TIMMS TAKES NIGHT TWO $3000 AT USCS HENDRY COUNTY MOTORSPORTS PARK STOP

CLEWISTON, FL – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD? 2024 – Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City, OK won the 30-lap Main Event on Saturday night in Night 2 of the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters Winter Heat event at Hendry County Motorsports Park. It was Timms’ second win in the last three USCS Winter Heat races.





Timms came from the second starting spot to take the lead from polesitter Chris Martin of Ankeny, IA on lap seven, and never looked back to take the win. Mark Smith of Sunbury, PA finished second and Mark Ruel Jr. of Jacksonville, FL took the third spot. Danny Sams Jr. of Northport, FL was fourth and Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC came home in the fifth position.





Sterling Cling of Tempe, AZ finished sixth, and seventh went to Wayne Johnson of Oklahoma City, OK. Corbin Gurley of Hebron, IN was eighth and Brendan Mullen of Grand Forks, ND took the ninth spot. Christopher Thram of Sanborn, MN started 21st and finished tenth to take the Wilwood Hard Charger of the Race Award.



In preliminary action, Martin won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the K& N Filters Pole Award (position) for the A-Main Event. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Ruel in the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat, Smith in the Butlerbuilt Racing Products Second Heat, and Moss in the Huggins Cams Third Heat.



Martin took the lead when the green flag came out to start the Main Event followed by Timms, Smith, Moss and Davie Franek of Wantage, NJ. Lap two saw Franek pass Moss for the fourth spot, and Franek moved up to third on lap four getting by Smith. Timms rallied around Martin to take the lead on lap seven, but the field stayed bunched up with a caution flag on lap nine.



Timms led Martin, Franek, Smith and Moss down for the restart, and Franek got by Martin to take over the second spot. At the halfway point, Timms held a .755 second lead over the Friday night winner Franek, who had Martin battling him for second. Smith held the fourth spot and Ruel got by Moss for the fifth position.



The top five positions in the race changed dramatically on lap 21 when the lapped car driven by Gunnar Setser of Columbus, IN spun and collected Franek and Martin, putting all three cars out of the race. With Franek and Martin done for the night, that moved Smith, Ruel, Sams, and Moss up to second through fifth respectively behind the leader Timms.



The last five laps of the race saw Timms with clear sailing, as he pulled away from the field to take a 2.961 second margin of victory over Smith under the checkered flag. The next two events for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters will be on February 9 and 10 at Southern Raceway in Milton, FL for Rounds 6 and 7 of the Winter Heat Series.



For more information visit the USCS website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the series office at 770-865-6097.



United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, JJ Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.



OFFICIAL RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY K&N FILTERS EVENT AT HENDRY COUNTY MOTORSPORTS PARK IN CLEWISTON, FL ON 2/3/24:



FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. (2) Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK; 2. (3) Mark Smith, Sunbury, PA; 3. (5) Mark Ruel Jr., Jacksonville, FL; 4. (10) Danny Sams III, Northport, FL; 5. (4) Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC: 6. (8) Sterling Cling, Tempe, AZ; 7. (11) Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, OK; 8. (12) Corbin Gurley, Hebron, IN; 9. (13) Brandan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND; 10. (21) Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN; 11. (6) Glenn Styres, Ohsweken, ON; 12. (14) Bryan Gossel, Windsor, CO; 13. (16) Austin Martin, Sarasota, FL; 14. (15) Tyeller Powless, Ohsweken, ON; 15. (9) Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS; 16. (22) Luke Hill, Safety Harbor, FL; 17. (19) Austyn Gossel, Fort Collins, CO; 18. (20) Tyler Porter, Pinellas Park, FL; 19. (7) Davie Franek, Wantage, NJ; 20. (1) Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 21. (17) Gunnar Setser, Columbus, IN; 22. (23) Mark Reynolds, Hudson Falls, NY; 23. (18) Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN.







HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. C. Martin; 2. Timms; 3. Smith; 4. Moss; 5. Ruel; 6. Styres.







HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:







ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Ruel; 2. Franek; 3. Sams; 4. Johnson; 5. Gurley; 6. A. Martin; 7. Thram; 8. Hill,







BUTLERBUILT RACING PRODUCTS HEAT 2: 1. Smith; 2. Styres; 3. Cling; 4. B. Gossel; 5. Mullen; 6. Setser; 7. A. Gossel; 8. Reynolds.







HUGGINS CAMS THIRD HEAT 3: 1. Moss; 2. C. Martin; 3. Timms; 4. Willingham; 5. Powless; 6. Gray; 7. Porter.