front of a record crowd at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO, but quickly set his sights on Florida Speedweeks with HOIST x Realtree partnership discussions. “I’m really excited for HOIST to jump into the dirt racing world with us and our good partners at Realtree,” said Sheppard. “The fact that they are the trusted hydration of the U.S. Department of Defense, and that our military men and women trust this product while serving our country all around the world says a lot to me about the quality and integrity of the brand. It will certainly come in handy during those long, hot races and like they said, if it’s good enough for our Warfighters then it’s dang sure good enough for us dirt track racers.”

This month, Realtree and HOIST have partnered together to launch an all new flavor of ‘Blaze Orange’ featuring Realtree’s brand new APX™ pattern for 2024 that will hit stores and military commissaries all across the nation. HOIST’s lineup of USA-made products has 3x the amount of electrolytes as traditional sports drinks with half the amount of sugar making it ideal for physically demanding motorsports.

“We continue to be excited about this new partnership with Realtree and are thrilled to bring Blaze Orange into the dirt racing world alongside Sheppard and Longhorn Chassis,” said HOIST Director of Business Development, Rachel Trotta. “HOIST is built on a legacy of hydration and pushing against physical limits, making Blaze Orange the perfect fit for the relentless speed of dirt racing. Like all of our HOIST products, Blaze Orange is made to invigorate and replenish both off and on the track.”

As Realtree continues to grow its partnership with Brandon Sheppard in the dirt late model space, it will look to work with great licensing partners like HOIST to help carry the message to the outdoorsmen and women who love being at the track, on the water or in the woods. Jordan added, “There’s no better way to debut our partnership with Brandon than this awesome looking HOIST and Realtree paint scheme. Brandon is the perfect ambassador to kick off this product launch for both of our brands.”

The HOIST x Realtree SRR B5 Factory Longhorn will hit the track a grand total of 24 times before its final event of Speedweeks on February 24. For more information on upcoming events for Sheppard Riggs Racing and the Longhorn Factory Team, please visit www.sheppardriggsracing.com.

About HOIST

Founded in 2009, HOIST provides IV-level hydration in the form of a bottle alongside a military-grade powdered product for those looking add an elevated hydration to their liquid. Born and built in the Midwest, HOIST’s Cincinnati-based team has built a product that’s not only a trusted hydration for the U.S. Department of Defense, it’s also the trusted hydration among many who #LiveExhausted, pushing their physical and mental limits to achieve maximum performance. For more information, visit http://drinkhoist.com.

About Realtree

Realtree is the world’s leading camouflage designer, marketer, and licensor with over 1,000 licensees utilizing the Realtree camouflage brand. Thousands of outdoor and lifestyle products are available in Realtree camouflage patterns. In addition, Realtree is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there. Find Realtree on Realtree365, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and at Realtree.com.

About Longhorn Chassis

Founded in 2010 by NASCAR Hall of Famers Terry and Bobby Labonte, Longhorn Chassis has been a leader in racecar chassis manufacturing. Now headquartered out of China Grove, NC and led by Partners Steve Arpin, Paul Leach and Justin Labonte, Longhorn’s quality fabrication, attention to detail, safety and innovation have cemented the chassis builder as a leader in the Dirt Late Model space with numerous championships and crown jewel wins. In addition to manufacturing, Longhorn also provides a large inventory of parts, as well as quality fabrication and repair services. For more information on Longhorn, please visit www.longhornchassis.com or visit them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.